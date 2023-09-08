Good Wurst Company - South End 1222 South Tryon Street
Beverage
NA Bevs
Beer
- Birdsong Hazy Sexy Cool IPA$6.99
- Birdsong Brown Ale$5.99
- Birdsong Fake Plastic Trees$6.99
- Birdsong Jalapeno Pale Ale$5.99
- Birdsong Paradise City$5.99
- Birdsong Rewind Lager$5.99
- Burial Surf Wax IPA$6.95
- Chardonnay/Pinot Gris$14.00
- Cherry Poppins Cider$6.95
- Creature Of Habit Helles Lager$6.75
- Delirium$12.00
- Devils Logic Crushing Pils$6.95
- Devils Logic IPA$6.95
- Devils Logic Kolsch$6.95
- Flat Rock Cider$7.75
- Innertube Lager$3.99
- Lenny Boy Citraphilia$6.50
- Lenny Boy Czech Please$6.50
- Narragansett$2.95
- Noda Cheerwine Wheat Ale$8.00
- Noda Cranberry Gose$6.95
- Noda Gourdgeous$6.95
- Noda Hop Drop$9.00
- Noda Oktoberfest$6.95
- Noda Pink Gose$6.95
- Noda Pitchside Pils$8.00
- Noda Watermelon Gose$6.95
- OK Lunch Light Lager$6.95
- Ottakringer Lager$6.50
- Paulaner Grapefruit Radler$5.95
- Paulaner Hefe Weizen$5.95
- Paulaner Lager$5.95
- Paulaner Oktoberfest$8.00
- Paulaner Pilsner$5.95
- Pinot Noir$14.00
- Rose'$14.00
- Sierra Pale Ale$3.95
- Sierra Tropical Torpedo$3.95
- Spratts Lager$3.95
- Tiny Ass Umbrella$6.95
- Town Broken Tarted Sour$6.95
- Town RP-1 Hazy IPA$6.75
- Triple C Dark Dunkel$7.50
- Triple C Umlaut Kolsch$6.75
- Truly Mango$5.00
- Truly Passion Fruit$5.00
- Truly Pineapple$5.00
- Truly Watermelon$5.00
- Weihenstephaner Hefe-Weissen$7.95
- Weihenstephaner Helles Lager$7.95
- Wurst Dressed Best Pilsner$7.95
Good Wurst Company - South End Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 900-8627
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM