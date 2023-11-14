Goodies Hamilton Ave
Popular Items
- Macaroni
Dig into this creamy delight, made with a blend of 3 cheeses. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- 1 lbs. Turkey Tips$18.25
Enjoy a full pound of tender & juicy dark meat. Rubbed with our house blend and smoked to perfection. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- Turkey Tips Special$9.99
Enjoy half a pound of tender dark meat., smoked and seasoned in-house. Served with a choice of (1); homemade slaw OR fries. Your choice of sauce is served on the side.
FOOD
Pork
- Sm Rib Tips$12.25
Enjoy 1 lb. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce is served on the side.
- Med Rib Tips$24.50
Enjoy 2 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
- Lg Rib Tips$36.75
Enjoy 3 lbs. of meaty & marbled goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce served on the side.
- All Day Tip Special$9.99
Enjoy half a pound of our smoked rib tips & 1 side of your choice. Sauce served on the side.
- Half Slab Ribs$20.99
6 bones of spare rib seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce is served on the side.
- Whole Slab Ribs$39.99
12 meaty bones, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Sauce served on the side.
Chicken
- Fried Wings (5)$11.24
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side
- Fried Wings (10)$20.10
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. Sauce on the side
- Buffalo Wings (5)$11.24
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. Choose your favorite sauce, served on the side.
- Buffalo Wings (10)$20.10
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. Choose your favorite sauce, served on the side.
- Quarter Chicken Breast$6.75
Excellent for a quick bite or personal snack! 2 pieces, breast and wing, seasoned and barbequed. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Quarter Chicken Thigh$4.99
Love dark meat? Try a thigh and leg! Seasoned and barbequed with your favorite sauce on the side.
- Half BBQ Chicken$14.10
Feeling a lil' hungrier? 4 pieces, seasoned and barbequed to perfection. Choose your favorite sauce served on the side.
- Whole BBQ Chicken$19.90
Need a meal for the family and don't feel like cooking? Serve them Goodies seasoned, BBQ chicken! Sauce is served on the side.
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
3 tender pieces of seasoned chicken. Breaded and fried crunchy. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Pork Plate
- Plate Small Tip$15.75
1 lb. of smoked, meaty, marbled goodness, seasoned with our house blend. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Plate Large Tip$41.75
Enjoy 3 lbs. of chunky, rib tips, seasoned with our house blend and smoked to perfection! With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Whole Rib Plate$47.99
Something for the entire family! Enjoy a whole tender, delicious slab of spare rib (12 bones), seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
Chicken Plate
- 5 Fried Wings Plate$15.24
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- 10 Fried Wings Plate$26.40
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend, floured and deep fried to perfection. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- 5 Buffalo Wings Plate$15.24
5 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- 10 Buffalo Wings Plate$26.40
10 whole wings seasoned with our house blend and barbequed. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Quarter Breast Chk Plate$9.75
Enjoy a seasoned barbequed breast and wing. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Quarter Thigh Chk Plate$6.75
A thigh and leg seasoned with our house blend and barbequed to perfection. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Half BBQ Chk Plate$17.10
Feeling a lil' hungrier? 4 pieces, seasoned and barbequed to perfection. With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
- Whole BBQ Chk Plate$24.80
Need a meal for the family and don't feel like cooking? Serve them Goodies BBQ chicken, seasoned with our house blend! With your plate comes 2 delicious sides and your choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
Turkey
- (2) Turkey Ribs$8.50
Enjoy (2), 3-4oz pieces of tender, juicy white meat. Seasoned with our house blend and grilled to perfection. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- (3) Turkey Ribs$12.25
Enjoy (3), 3-4oz pieces of tender, juicy, white meat, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- Turkey Tips Special$9.99
Enjoy half a pound of tender dark meat., smoked and seasoned in-house. Served with a choice of (1); homemade slaw OR fries. Your choice of sauce is served on the side.
- 1 lbs. Turkey Tips$18.25
Enjoy a full pound of tender & juicy dark meat. Rubbed with our house blend and smoked to perfection. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- Small Turkey 12 -14 lbs$55.00
- Large Turkey 14-18 lbs$70.00
- Turkey Leg$10.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Little Pig$2.75
2oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. Your choice of sauce on the side.
- Reg Pig$3.99
4oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. Your choice of sauce on the side.
- Hog on Bun$5.80
- Mild Mett$2.80
We bring in our local Queen City Metts and grill them to your perfection the Cincinnati way. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- Hot Mett$2.80
We bring in our local Queen City Metts and grill them to your perfection the Cincinnati way. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- Turkey Burger$6.85
Delicious ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra
- Beef Burger$5.25
Lean and tender beef, barbequed and seasoned to perfection. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra
- Beef Brisket$7.99
Enjoy 4oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun with your choice of sauce on the side.
