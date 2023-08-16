Good Life Organic Kitchen Berks
Popular Items
Gimme Dat Fat
Blueberries, Avocado, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Butter, Raw Honey
Guac n' Seeds Toast (Vegan)
Green Chile Guacamole topped with Microgreens, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, EVOO, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Bustin’ Yo Nuts
Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Cacao, Local Raw Honey, Hemp Protein
Drinks
Superfood Infused Coffee
#1 Cordyceps Coffee (Physical Energy)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Cordyceps Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom
#2 Lion's Mane Coffee (Mental Energy)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom, Rhodiola
#3 Adaptogen Coffee (Balance)
100% Organic Arabica Coffee, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon
Loose Leaf Teas
Specialty Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte (No Coffee Added!)
Coconut Milk Powder, Pumpkin Powder, Arabica Coffee, MCT Oil, Lion's Mane/Reishi/Chaga Mushroom, Ceylon Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Vanilla Served w/ Whipped Cream and Dusted w/ Ceylon Cinnamon
Presidential Coffee (Hot)
Organic Arabica Bean Coffee, chaga, cordyceps, cacao, coconut butter + ghee, keto bone broth vanilla protein, pure maple syrup (50mg Caffeine)
Kaaginator (Iced)
nitro cold brew coffee, milk, cacao, Ceylon cinnamon, bone broth vanilla keto protein, pure maple syrup (150mg Caffeine)
Nitro Cold Brew Maca Latte (Iced)
nitro cold brew, milk, maca, pure maple syrup
Ashwagandha Lavender Cold Brew Latte (Iced)
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Choice, Ashwagandha, Lavender Simple Syrup, Pure Maple Syrup (150mg Caffeine)
Spicy Turmeric Lemonade
Turmeric Cayenne Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Pure Maple Syrup, Purified Water
Elderberry Lemonade
Agave, Elderberry Syrup, Lemon Juice, Purified Water
Peppermint Hot Cacoa
Vanilla Rose Superfood Latte
Black Iced Tea
Lavender Lemonade
Functional Latte Elixirs
Matcha Latte (Hot)
ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract
Iced Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • vanilla extract
Golden Milk Latte (Hot)
turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)
Iced Golden Milk Latte
turmeric • ginger • MCT oil • coconut milk powder • ceylon cinnamon cardamom • vanilla • Himalayan salt • black pepper (Caffeine Free)
Mud/Wtr Latte (Hot)
masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane
Iced Mud/Wtr Latte
masala chai • cacao • ceylon cinnamon • turmeric • Himalayan sea salt • chaga • reishi • cordyceps • lions mane
Blue Majik Latte (Hot)
E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract
Iced Blue Majik Latte
E3Live blue majik spirulina • bone broth keto protein (vanilla) • vanilla extract
Chaga Chai Latte (Hot)
turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)
Iced Chaga Chai Latte
turkey tail • reishi • ceylon cinnamon • cardamom • ginger • clove • coconut milk powder (Caffeine Free)
Immunity Shots
Main Menu
Seasonal Soups
Smoothies
Berry Nutty
Blueberries and/or Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Pure Maple Syrup
Blue Spirulina Bliss
E3 Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Banana, Avocado, Pure Maple Syrup, Bone Broth Keto Protein (vanilla), Vanilla Extract
Gojiing Greek
Strawberries, Banana, Local Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds
Lavender Sunrise
Strawberries, Dragon Fruit, Barefoot Botanical Lavender Syrup, Blue Spirulina, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, Swarmbustin' Bee Pollen
Nitro Boost (100mg Caffeine)
Nitro Cold Brew (100mg caffeine), Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, Cacao, Maca, Ceylon Cinnamon, Dates
Sweet Chia Of Mine
Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Local Maple Syrup
The Hulk
Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract
Tropic Like It's Hot
Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Acai, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, Raw Honey
Tropical Buzz
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Butter, MCT Oil, Local Bee Pollen, Turmeric, Ginger
Smoothie Bowls
Golden GLO
A thick base of blended Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Turmeric, and Ginger (toppings not included)
Hakuna Matata
