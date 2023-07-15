Good Life Cafe Columbia
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso with foam
LATTE
Espresso with micro foam
MACCHIATO
Micro foam with espresso
AMERICANO
Espresso with hot water
AU LAIT
Drip coffee with hot milk
ESPRESSO SHOT
Just a shot of espresso!
CORTADO
Mini latte, 1:1 espresso:milk
FLAT WHITE
Mini latte, 1:2 espresso:milk
DRIP COFFEE
Just regular coffee! We use Lavazza brand coffee beans.
NITRO COLD BREW
Made by Peak Drift
CHAI TEA LATTE
House-made chai
GINGERSNAP STEAMIE
Cinnamon, maple syrup, ginger syrup
GOLDEN STEAMIE
Turmeric, cayenne, ginger syrup
HOT CHOCOLATE
Vanilla, chocolate syrup
MATCHA LATTE
Matcha, vanilla
UNICORN STEAMIE
Blue spirulina, ginger syrup, agave
SUPER GREEN
banana, pineapple, kale, Monin south seas blend syrup, date syrup, almond milk, lemon juice, ginger
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
strawberry, banana, almond butter, Sambazon acai berry passion fruit amazon energy, date syrup, almond milk
CHOCOLATE BANANA
banana, Sambazon acai berry passion fruit amazon energy, cocoa powder, coconut syrup, almond butter, almond milk
TROPICAL
banana, pineapple, Monin south seas blend syrup, carrots, lemon juice, almond milk
COKE
Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.
DIET COKE
it's the one and only Diet Coke®. it's your everyday hero. your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. it might have a brand new look, but it's the same Diet Coke® you know and love. oh yeah, and it's incredibly refreshing. always.
GINGER ALE
Made by Boylan: Our take is a classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.
7-UP
Refresh yourself with an Original 7UP® with 100% natural flavors and its iconic lemon lime flavor!
DR. PEPPER
A unique, sparkling blend of 23 fruit flavours, Dr Pepper is that distinctive flavour you just can't quite put your finger on.
CBD SPARKLING WATER
Made by Peak Drift
LEMON BLUEBERRY SPARKLING WATER
Made by Peak Drift
GINGER BEER
Made by Peak Drift
WATER
Tap Water.
CRANBERRY JUICE
Made by Harvest Pure
ORANGE JUICE
Brands vary.
PINEAPPLE JUICE
Brands vary.
SWEET TEA
Brands vary.
UNSWEET TEA
Brands vary.
GRAB N' GO
DRINKS
COLD-PRESSED JUICE
Spring Cleaning: Fight free radicals & chronic disease; pineapple, apple, grapefruit, ginger Keep The Doc Away: Reduces inflammation & promotes healthy aging; apple, lemon, ginger Fruit Punch: Increase metabolism & energy boost; pineapple, pear, orange, beet Liver Cleanse: Detoxify liver & fight free radicals; apple, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger, dandelion
UNSWEET TEA
SWEET TEA
ALANI BREEZEBERRY
Buh-bye, burnout! Refresh and reset with our best-selling Alani Energy. Each can serves up 200mg of caffeine and bold flavor – all for 15 calories or less and 0g of sugar! With a dash of vitamin B6 and B12, these energy drinks will help keep you and your natural glow at your brightest – even on your busiest days.
ALANI COSMIC STARDUST
Buh-bye, burnout! Refresh and reset with our best-selling Alani Energy. Each can serves up 200mg of caffeine and bold flavor – all for 15 calories or less and 0g of sugar! With a dash of vitamin B6 and B12, these energy drinks will help keep you and your natural glow at your brightest – even on your busiest days.
ALANI JUICY PEACH
Buh-bye, burnout! Refresh and reset with our best-selling Alani Energy. Each can serves up 200mg of caffeine and bold flavor – all for 15 calories or less and 0g of sugar! With a dash of vitamin B6 and B12, these energy drinks will help keep you and your natural glow at your brightest – even on your busiest days.