- 1 lb. Beef Brisket$18.75
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork$16.25
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Turkey Plate
- Plate 2 Turkey Ribs$11.65
Enjoy (2), 3-4oz pieces of tender, juicy white meat. Seasoned with our house blend and grilled to perfection. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate 3 Turkey Ribs$16.84
Enjoy (3), 3-4oz pieces of tender, juicy white meat. Seasoned with our house blend and grilled to perfection. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
Sandwich Plate
- Plate Little Pig$6.50
2oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Regular Pig$7.80
4oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Hog On A Bun$10.20
6oz. of our tender seasoned pork. Smoked in-house, delicately pulled and served on a bun. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Mild Mett$6.75
We bring in our local Queen City Metts and grill them to your perfection the Cincinnati way. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side..
- Plate Hot Mett$6.75
We bring in our local Queen City Metts and grill them to your perfection the Cincinnati way. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Turkey Burger$10.75
Delicious ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Beef Hamburger$9.85
Lean and tender beef, barbequed and seasoned to perfection. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce is served on the side.
- Plate Beef Brisket Sand$13.24
Enjoy 4.5 oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun with your choice of sauce on the side. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread.
- Plate Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.29
Salads
Fish
- Fried Tilapia$12.25
2 delicious pieces of Tilapia dipped in a flour & cornmeal blend and deep fried.
- Fried Catfish$15.25
2 Catfish fillets dipped in our flour & corn meal blend and deep fried to perfection.
- Fried Whiting$11.25
3 Whiting fillets coated in a flour & cornmeal blend, then deep fried to perfection.
Fish Plate
- Plate 2 PC Tilapia$14.25
2 delicious pieces of Tilapia dipped in a flour & cornmeal blend and deep fried. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread.
- Plate 2 PC Catfish$16.25
2 Catfish fillets dipped in our flour & corn meal blend and deep fried to perfection. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread.
- Plate 3 PC Whiting$13.25
3 Whiting fillets coated in a flour & cornmeal blend, then deep fried to perfection. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread.
Sauce
- Cup Mild Sauce$0.79
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! It's deliciously thick and smoky. 3.25 ounces
- Bottle Mild Sauce$5.99
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! It's deliciously thick and smoky. 16 ounce serving
- Cup Hot Sauce$0.79
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! It's deliciously thick and smoky, with just the right kick of heat! 3.25 ounce serving
- Bottle Hot Sauce$5.99
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! It's deliciously thick and smoky, with just the right kick of heat! A 16 ounce serving
- Cup of Zesty Nati$0.79
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! Just like our lovely Cincinnati, it's deliciously sweet & spicy! A 3.25 ounce serving
- Cup of Spicy Garlic$0.79
A 3.25 ounce serving of a perfectly spicy garlic sauce.
- Cup of Tangy BBQ$0.79
We use our family's original recipe to produce our very own Kansas City style barbeque sauce! It's deliciously thick , sweet and smoky!
- Ranch$0.50
- Italian$0.50
Sides
- Macaroni
Dig into this creamy delight, made with a blend of 3 cheeses. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Coleslaw
Enjoy our homemade slaw using fresh ingredients. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Greens
Try our delicious collards made with a turkey base. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- String Beans
These are tender and juicy and made with a turkey base. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Mashed Potatoes
Enjoy a side of deliciously creamy style potatoes. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Potato Salad
We use Mama's recipe and fresh ingredients, in this refreshing side. Made without mustard. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Short Skins
Red cut potatoes , deep fried and topped with cheese. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Yams
Sweet, sticky and homemade with a touch of cinnamon. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Okra
Seasoned in house and deep fried to perfection. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Fries
Crinkle cut and deep fried. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces. Add cheese for extra
- Baked Beans
A homemade spicy blend, seasoned with pepperoni. Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
- Red Beans & Rice
This delicious side tends to compliment any meal! Available in 5, 8, or 16 ounces.
Bread/Appetizers
- Sweet Bread$1.00
1 piece of homemade, sweet corn bread with sugar.
- Corn Bread$1.00
1 piece of homemade, traditional, family style corn bread.
- White Bread$0.10
2 pieces
- Wheat Bread$0.10
2 pieces
- Grippo's BBQ$1.25
Grippos BBQ chips
- Fried Pickles$3.99+
Calling All Pickle Lovers! This favorite, expertly paired with Hidden Valley Ranch, makes a great appetizer or a side with your burger!
- BBQ CHEESE NIBS$2.25Out of stock
Grippos Brand
- Fried Green Beans$3.99+Out of stock
Start your meal off right! They're crunchy, deep fried and served with sweet & spicy house sauce.
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$3.25
This creamy delight is a perfect end to your meal or for an evening snack.
- Cherry Cheese Cake$4.50
Have a piece of traditional style with a cherry twist!
- Chess Pie$3.50
Another great classic. Order a slice of rich flavor, that melts in your mouth!
- Peach Cobbler$4.75
Add this delicious treat tp your meal!
- Plain Cheese Cake$3.50
Enjoy a slice of traditional style cheese cake with a tasty crust.
- Strawberry Cheese Cake$4.50
A favorite classic with a strawberry swirl! Add a piece to your order today!
- Sweet Potato Pie$3.50
1 slice of deliciousness, with a buttery crust!
- Whole Chess Pie$13.25
- Whole Sweet Potato Pie$13.25
- Pinapple Upside Down Cheesecake$6.25
DRINKS
ONLINE ORDERING
