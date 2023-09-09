Good Evans 53 - GE Elkhorn
Chef's Choice
Avocado Toast
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
Breakfast Flatbread
Cauliflower flatbread, garlic herb cheese spread, roasted tomato, spinach, parmesan cheese, & two sunny side up eggs.
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, creamy cheddar grits, red-eye gravy, green onions, and a poached egg.
GE Breakfast Pie
Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
Breakfast Favorites
Classic
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Biscuits and Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with GE sausage gravy. Served with two eggs your way.
Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs your way, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce and served with toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted sourdough, tarragon mayo, tomato, over hard egg, Swiss cheese, country ham, and bacon. Served with dressed greens, hash browns, or tots.
GE Oatmeal
Steel-cut oats cooked to perfection, topped with walnuts, apples, dried fruit, banana, & honeycomb. Served with toast.
Yogurt Bowl
Yogurt topped with fresh fruit & homemade granola. Served with choice of toast.
Cambridge
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
Sweet Evans
Pancake
Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
Sweet Potato Pancake
Our house buttermilk pancake mixed with sweet potato, candied pecans, and drizzled with caramel sauce. Served with whipped butter.
Gluten Friendly
Gluten-friendly pancake served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with maple syrupr, whipped butter and powdered sugar.
Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with stawberries, banana, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.
Pop Tarts
Omelets
Southern Omelet
Slow roasted pork, jalapeno, roasted onion, smothered in pork green chili. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese, sour cream, and micro cilantro. Served with hash browns.
Garden Omelet
Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.
GE Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese. Smothered in GE sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
Persea Americana
Egg whites, roasted chicken, salsa verde, roasted tomato, onion, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh avocado. Served with a side of salsa and dressed greens.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham and cheese omelet.
Cheese Omelet
Sometimes its the simple things in life. Cheddar/Jack cheese.
Benedicts
Southern Benedict
Toasted biscuit, pimento cheese, pulled pork, poached eggs, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and green onions.
Acapulco Benedict
Toasted English muffin, Poached eggs, chorizo sausage, & avocado. Topped with GE crafted hollandaise & micro cilantro.
Vegetable Benedict
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, roasted tomato, spinach, onions, green peppers, fire roasted artichokes, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and pesto.
Cajun Bene
Toasted biscuit, poached eggs, andouille sausage, shrimp, & pimento cheese. Topped with GE Hollandaise.
Nebraska Bene
Toasted English Muffin, braised short rib, with herb cheese spread, poached eggs, roasted tomato, & sauteed spinach. Topped with GE hollandaise sauce. & balsamic glaze
Traditional Benedict
Ham, poached egg, and hollandaise.
Lunch
Salads
Club Salad
Crispy Cobb
A bed of spring mix with crispy chicken, hard boiled egg, roasted tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, avocado, bacon crumbles, & choice of dressing.
Strawberry Walnut
Spring mix with strawberries, walnuts, candied almonds, red onion, bacon pieces, blue cheese crumbles & bacon vinaigrette dressing.
Brunch Bowls
Pork Belly Bowl
Crispy hash browns, red quinoa, & spinach blend. Crispy pork belly tossed in sriracha cream, & pickled vegetables. Served with two eggs sunny side up, sriracha, & micro cilantro.
Salmon Bowl
Crispy hash browns, red quinoa and spinach blend, fresh grilled salmon, pickled vegetables, remoulade sauce, fried capers, and two over easy eggs.
Mexican Power Bowl
Crispy hash browns, red quionoa and spinach blend, adobo pork, Mexican street corn, pickled vegetables, poached egg, green onion, and avocado topped with salsa verde.
Southern Bowl
Creamy cheddar grits, pulled pork, Carolina Jus, sauteed spinach, pickled red onion, poached egg, mint, and micro cilantro.
Sandwiches
Cubano
Mojo sauce, sliced ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, & pickles on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
Thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye bread.
Salmon Seed Grain
Grilled fresh salmon, sliced tomato, mixed greens, red onion, remoulade sauce, capers, on toasted seed grain bread.
BLT
Tarragon mayo, thick-cut corn cobb bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough.
Turkey Apple
Sliced roasted turkey breast, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, peanut butter mayo, on toasted sourdough.