ALE 8 GINGER ALE
Ale-8’s crisp, clean taste is handcrafted batch by batch using a secret recipe passed down through four generations. Lightly carbonated and made with real ginger and citrus, experience a flavor that pops, especially when chilled. Since 1926, we have been committed to delivering the one-of-a-kind taste of the original Ale-8 and remained loyal, steady and proudly unconventional.
ALO EXPOSED
Our real aloe vera juice and pulp harvested straight from the leaf, paired with a touch of honey, real cane sugar, and other inspiring ingredients, brings a positive boost to your body’s karma.
BIOLYTE BERRY
BIOLYTE is a clinical hydration drink that contains 6.5x more electrolytes than leading sports drinks, but only one-third of the sugar. Our berry flavor is sweet, tart, and sometimes described as candy-like. Includes hints of raspberry and strawberry.
BIOLYTE CITRUS
BIOLYTE is a clinical hydration drink that contains 6.5x more electrolytes than leading sports drinks, but only one-third of the sugar. Our citrus flavor resembles a saltier lemon-lime recovery drink. Includes hints of lemon and lime.
BLACK RIFLE TRIPLE MOCHA
Introducing 300, an all-new line of Ready to Drink. With 300mg of caffeine per can and an energizing blend of MCT Oil and amino acids, the new 300 packs a serious caffeine punch backed by high-quality ingredients
BLACK RIFLE CARAMEL VANILLA
BOYLAN GINGER BEER
Made from all-natural seltzer and a touch of cane sugar for subtle sweetness, this drink harmonizes the piquant, freshly juiced flavor of ginger with refreshing notes of key lime for a bold yet balanced taste that promises to redefine your traditional mixed drinks.
CHEERWINE
Enjoy the unique, cherry taste of Cheerwine the same way folks did back in 1917, with real cane sugar in a glass bottle. The original favorite, delighting taste buds for over 100 years.
EVIAN WATER
There’s nothing more essential to life than water, and evian spring water hydrates you the way nature intended: with no extra additives or enhancements, just naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals.
FEVER TREE GINGER BEER
Crafted by brewing our signature blend of three gingers from the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Cochin, India. Not too sweet on the palate, this bold and refreshing non-alcoholic Ginger Beer has a deep, long-lasting ginger character. Perfectly balanced to complement the finest spirits or equally as delicious on its own as a soft drink. Non-GMO certified. Naturally sourced ingredients. No artificial sweeteners or colors.
FEVER TREE TONIC WATER
Made with the finest quinine from central Africa and a touch of Mexican bitter orange for a refreshing, subtle citrus taste & aroma. Non-GMO certified. Naturally sourced ingredients. No artificial sweeteners or colors. Designed to enhance the very best gins & vodkas.
FRUIT INFUSED WATER
Water with assorted fruit added.
JARRITOS MANDARIN
The pioneer of Mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip
JARRITOS MANGO
Our mango flavored soda will transport you to a palapa on the beautiful beaches of the Mexican Caribbean
KITU SUPER COFFEE COCONUT MOCHA
Made with smooth, creamy plant-based protein, Coconut Mocha Super Coffee is keto, vegan, low in carbs, high in energy, with all the delicious Super Coffee taste you know and love.
KITU SUPER COFFEE MOCHA
We’ve packed Mocha Latte with all the protein and MCT oil to sustain you throughout the day, and made it chocolatey and delicious with no added sugar. Go get ‘em.
KOMBUCHA GINGER LEMON
Kombucha is a fermented and sweetened probiotic beverage that is growing in popularity, due to the positive feelings about its cultured nature. By fermenting a mix of sweetened tea and SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast), we create a tangy concoction loaded with more than 5 billion CFU Probiotic bacteria at time of bottling. Then we add ginger and fruit juice to create a flavorful beverage that is an ideal grab-and-go option.
