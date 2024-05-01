Good Food By Food Geeks Eatery 5301 Wilkinson Blvd
Food Geeks Daily Main Menu
Coney Island Geek Wings
Brownsville Geek Whole Wings
East New York Tenderoni
Marcy Geek Loaded Fries
- Nostrand Jerk BBQ Bowl$15.50
Seasoned Fries Topped with Grilled Jerked BBQ Chicken Sautéed in Red Onions Pineapples Mac & Cheese and 2 Jumbo Shrimp Jerked Shrimp
- Albee Square Mall Cheese Steak Bowl$14.50
Seasoned Fries Topped with Steak meat Peppers Onions Topped with your choice Parmesan Cheese Provolone or American cheese
Crown Heights Geek Platters
- Albany Cajun Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled Cajun Chicken Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
- St. Marks Chopped Steak & Onions$14.50
Sautéed Sliced steak and onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
- Park Place Lamb Platter$15.00
Grilled Lamb with Onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
- Fulton Ave Grilled Salmon$16.00
6oz Grilled Salmon fillet Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a