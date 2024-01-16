Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard
Breakfast a la carte
- Avocado$3.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.00
- Biscuit$2.00
- Blueberry Pancake (1)$6.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancake (1)$5.00
- Croissant$3.00
- Egg$2.00
- French Toast (1)$4.00
- Gravy$3.00
- Ham$4.00
- Hashbrowns (1)$2.00
- Hashbrowns (2)$3.00
- Jalapeno Bacon$5.00
- Pancake (1)$4.00
- Sausage Patty$3.00
- Smoked Salmon$5.00
- Sunday potatoes$6.00
- Toast (1 piece)$2.00
- Toast (2 pieces)$3.00
- Tomato Slices$2.00
- Crawls$3.00
Toast
Drinks
- Mexicola Bottle$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Lavender Lemonade$4.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$4.00
- H&C Hot Tea$4.00
- Self Serve Coffee$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Martinelli Apple Juice$4.00
- Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice$7.00
- Milk$4.00
- Hot Chocolate & Marshmallow$5.00
- Coca cola$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Mexicola Can$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
SPECIALS
Samples
Beer, Wine, Cocktails
Cocktails
- Espresso Martini
St. George Nola coffee liqueur, almond liqueur, vanilla vodka$14.00
- Gigi’s Bloody Mary
Tomato juice, celery salt, lots of lime, hot sauce, worcestershire, seasonings, Tajin rim, choice of vodka. Garnished with olive, gherkin, celery. Served with a beer back$14.00
- Pretty in Pink French 76
classic made with vodka, pink glitter prosecco$13.00
- Venetian Spritz$10.00
- The Bow Tie$13.00
- Lavendar Margarita$12.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Vodka Soda$12.00
- Bloody Mary Bar$20.00
Wine & Bubbles
Beer
