Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Main Menu
Good Catch Seafood Signature Dishes
- Jumbo Lump Crab Karee Stir Fry$29.00
jumbo lump crab, yellow onion, chinese celery, sweet pepper
- Fried Oyster Hot Plate$25.00
oyster, egg, bean sprouts, green onion
- Glass Noodle Pad Thai Gulf Shrimp and Scallops$26.00
gulf shrimp, scallop, glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts
- Gulf Shrimp Black Pepper$21.00
gulf shrimp, garlic, house black pepper sauce
- Southern Yellow Curry with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat$26.00
jumbo lump crab, rice noodle, bean sprouts, long bean, mustard greens
- Clay Pot Baked Glass Noodle with Gulf Shrimp$22.00
gulf shrimp, bacon, ginger, glass noodle, green onion
- Seafood Tom Yum Ramen$26.00
shrimp, calamari, clams, fish, mushroom, tomato, ramen noodle, cilantro
- Steamed Sea Bass with Chili, Garlic, and Lime$35.00
sea bass, celery, chili, garlic, lime
- Deep Fried Sea Bass with Bird Chili Sauce$35.00
sea bass, chili, fried basil
- Jumbo Lump Crab Fried Rice$22.00
jumbo lump crab, egg, green onions
- Mixed Fried Seafood Platter$28.00
shrimp, calamari, catfish, sweet chili sauce
- Seared Scallop Green Curry$24.00
scallops, eggplant, bamboo shoots, sweet pepper, basil
Starters
- Chicken Satay$10.00
- Summer Fresh Roll with Shrimp$9.00
- Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken$14.00
- Moo Thod Jim Jaew$12.00
fried pork E-San style
- Spicy Wontons, Steamed or Fried$8.00
- Fried Meatballs$7.00
- Edamame$6.00
- Deep Fried Oysters with Thai Dipping Sauce$16.00
- Bacon Cabbage$12.00
- Garlic Bok Choy$12.00
- Clams with Basil Chili Sauce$16.00
- Fried Calamari with Garlic$14.00
Raw Bar
Soup
Salad
- Papaya Salad$12.00
papaya, carrot, long bean, peanuts, chili, garlic
- Nam Tok Moo$14.00
BBQ pork, roasted rice powder, dried chili, mint, red onion
- Crispy Fish with Spicy Mango Salad$17.00
catfish, mango, onion, cilantro
- Yum Moo Thod$15.00
fried pork shoulder, tomato, chili, lime, red onion
- Chicken Satay Salad$15.00
chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peanut dressing
Signature Street Noodles
- Ayutthaya Boat Noodle Soup$19.00
soup with rice noodle, sliced beef loin, tendon, meatball, bean sprouts
- SukhoThai Noodle$17.00
soup with rice noodle, green beans, bean sprouts, pork, shrimp, peanuts
- Mii Kiew with Crab and BBQ Pork$20.00
cooked ramen noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, bok choy, BBQ pork, and crab
- Spicy Chili Garlic Crab Noodle$23.00
stir-fried ramen noodle, jumbo lump crab, & garlic
- Pad Thai$15.00
stir-fried rice noodle, bean sprout, chive, peanuts, and chili
- Pad See Ew$15.00
stir-fried wide rice noodle, bok choy, and egg
- Pad Kii Mao with Ramen Noodle$15.00
ramen noodle, onion, basil, green peppercorn, and chili
- Khao Soi Udon$17.00
udon noodle, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, and lime
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.00
ramen noodle, mushroom, tomato, and cilantro
Fried Rice
Curry
Stir-Fry
- Krapow$16.00
Thailand's favorite dish. served with rice
- Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
traditionally served with chicken, you may select your choice of protein. served with rice
- Pad Prik Geang$16.00
curry paste stir-fry with long beans. served with rice
- Ginger Onion$16.00
served with rice
- Basil Eggplant$16.00
served with rice
- Garlic Stir Fry$16.00
served with rice
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetarian Starters, Soups, and Salads
Vegetarian Signature Dishes
- Pad Thai Veggie$16.00
rice noodle, bean sprout, peanuts, egg *vegetarian, contains egg*
- Drunken Ramen w/veggies$16.00
ramen noodle, onion, basil, green peppercorn, and chili *vegan*
- Pad See Ew w/veggies$16.00
wide stir-fried rice noodle, bok choy *vegan*
- Pad Woon Sen w/veggies$16.00
glass noodle, mushroom, green onion, carrot *vegan*
- Spicy Basil Eggplant with Tofu$16.00
eggplant, tofu, chili, sweet basil *vegan*
- Mushroom Krapow$16.00
chili, garlic, mushroom, Thai basil *vegan*
- Khao Soi Veggie$16.00
glass noodle, pickled mustard greens, red onion, chili oil *vegan*
- Pumpkin Green Curry$16.00
pumpkin, eggplant, tofu, sweet basil *vegan*
- Veggie Panang Curry$16.00
broccoli, pea eggplant, sweet pepper, tofu *vegan*
- Veggie Yellow Curry$16.00
potato, carrot, onion, tofu *vegan*
- Veggie Red Curry$16.00
pineapple, tomato, lychee, sweet pepper, basil *vegan*
- Karee Stir Fry w/tofu & veggies$17.00
yellow onion, chinesse celery, sweet pepper, veggies & tofu, egg *vegetarian, contains egg*
- Southern Yellow Curry with Rice Noodles$18.00
tofu, glass noodle, bean sprouts, long bean, mustard greens *vegan*