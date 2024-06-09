Good Egg 921 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110 , Bend, OR 97703
Sandwich
- GoodEgg
Fluffy scrambled eggs and sharp cheddar cheese nestled between slices of decadent French brioche from Big Ed, topped with a dollop of our signature Good Egg mayo and a sprinkle of scallions. A classic breakfast delight that satisfies every time$11.00
- Bacon n' Egg
Thick-cut bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, and sharp cheddar cheese on a Big Ed's brioche bun, topped with our GoodEgg signature mayo. A delicious start to your day!$13.00
- Ham n' Egg
Delight in our Ham, Egg, and Cheese sandwich: juicy ham, fluffy eggs, sharp cheddar, all on Big Ed's brioche bun with our GoodEgg signature mayo. A tasty start to your day!$13.00
- Tofu Katsu
Crispy tofu, crunchy cabbage, and teriyaki-marinated goodness, all nestled in a soft brioche bun. Finished with a drizzle of spicy mayo, it's a mouthwatering combination that caters to every palate$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Korean Pork
Experience our Spicy Korean BBQ Pork sandwich: Spicy BBQ pork, fluffy egg, kimchi, cilantro, Good Egg mayo, all in a pioneer roll. A flavor-packed delight!$15.00
- Beef Bulgogi
Delight in our Beef Bulgogi sandwich: Premium beef patty paired with crisp arugula, rich cheddar cheese, and a kick of wasabi mayo, all hugged by a soft brioche bun. A harmonious blend of flavors awaits!$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Grilled Cheese
Ultimate Cheddar Supreme: Elevate your grilled cheese experience with a double dose of sharp cheddar cheese, perfectly grilled to golden perfection on brioche bread. A cheese lover's dream.$9.00
- Bacon Blast Toast
A mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to satisfy your cravings. Triple thick-cut spicy and sweet bacon, expertly paired with fluffy scrambled eggs, all served atop golden sourdough toast. It's a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that will leave you craving more. Come experience the ultimate breakfast delight at Good Egg!$16.99
- Croissant n' Egg
Experience breakfast bliss with our Croissant n' Egg. Fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, all tucked within a buttery croissant for a delectable morning treat$10.00
- Croissant Bacon n' Egg
Savor morning bliss with our Croissant Bacon n' Egg. Featuring thick-cut smoked bacon and fluffy scrambled eggs nestled within a buttery croissant, it's the perfect start to your day.$13.00
- Croissant Ham n' Egg
Start your day right with our Croissant Ham n' Egg. Featuring savory ham and fluffy scrambled eggs nestled within a buttery croissant, it's a delicious breakfast option for any morning$13.00
Beverage
- NWX Coconut Cloud
NWX Coconut Cloud: A tropical oasis in a cup. Crafted with organic coconut milk, coconut water, pineapple, banana, peach, immune-boosting vitamin drops, Blue Majik, Sea Moss, stevia, and organic coconut cream. Indulge in a blissful blend of wellness and refreshment$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- OJ Frost Bliss
OJ Frost Bliss: Freshly squeezed orange juice transformed into a frosty delight."$10.00
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Coconut Water$4.00