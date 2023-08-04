Good Thanks Cafe
FOOD MENU DELIVERY
Food
Avocado Toast
Diced avocado, EVO, whipped feta, burnt citrus salt, toasted sourdough, sorrel.
Banana bread
Gluten free banana bread served with burnt honey buttercream.
Açai bowl
Blue Bowl
Best Bfast Sando
Broccolini Farro Bowl
Kimchi Scramble
Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.
Avo Toast #2
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Two Eggs On Toast
Curry scramble
spicy chickpea curry, free-range soft scrambled eggs, toasted sourdough, coconut crisps, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Short Rib Sandwich
Slow cooked braised short rib, swiss cheese, aioli, arugula, caramelised onion on sourdough.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, radicchio, anchovy dressing, seasoned breadcrumb, pickled shallot, dill, parm. 16
Harissa Eggs
Croissant
Utensils and Napkin Pack
Your order will be packed without utensils or napkins unless purchased here, in an effort to reduce waste.