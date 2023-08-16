Popular Items

Gimme Dat Fat

$10.95

Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey

Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Bustin’ Yo Nuts

$10.95

Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein

Drinks

Superfood Infused Coffee

#1 Cordyceps Coffee (Physical Energy)

$3.00

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Cordyceps Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom

#2 Lion's Mane Coffee (Mental Energy)

$3.00

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom, Rhodiola

#3 Adaptogen Coffee (Balance)

$3.00Out of stock

100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon

Loose Leaf Teas

Akron House Tea

$3.00

Lancaster Farmacy Tea

$3.00

Pure Wild Tea

Specialty Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)

$6.00

Coconut Milk Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Arabica Coffee, MCT Oil, Lion's Mane/Reishi/Chaga Mushroom, Ceylon Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Vanilla Served w/ Whipped Cream and Dusted w/ Ceylon Cinnamon

Presidential Coffee (Hot)

Presidential Coffee (Hot)

$6.00Out of stock

Organic Arabica Bean Coffee, chaga, cordyceps, cacao, coconut butter + ghee, keto bone broth vanilla protein, pure maple syrup (50mg Caffeine)

Kaaginator (Iced)

Kaaginator (Iced)

$6.00Out of stock

nitro cold brew coffee, milk, cacao, Ceylon cinnamon, bone broth vanilla keto protein, pure maple syrup (150mg Caffeine)

Nitro Cold Brew Maca Latte (Iced)

$6.00

nitro cold brew, milk, maca, pure maple syrup

Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)

Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Choice, Ashwagandha, Lavender Simple Syrup, Pure Maple Syrup (150mg Caffeine)

Spicy Turmeric Lemonade

$5.00

Turmeric Cayenne Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Pure Maple Syrup, Purified Water

Elderberry Lemonade

$6.00

Agave, Elderberry Syrup, Lemon Juice, Purified Water

Peppermint Hot Cacoa

$6.00

Vanilla Rose Superfood Latte

$6.00

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Functional Latte Elixirs

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$6.00

ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract

Golden Milk Latte (Hot)

Golden Milk Latte (Hot)

$6.00

turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)

Iced Golden Milk Latte

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)

Mud/Wtr Latte (Hot)

$6.00

masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane

Iced Mud/Wtr Latte

$6.00

masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane

Blue Majik Latte (Hot)

$6.00Out of stock

E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract

Iced Blue Majik Latte

Iced Blue Majik Latte

$6.00Out of stock

E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract

Chaga Chai Latte (Hot)

$6.00

turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)

Iced Chaga Chai Latte

$6.00

turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)

Immunity Shots

Medicine Chest

$4.00

Lancaster Farmacy Elderberries, Echinacea, Astragalus, Lemon Juice, Patterson Farms Maple Syrup *In-house only*

Fire Cider Shot

$4.00

Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Horseradish, Apple Cider Vinegar *May add local raw honey *In-house only

Main Menu

Seasonal Soups

Organic + Local
Local Soup

Soup (Frozen)

Smoothies

Berry Nutty

$10.95

Blueberries and/or Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Pure Maple Syrup

Blue Spirulina Bliss

$10.95

E3 Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Banana, Avocado, Pure Maple Syrup, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Vanilla Extract

Bustin’ Yo Nuts

$10.95

Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein

Gimme Dat Fat

$10.95

Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey

Gojiing Greek

$8.95

Strawberries, Banana, Local Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds

Lavender Sunrise

$10.95Out of stock

Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Barefoot Botanical Lavender Syrup, Blue Spirulina, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen

Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)

$8.95

Nitro Cold Brew (100mg caffeine), Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Cacao, Maca, Ceylon Cinnamon, Dates

Sweet Chia Of Mine

$8.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Local Maple Syrup

The Hulk

$8.95Out of stock

Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract

Tropic Like It's Hot

$10.95

Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acai, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, Raw Honey

Tropical Buzz

$8.95

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Butter, MCT Oil, Local Bee Pollen, Turmeric, Ginger

Smoothie Bowls

Golden GLO

$8.95

A thick base of blended Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Turmeric, and Ginger (toppings not included)

Hakuna Matata

$8.95

A thick base of blended Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, and Ashwagandha (toppings not included)

Greena Colada

$8.95Out of stock

A thick base of Pineapple, Banana, Kale (local), Coconut Butter, and Moringa (toppings not included)

Mother Of Dragons

$10.95

A thick based of blended Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)

You're My Boy, Blue

$10.95

A thick base of blended Blueberries, E3Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Banana, and Raw Honey (local) (toppings not included)

Punch In The Face (100mg caffeine)