A thick base of blended Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, and Ashwagandha (toppings not included)
Greena Colada
A thick base of Pineapple, Banana, Kale (local), Coconut Butter, and Moringa (toppings not included)
Mother Of Dragons
A thick based of blended Strawberries, Pink Dragon Fruit, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)
You're My Boy, Blue
A thick base of blended Blueberries, E3Live Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Banana, and Raw Honey (local) (toppings not included)
Punch In The Face (100mg caffeine)
A thick base of blended Banana, Avocado, Maca, Pure Maple Syrup (local), Cacao, and Valencia Peanut Butter blended with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (toppings not included)
Berry First Date
A thick based of blended Acai, Blueberries, Banana, and Dates (toppings not included)
Almond Butta Jelly Time
A thick base of blended Strawberries, Banana, Almond Butter, and Cacao (toppings not included)
Jam Sesh
A thick base of blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, and Valencia Peanut Butter (toppings not included)
Cold-Pressed Juices (Local)
Baked Oatmeal
Greek Yogurt Parfait (Vanilla)
Breads n' Spreads
Cheesy Guacamole Toast (Vegan)
Mild Green Chile Guacamole topped with Vegan Cheese, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Balsamic Hummus Toast (Vegan)
Lemon Garlic Hummus topped with Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, and Balsamic Drizzle
Chocolate PB & J Party Toast
Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Strawberries, Banana, Valencia Peanut Butter, and Raw Honey
Dark Chocolate Coconut Crunch Toast (Vegan)
Cacao & Coconut Butter Spread topped with Banana, Raw Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, and Granola (gf)
Quinoa Power Bowls (GF)
Brunch Bowl
Sprouted Quinoa, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Grassfed Ghee
GLO Grain Bowl (Vegan)
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Lemon Garlic Hummus, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Goose Lane Kale, Microgreens, Lemon Juice, EVOO, Himilayan Pink Salt, Herbs + Spices
Harvest Bowl (Vegan)
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, Roasted Season Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Seasoned Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle, Braggs Seasoning, Pink Himalayan Salt
Sandwiches
The B.L.E. Sandwich
Pastured Smoked Bacon, Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Mixed Greens, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mayo
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Pastured Smoked Bacon, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Grassfed Ghee
Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo
Chipotle Beet & Quinoa Burger (Vegan)
Housemade Burger, Hummus, Microgreens, Balsamic Drizzle
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger (Vegan)
Housemade Burger, Chipotle Fabanaise, Mild Green Chile Guacamole, Mixed Greens
Seeds & Cheese Sandwich (Vegan)
Green Chili Guacamole, Hummus, Microgreens, Vegan Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Drizzle
Salads
Supercharged Massaged Kale Salad
Kale Massaged in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Juice, Raw Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Bee Pollen, Goji Berries, Pumpkin Seeds, Himalayan Sea Salt, Braggs Seasoning
Antioxidant Salad
Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Strawberries, Golden Berries, Raw Walnuts, Braags Seasoning, Himalayan Pink Salt, Poppy Seed Dressing comes as side
Harvest Salad (Vegan)
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Miyoko's Creamery 'Mozzarella,' Sunflower Seeds, Braggs Seasoning, Pink Himalayan Salt, Balsamic Vinaigrette comes on side
Sides
Bacon (3 pieces)
Chipotle Beet Burger Patty
Breakfast Potatoes
Broccoli and Cauliflower
Country French Slice (Toasted)
Multigrain Slice (Toasted)
Seasoned Beets
Seasoned Sweet Potatoes
Shredded Chicken
Side Guacamole
Side Hummus
Side Salad w/ Dressing
Spicy Breakfast Potatoes
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burger Patty
Vegetable Chips
Side Local Hot Sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries, Bananas, Pure Maple Syrup, 10 oz
Kids Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
Banana, Triple Dark Chocolate Sauce, Valencia Peanut Butter, 10 oz
Kids Greek Yogurt Parfait
Kids PB&J Toast
Country French Sourdough Bread, Peanut Butter and Strawberries