KOMBUCHA RED RASPBERRY
Kombucha is a fermented and sweetened probiotic beverage that is growing in popularity due to the positive feelings about its cultured nature. Our Thirster® Organic Red Raspberry Kombucha, made with a blend of black and green tea, will help you stay on-trend by offering this great-tasting and functional beverage. By fermenting a mix of sweetened tea and SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast), we create a tangy concoction loaded with more than 5 billion CFU Probiotic bacteria at time of bottling. Then we add red raspberry, fruit juice and ginger to create a flavorful beverage that is an ideal grab-and-go option.
LA CROIX HI-BISCUS
If the color pink had a flavor - this would be it! Slightly botanical, completely refreshing!
LA CROIX LIME
Classic Crowd Pleaser! A refreshing citrus zest - a fresh lime, just picked from the tree.
LA CROIX MANGO
Take me away! Fresh, juicy and succulent - just like the fruit!
LA CROIX PAMPLEMOUSSE
Pamplemousse, Please! French for “grapefruit”, fresh and ripe. A pantry staple.
LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING
Liquid Death Sparkling Water doesn’t just look like a beer, it is actually carbonated like a beer. Slightly less carbonation means less carbonic acid is formed, which means it's less bitter and more thirst murderous than many other sparkling waters.
LIQUID DEATH STILL WATER
Liquid Death Mountain Water comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone and contains naturally occurring minerals (aka electrolytes) that aren’t just good for your body, they will murder your thirst. Instantly.
MEXICAN COKE
The Mexican formula that is exported into the U.S. is sweetened with white sugar instead of the high-fructose corn syrup[3] used in the American formula since the early 1980s.
SCHWEPPES CLUB SODA
SPINDRIFT ORANGE MANGO SELTZER
Two tropical fruits are better than one. Real, squeezed oranges and Alphonso mango puree make for a delicious combination. This flavor debuted as one of our sodas – but we created an unsweetened version that tastes even better than the original. Mango Orange is sunny. Like your disposition.
SPINDRIFT RASPBERRY LIME SELTZER
With more than five whole raspberries per can, along with freshly-squeezed lime juice, Raspberry Lime is one of the sweetest flavors in the Spindrift line-up. It’s also one of our most popular.
TOPO CHICO
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895. Topo Chico is a zero calorie carbonated beverage.
VITA COCO
Delicious, hydrating, tastes like you're on a tropical vacation, do you need more reasons?
VITA COCO PINEAPPLE
Picture our original coconut water, but better. Because has pineapple ever made anything worse? Didn’t think so.
VITA COCO PRESSED
Coconut water with a dash of coconut puree. Tastes even better than it makes your body feel.
DRY ITEMS
BROWNIE
All brownies are vegan! Flavors change frequently, so grab what you see quick!
COOKIE
All cookies are vegan! Flavors change frequently, so grab what you see quick!
HEALTHY TRUTH PACKET
Crunch Time: A favorite of primates and humans alike, our banana protein crunch boasts a complete amino acid profile with its combination of 9 premium ingredients, including coconut, plant-based proteins, and dried bananas, for sustained energy, that is designed to be an anytime healthy snack option Energy Squared: Antioxidant-rich goji berries, cacao, and energy sustaining dates make this the perfect anytime snack. Add in dried fruits and seeds, and the result is a delicious, chocolaty treat with an abundance of nutrition... all SQUARED into a convenient on-the-go snack. Life's Nuts: Healthy Truth has teamed up with 10-time Pro Bowler, 3-time Super Bowl Champion, and 5-time All-Pro athlete Matthew Slater to create the perfect mix for performance, health, and recovery; aptly named SLATER's TRAIL MIX
MUFFINS
All muffins are vegan! Flavors change frequently, so grab what you see quick!
PROTEIN BAR
Unlike other protein bars, our bars contain a complete amino acid profile, are raw, unprocessed, sprouted, whole food bars. There is nothing comparable in quality or ingredients. Your body will thank you!