$10.95

A thick base of blended Banana, Avocado, Maca, Pure Maple Syrup (local), Cacao, and Valencia Peanut Butter blended with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (toppings not included)

Berry First Date

$8.95

A thick based of blended Acai, Blueberries, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)

Almond Butta Jelly Time

$10.95

A thick base of blended Strawberries, Banana, Almond Butter, and Cacao (toppings not included)

Jam Sesh

$8.95

A thick base of blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, and Valencia Peanut Butter (toppings not included)

Cold-Pressed Juices (Local)

Orange You Glad

Mandarin Orange, Turmeric, Apple, Lime, Lemon

Million Bucks

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Lemon

Strawberry Sam

Strawberry, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Basil

Red Rose

Red Beet, Apple, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger

Good Mood

Celery, Collard Greens, Kale, Swiss Chard, Cucumber, Parsley, Lime, Apple

Baked Oatmeal

Housemade Baked Oatmeal
Superfood Baked Oatmeal (GF)

$8.95

Infused with Maca + Ashwagandha (Gluten Free)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)

Wholesome Dairy Farms, Douglasville, PA
Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)

$8.95

Wholesome Dairy Farms, Douglasville, PA

Breads n' Spreads

Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Cheesy Guacamole Toast (Vegan)

$7.95

Mild Green Chile Guacamole topped with Vegan Cheese, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Balsamic Hummus Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Lemon Garlic Hummus topped with Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, and Balsamic Drizzle

Chocolate PB & J Party Toast

$6.95

Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, and Raw Honey

Dark Chocolate Coconut Crunch Toast (Vegan)

$6.95

Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, and Granola (gf)

Quinoa Power Bowls (GF)

Brunch Bowl

$11.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Grassfed Ghee

GLO Grain Bowl (Vegan)

$10.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Garlic Hummus, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Goose Lane Kale, Microgreens, Lemon Juice, EVOO, Himilayan Pink Salt, Herbs + Spices

Harvest Bowl (Vegan)

$10.95

Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Roasted Season Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Seasoned Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle, Braggs Seasoning, Pink Himalayan Salt

Sandwiches

Served with Side Salad
The B.L.E. Sandwich

$11.95

Pastured Smoked Bacon, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Mixed Greens, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mayo

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Grassfed Ghee

Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo

Chipotle Beet & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)

$11.95

Housemade Burger, Hummus, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger (Vegan)

$11.95

Housemade Burger, Chipotle Fabanaise, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mixed Greens

Seeds & Cheese Sandwich (Vegan)

$11.95

Green Chili Guacamole, Hummus, Microgreens, Vegan Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Drizzle

Salads

Supercharged Massaged Kale Salad

Out of stock

Kale Massaged in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Juice, Raw Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Bee Pollen, Goji Berries, Pumpkin Seeds, Himalayan Sea Salt, Braggs Seasoning

Antioxidant Salad

Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Strawberries, Golden Berries, Raw Walnuts, Braags Seasoning, Himalayan Pink Salt, Poppy Seed Dressing comes as side

Harvest Salad (Vegan)

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miyoko's Creamery 'Mozzarella,' Sunflower Seeds, Braggs Seasoning, Pink Himalayan Salt, Balsamic Vinaigrette comes on side

Sides

Bacon (3 pieces)

$3.00

Chipotle Beet Burger Patty

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Broccoli and Cauliflower

$3.00

Country French Slice (Toasted)

$1.00

Multigrain Slice (Toasted)

$1.00

Seasoned Beets

$3.00

Seasoned Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Salad w/ Dressing

$2.50

Spicy Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burger Patty

$5.00

Vegetable Chips

$1.00

Side Local Hot Sauce

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Pure Maple Syrup, 10 oz

Kids Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Banana, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, 10 oz

Kids Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Kids PB&J Toast

$5.00

Country French Sourdough Bread, Peanut Butter and Strawberries

Kids Smoothie Bowl (NO Toppings)

$5.00

Promo Smoothie Bowls

Sweet Tooth Smoothie Bowl

$13.95

PB&J Smoothie Bowl

$12.95

Berry First Time Smoothie Bowl

$12.95

Tap Room / Drafts

Nitro Options

Backyard Beans 'Punch In The Face' Coffee - Dark Chocolate + Caramel Notes (Dark)

CO2 Options

Kombucha (Organic) (Local)

Retail

Baked Goods

Energy Balls

$1.25

6 Energy Balls

$7.25

CBD Products (Organic)

Sticky Bud CBD Balms (Local)

R&R CBD Gummies Full Spectrum

$46.99Out of stock

R&R CBD Softgels Full Spectrum

$29.99

R&R 3 Count CBD Gummies (FS)

