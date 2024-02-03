Thank you for choosing Good Food! More
Good Food on Montford
FOOD
Snacks
- Amy's Bread$6.00
(2 pc) parker house rolls with sage butter
- Charcuterie$30.00
rotating assortment of 4 cured & cooked meats, mustard, house chutney, crostini & gluten free crackers
- Cheese$35.00
selection of 4 artisanal cheeses, nuts, olives, jam, crostini & gluten free crackers
- Harvest Salad$13.00
farro, farm vegetables, ricotta salata, mustard vinaigrette
- Fava Bean Spread$12.00
green garlic, apple gastrique, lavash
- Local Mushroom$13.00
house focaccia, allium, quail egg
- Pommes Frites$12.00
truffle oil, parmesan, fines herbes
- Rock Shrimp Fritters$16.00
kimchi, yuzu aioli
- Extra Crostini$1.00
- Extra Lavash$2.00
- Extra GF Crackers$2.00
Small Plates
Pasta
Dessert
- Apple Crisp$14.00
oat streusel, biscoff ice cream
- Buttermilk Chocolate Cake$13.00
chocolate meringue, bourbon, burnt caramel ice cream
- Carrot Cake$12.00
cardamom, ginger ice cream, gingersnap
- Lemon Posset$12.00
vanilla chantilly, orange & coriander shortbread
- Biscoff Scoop$4.00
- Chocolate-Caramel Swirl Scoop$4.00
- Vanilla Scoop$4.00
- Cranberry Orange Scoop$4.00
DRINKS
Wine
- BTL A.A. Badenhorst Red Blend$50.00
- BTL August Briggs Pinot Noir$132.00
- BTL Beau-Site Bordeaux Blend$132.00
- BTL Chateau Vartely Saperavi$44.00
- BTL Coquerel Estate Cabernet Franc$130.00
- BTL Elizabeth Spencer Cabernet Sauvignon$155.00
- BTL Ferraton Père & Fils Syrah$78.00
- BTL Grifalco Aglianico$56.00
- BTL Josep Foraster La Moto$52.00Out of stock
- BTL Kunde Zinfandel$62.00
- BTL La Kiuva Nebbiolo$58.00
- BTL Maison Chanzy Mercurey Pinot Noir$100.00
- BTL Mary Taylor "Navarro" Tempranillo$54.00
- BTL Michele Satta Super Tuscan$75.00
- BTL Nadia Giuseppe Barbera$70.00Out of stock
- BTL Quinta de Chocalaha Castelao$50.00
- BTL Renzo Masi Chianti$50.00
- BTL Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino$138.00
- BTL Sebastien Gutty Gamay$58.00
- BTL Valderiz Tempranillo$88.00
- BTL Zlatan Otok Plavac Mali$46.00
- BTL Barnard Gaucher (375mL)$65.00
- BTL Daniel Boccard Rose$62.00
- BTL Dibon Cava$44.00
- BTL Domaine Bousquet$44.00
- BTL Henry Varnay Blanc de Blanc$50.00
- BTL Josep Masachs "Mas Fi" Cava$44.00Out of stock
- BTL Segura Viudas Rose$46.00
- BTL Szigeti Gruner Veltliner$50.00
- BTL Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis$88.00
- BTL Bodega Garzon Albarino$50.00
- BTL Carpinus Harslevelu$50.00
- BTL Domaine de la Denante Chardonnay$58.00
- BTL Domaine Gayda Viognier$46.00
- BTL Dr. Hermann Riesling$46.00
- BTL Fattoria La Valentina Pecorino$50.00
- BTL Foris Pinot Blanc$52.00
- BTL Klet Orange Wine$46.00
- BTL La Domitienne Picpoul Blanc$42.00
- BTL Lyrarakis Vilana$46.00
- BTL Santadi Vermentino$50.00Out of stock