AVOCADO
REFRIGERATED FOOD
CAKE SLICE
All cake slices are vegan! Flavors change frequently, so get what you see quick!
CUPCAKE
All cupcakes are vegan! Flavors change frequently, so get what you see quick!
DRESSING BOTTLE
All dressings are vegan! 1000 Island: Vegan mayo, tomato paste, relish, hot sauce, Worcestershire, assorted spices. CONTAINS FISH Cilantro Lime: Cilantro, lime, agave, garlic, salt, jalapenos, vegan mayo Lemon Poppy seed: Lemon juice, agave, poppy seeds, extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard
GOOD LIFE SALAD
VEGAN Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, red peppers, Roasted Garlic Ranch dressing
KIND OF A BIG DILL PICKLE
Cucumbers, distilled vinegar, water, garlic, dill, salt, sugar, pickling spices
PECK OF PICKLED PEPPERS
Red Fresno chili peppers, distilled vinegar, water, garlic, dill, salt, sugar, pickling spices
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Spring mix, black bean salsa, mango pico de gallo, mixed cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
HYDROPONIC LIVING LETTUCE
Sennsational Fresh Hydroponic Living Lettuce
GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN THIGHS
SALMON & CAULI RICE
FROZEN FOOD
ICE CREAM
All ice cream is vegan! Flavors change frequently, so grab what you see quick!
BBQ CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled chicken, pineapple, jasmine rice, coleslaw, BBQ sauce CONTAINS DAIRY
CHICKEN BROCCOLI CHEESE CASSEROLE
Jasmine rice, skim milk, broccoli florets, chicken thighs, cheddar cheese
TERIYAKI CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, jasmine fried rice, mixed veggies
POWER ACAI SMOOTHIE BOWL
almond milk, bananas, cacao powder, acai, almond butter, granola, shredded coconut, chia seeds
BEER
COLUMBIA CRAFT ALIEN HAT SOUR
Straw yellow in appearance, and refreshingly tart and bright with a jolly rancher-esque watermelon flavor. High drinkabililty for a year round go to when your feeling weird! Prepare to be absolutely abducted by this cosmic concoction's bright acidity, light body, and Sweetarts reminiscent flavor profile. 5.0% ABV
COLUMBIA CRAFT LAGER
A full-bodied, clean, pale lager with low bitterness. Brewed with a variety of German malts and HallertauMittelfrüh hops. 4.8% ABV
EDMUNDS OAST BOUND BY TIME
Made with good old-fashioned hop-bursting techniques and irresponsible dry-hopping technology, our house IPA is an offering to those looking for something brimming with hop character and as unadulterated as a butterfly’s wing. 7.0% ABV
EDMUNDS OAST SOUR PASSIONFRUIT
Our series of fruited American Sour Ales come from a love of fresh fruit flavors combined with mouth-watering acidity. We take the same golden sour base beer and referment it with different fruit combinations. Exotic passionfruit lends an intense yet unexpected array of complex flavors and aromas to this brew. Explosive fruit notes erupt from the glass, and one is left with a quenched thirst, yet thirsty for more. 5.5% ABV
GLUTENBERG IPA
Canada- Gluten-Free Beer- American India Pale Ale (IPA)- 6.00% ABV. 76 IBUs. Pours a clear golden yellow. Aromas of bright orange and grapeffruit citrus with sweet floral notes. Citrusy and grassy hop flavors on the palate, with notes of earthy grains. Very well balanced.
PEAK DRIFT GOLDEN ALE
Our dry-hopped golden ale showcases a bright and refreshing citrus aroma with a light, clean body and finish. 5% ABV
PEAK DRIFT NEIPA
Our hazy IPA features a burst of citrus and tropical fruit flavors rounded out with local wheat and oats for a soft and smooth finish. 5.4% ABV
RIVER RAT ASTRONAUT SAUCE
United States - South Carolina - Bursting with tropical and citrus hops, this NEIPA has been dubbed the Big Bang of flavor. Our hazy, interstellar beer is so soft your tongue will think it's floating in space.