$6.50Out of stock

R&R 5 Count CBD Softgels (FS)

$6.50

R&R 1000 Mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

$49.99

R&R 1000 Mg Broad Spectrum Fresh Mint CBD Tincture

$49.99

R&R CBD Dog Chews (FS)

$6.50

Snacks

Lauren Marie Granola (Local)

$10.00

Taos Bakes Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Terra Chips Sea Salt Mixed Vegetable

$4.99

Bobo's Oat Bar

$3.49

Superfood Chocolate

Eating Evolved Chocolate Bars

$5.49

Eating Evolved Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups

$3.25

Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate

$3.99

HU Almond Crunch Dark Chocolate

$3.99

Lancaster Farmacy (Local)

Fire Cider 8oz

$16.00

Elderberry 8oz

$16.00Out of stock

Healing Salve

$10.00Out of stock

Terrasoul Superfoods

Acai Powder

$14.99Out of stock

Activated Charcoal

$16.99Out of stock

Ashwagandha Powder

$6.99Out of stock

Blue Spirulina Powder

$19.99Out of stock

Cacao Nibs 16 Oz

$12.99Out of stock

Cacao Powder

$5.99Out of stock

Ceylon Cinnamon

$12.99Out of stock

Chia Seeds

$7.99Out of stock

Brazil Nuts

$14.99Out of stock

Chlorella Powder

$14.99Out of stock

Coconut Flakes

$10.49

Coconut Oil

$19.99

Elderberry Powder

$14.99

Flax Seeds

$9.99

Goji Berries

$6.99Out of stock

Camu Camu Powder

$11.99

Hemp Seeds

$6.99Out of stock

Himalayan Pink Salt

$3.99Out of stock

Maca Powder

$5.99Out of stock

Matcha Green Tea Powder (Ceremonial Grade)

$19.99

Moringa Powder

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Seeds

$14.99Out of stock

Spirulina Powder

$14.99Out of stock

Sunflower Seeds

$12.99

Wheatgrass Powder

$14.99Out of stock

Baobab

$7.99

Pea Protein

$13.99Out of stock

Pitaya

$15.99Out of stock

Blue Mountain Organics

Truly Raw Almond Butter

$19.99Out of stock

Hemp Seed Butter

$14.99Out of stock

Valencia Peanut Butter

$9.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Seeds (Styrian)

$7.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Seed Butter

$14.99Out of stock

Sunflower Seed Butter

$11.99

Tahini Sesame Seed Butter

$6.99Out of stock

Hazelnut Butter

$15.00Out of stock

Four Sigmatic

Adaptogen Superfood Blend

$30.00Out of stock

Adaptogen Coffee Packet

$1.50Out of stock

Chai Latte Packet

$2.00Out of stock

Cordyceps Coffee Packet

$1.50Out of stock

Golden Milk Latte Packet

$2.00Out of stock

Lion's Mane Coffee Packet

$1.50

Matcha Latte Packet

$2.00

Superhero Mushroom Blend

$30.00

Mushroom Cacao Mix

$1.50

Honey/Bee Pollen (Local)

Swarmbustin' Totally Raw Honey 1 1/2 LB (Local)

$15.99Out of stock

Swarmbustin' Totally Raw Honey (3 LB) (Local)

$25.99Out of stock

Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen 8oz (Local)

$13.99Out of stock

Earth Fed Muscle (Local)

Whey Back Vanilla Whey Protein

$54.99

Ca-Cow Chocolate Whey Protein

$54.99Out of stock

Friends With Benefits Peanut Cup Whey Protein

$54.99Out of stock

Loose Leaf Tea

Lancaster Farmacy

$9.99

Twin Pines

$8.99

Ancient Nutrition

Bone Broth Protein Canister (Vanilla)

$66.99Out of stock

Keto Protein Single Serve

$3.99Out of stock

Multi-Collagen Protein Canister

$29.95Out of stock

Multi-Collagen Protein Single Serve

$1.49Out of stock

Mud\Wtr

Mud\Wtr Single Serving Packets

$2.00

Sea Moss Capsules

Sea Moss Capsules

$35.00

22 Peppers

Hoppin Hot

$8.50

Scorpion Sting

$8.50

Smoke-N-Hot Habanero

$8.50

Yellow Hot Habanero

$8.50

Green Heat Habanero

$8.50

Red Carolina Fire

$8.50

Dragon Reeper

$8.50

Spice Blend

$6.50

Italian Picante Blend

$6.50

Soothing Touch Vegan Lip Balm

Vanilla Chai Lip Balm

$2.99Out of stock

Small Batch Kitchen

Smoked Onion Jam

$8.00