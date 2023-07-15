PINOT NOIR UNSHACKLED

$55.00

Unshackled Pinot Noir Red Wine, created by the innovative winemakers of The Prisoner Wine Company, is a bold, bright take on California pinot noir. This red wine opens with dense aromas of rhubarb and dark cherry, followed by a hint of crushed herbs. Delicate on the palate with soft tannins and bright, balanced acidity, this red California wine is driven by dried cranberry and ripe cherry flavors with notes of black spice and vanilla. This pinot noir wine has a long, juicy finish with lots of red fruit flavor that makes it perfect for pairing with just about any cuisine, from everyday barbeque to grilled salmon. Enjoy a glass of wine on its own, or pair this wine with charcuterie and artisanal cheeses at a wine and cheese party. For best taste, store this wine at room temperature, but chill it for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. With Unshackled Pinot Noir, freedom is a state of mind. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2022 The Prisoner Wine Company, Oakville, CA