STEEL HANDS COFFEE LAGER
Rise & shine! A rich aroma of your morning coffee gently fades to an easy drinking lager. Golden, light and crisp, this beer is a classic style with the familiarity of a good 'ole cup of Joe. A smooth and balanced taste that is sure to please beer drinkers and coffee aficionados alike. Infused with coffee from local roaster, Loveland Coffee. 4.5% ABV
WESTBROOK GOSE
Our interpretation of the traditional German-style sour wheat beer, brewed with coriander and grey sea salt. Sour, salty, delicious. 4% ABV
WESTBROOK WHITE THAI
This beer, inspired by the flavors of southeast Asian cuisine, is a twist on the classic Belgian witbier style. Instead of coriander and orange peel, we add lemongrass, ginger root, and a dash of Sorachi Ace hops. The result is a wonderfully refreshing ale with notes of lemon candy, citrus fruit, and a slight spiciness from the ginger. 5% ABV
PEAK DRIFT HEFEWEIZEN
WINE
CABERNET SAUVIGNON BONANZA
California - From the Wagner Family, makers of Caymus. A delicious Cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a subtle smokiness. Silky tannins create a smooth, easy to drink wine with a long finish.
CABERNET SAUVIGNON CAYMUS
Napa, CA - Possibly California's most consistent producer of great Cabernet, the Wagner family are Napa pioneers. Featuring decadent ripe blackberry flavors with undertones of vanilla and toasted oak. A rich and delicious wine, ready to enjoy now!
CABERNET SAUVIGNON ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION
California- Velvety layers of blackberry, plum and cassis highlight our Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine has the sweet black cherry and dark berry fruit character that distinguishes California’s finest Cabernet Sauvignons, and its ripe fruit is supported by velvety tannins.
CHAMPAGNE J. ROGET BRUT
California - A medium-dry sparkling wine with crisp fruit flavors. The aromas are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances. Enjoy on its own or blended into a cocktail!
WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE
A blend of premium California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish.
CHARDONNAY 14 HANDS
Washington - There's more than meets the eye when it comes to this Chardonnay from 14 Hands Winery. This lighter style Chardonnay begins with delicate floral aromas complemented by rich melon, apple and pear flavors.
CHARDONNAY ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION
California- The nose reveals ripe apple, melon, citrus and tropical fruit aromas enriched by creamy malolactic tones, spicy French oak nuances and enticing baked bread scents.
CHARDONNAY THE CALLING RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY DUTTON RANCH
Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA- Made by world-class winemaker Dan Goldfield, this wine is backed by subtle hints of oak and crisp flavors of lemon and juicy white nectarine. A partnership between two friends, sports commentator Jim Nantz and wine entrepreneur Peter Deutsch.
CHARDONNAY WENTE
Our family was the first in California to produce a varietally labeled Chardonnay made from our Wente Clone. Today, many of the great Chardonnay vineyards in California are planted with the Wente clone, which originated from our family's estate. This Chardonnay has crisp flavors of green apple, tropical fruit, vanilla and a touch of toasted oak.
MALBEC TERRAZAS DE LOS ANDES ALTOS DEL PLATA
Altos del Plata by Terrazas de los Andes is the pure, young and fruity expression of Malbec grown at its ideal altitude in Mendoza
MERLOT ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION
Central Coast, California- Bright aromas and flavors of smooth cherry, plum and strawberry with hints of cedar, black olive and spice—supported by a supple texture with fine-grained tannins and bright acidity. These qualities come from choice Central Coast Merlot grapes.
