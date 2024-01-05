Goode Company Grocers
Proteins
- Whole Brisket - 13 lb average$60.00
- Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$20.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
- Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks$34.00
- Ground Beef (Goode Co.) - 1 lb$7.25
- Hamburger Patties (Goode Co.) 1/3 lb - 1/2 Dozen$20.00
- Laguna Madre Shrimp (Goode Co.) - Dozen$25.00
Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with white cheddar cheese and a jalapeno sliver
- Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks$45.00
- Texas Farm Raised Semi-Boneless Whole Quail - 4 per pack$30.00
- Chicken Breast - 4 each 5oz Breasts$13.00
- Whole Brined Chicken - 3lb$11.00
- Quail Poppers (Goode Co.) - Dozen$25.00
- Mexican Chorizo (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack$3.50
- Pork Pan Breakfast Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb pack$4.00
- Smoked Ham Hock - 2 each per pack$7.00
- Smoked Czech Sausage (Goode Co.) - 1 lb Link$8.00
- Smoked Bacon - 1 lb pack$8.00
- Goode Co Jerky - 4 oz$12.00
Flavored by days over mesquite and decades spent mastering the just-right blend of salt and spice, our well-seasoned snack took its sweet-and-smoky time gettin' tender. Because tradition doesn't happen overnight, and neither did this fine beef jerky. We hope you're as fond of it as we are.
Prepared Meals & Kits
- Pork Tamales (Goode Co.) - Dozen$27.00
Handmade with fresh masa and chile braised pork. Key ingredients are pork, corn, garlic, and chilis.
- Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2$27.00
Six hand rolled chicken enchiladas served with classic salsa verde. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
- Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2$25.00
Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
- Tortilla Soup Kit$15.00
Rich roasted chili-tomato chicken broth with pulled chicken, white cheese, crispy tortillas, cilantro-onions and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
- Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit$15.00
Creamy roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn soup with toasted pepitas and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
- Morning Migas Kit$30.00
Kit includes items to prepare pan -fried homemade chorizo with scrambled eggs, salsa rojo and crispy tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and handmade flour tortillas. Kit serves 4-6.
Starters & Sides
- A la Charra Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart$6.00
- Blue Ribbon Toasted Pecan Cheese Ball and Homemade Crackers$15.00
A creamy blend of cheeses with a hit of hot sauce, chilled and wrapped in toasted pecans with homemade crackers on the side. Serves 6.
- Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint$8.00
Served with a side of chips
- Chili con Carne (Goode Co.) - Quart$14.00
- Deviled Egg Salad - 16 oz$4.00
We've created a creamy egg salad using ingredients in our Goode Bird Deviled Eggs including mayo, mustard, shallots, onion, and celery!
- Goode Company Chips$5.00
- Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart$5.00
- Salsa Verde (Goode Co.) - Pint$8.00
Served with a side of chips.
- Salsa Roja (Goode Co.) - Pint$9.00
Served with a side of chips.
- Refried Beans (Goode Co.) - Quart$8.00
- Mexican Rice (Goode Co.) - Quart$8.00
Bakery
- Hamburger Buns (Goode Co.) - 1/2 Dozen$5.00
Our hamburger buns are made fresh daily in our bakery. We use fresh ingredients and no preservatives.
- Jalapeno Cheese Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf$6.00
Our jalapeno cheese bread is made fresh daily in our bakery. We use shredded cheese and diced jalapenos, no preservatives.
- Par-Cooked Flour Tortillas (Goode Co.) - Dozen$6.00
- Seasoned Croutons (Goode Co.) - 1/2 lb Bag$4.00
- White Bread (Goode Co.) - Loaf$5.25
Our white bread is made fresh daily in our bakery. We use fresh ingredients and no preservatives.
- Corn Tortillas - 24 pack$6.50
- Goode Co. Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie - Whole$22.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (Goode Co.) - Dozen$15.00
- Original Pralines (Goode Co.) - Each$3.00
Whole Produce
- Red Tomatoes - 4 per pack$4.50
- Jumbo Yellow Onions - 4 per pack$5.00
- Celery - 1 Head$2.00
- Green Bell Peppers - 4 per pack$3.00
- Red Bell Peppers - 4 per pack$4.00
- Carrots - 4 per pack$1.50
- Green Onions - Per bunch$1.50
- Large Limes - 1/2 Dozen$4.00
- Large Lemons - 1/2 Dozen$4.00
- Fresh Jalapeno Peppers - 1/2 lb.$1.50
- Serrano Peppers - 1/2 lb.$1.50
Fresh Herbs
Prepped Vegetables
Dairy
Beverage
Kitchen Essentials and Pantry Goods
- Grill Salt (Goode Co.) - 12 oz.$6.00
Blend of ground black pepper, Kosher salt, and garlic salt.
- Gulf Coast Seasoning (Goode Co.) - 12 oz. Shaker$5.00
Blend of salt, ground pepper, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and oregano.
- Seasoned Cornmeal (Goode Co.) - 1 lb bag$1.00
- Dry Adolphus Long Grain Rice - 1 lb bag$1.00
- Dry Pinto Beans - 1 lb bag$2.00
- All Purpose Flour - 1 lb bag$1.00
- Seasoned Flour (Goode Co.) - 1 lb bag$1.00
- Canola Oil (trans fat free) - Quart$4.00
- Olive Oil - Quart$9.00
- Roasted Chicken Stock (Goode Co.) - Quart$5.00