MOSCATO GABRIELE
This sweet, slightly frizzante wine shows a straw-yellow color with hints of gold. The bouquet is composed of tropical fruit flavors and a touch of apricot. Its fine flavor is fresh, well balanced and long lasting. It goes well with fruit, dry cakes and sweet appetizers.
MOSCATO LOBETIA
MOSCATO SEVEN DAUGHTERS
Hey sweet thing! Moscato is having a moment, and you’ll want to get in on it. Open a chilled bottle and enjoy anytime – we think it pairs perfectly with dance parties, closet swaps, poolside lounging, birthdays, and that big promotion!
PINOT GRIGIO BARONE FINI
Valdadige, Veneto, Italy- Dry and crisp with characteristic almond overtones, this 100% varietal wine features lively fruit flavors and a smooth finish. Try this wine with appetizers, seafood and light pasta dishes.
PINOT NOIR MEIOMI
California- This beautiful Pinot Noir carries aromas of tobacco, dark red fruits and fresh berries. The rich cherry flavor is complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry. Enjoy with turkey, salmon or beef dishes.
PINOT NOIR UNSHACKLED
Unshackled Pinot Noir Red Wine, created by the innovative winemakers of The Prisoner Wine Company, is a bold, bright take on California pinot noir. This red wine opens with dense aromas of rhubarb and dark cherry, followed by a hint of crushed herbs. Delicate on the palate with soft tannins and bright, balanced acidity, this red California wine is driven by dried cranberry and ripe cherry flavors with notes of black spice and vanilla. This pinot noir wine has a long, juicy finish with lots of red fruit flavor that makes it perfect for pairing with just about any cuisine, from everyday barbeque to grilled salmon. Enjoy a glass of wine on its own, or pair this wine with charcuterie and artisanal cheeses at a wine and cheese party. For best taste, store this wine at room temperature, but chill it for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. With Unshackled Pinot Noir, freedom is a state of mind. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2022 The Prisoner Wine Company, Oakville, CA
PROSECCO RUFFINO
Italy- Bright straw yellow with fine bubbles. Bubbles are full textured and persistent. On the nose the wine brings fresh citrus with hints of apples and pears. Ruffino Prosecco perfectly matches with pizza, fish and shellfish dishes as well as white meat dishes.
RED BLEND CONUNDRUM
Beverage Dynamics-California - This red blend comes from the Wagner Family, makers of Caymus, and overdelivers at this price point. The nose is full of bright red fruits and luscious mix of tart raspberry and earth. The tannins are welcoming with an impressive linger and a hint of cocoa powder.
ROSE BIELER PERE ET FILS PROVENCE
The classic Provence Rosé profile is what every serious winemaker around the world attempts to mimic and for good reason. Our goal is to find the delicate balance between floral, herbal, wild red fruit (not overly ripe), stone fruit and acid. Enticing aromatics of peach, white cherry and wild raspberry that are balanced by summer flowers, white tea and Provence herbs
ROSE PUNCTUM LOBETIA
100% Organically grown grapes. Garnacha & Bobal blend. Shiny raspberry pink colored. Red cherry bouquet. Rich and fresh on the palate, with light citrus flavors. A perfect match with pasta and fish.
SAUVIGNON BLANC CROSSINGS
Marlborough, New Zealand- Lively lime and grapefruit flavors, preceded by a bouquet of kiwi and melon, are enhanced by nuances of mineral and spice on the refreshingly long finish. Made from grapes grown in the Awatere Valley, this wine is estate bottled. It pairs great with seafood.
SAUVIGNON BLANC ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION
California - ...This California sauvignon blanc wine opens with distinctive aromas of fresh-cut grass, meyer lemon, and grapefruit that enhance rich and vibrant flavors of ripe mango, citrus zest, herbs, guava, and honeydew melon...
ZINFANDEL THE PRISONER RED BLEND
California - This red blend shows aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. The lovely entry leads into a savory mid palate. Ripe fig and black currant dominate the finish with soft well integrated tannins.