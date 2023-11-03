Goodtimes Brewery 3827 North Broadway
Food
Appetizers
- Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Our loaded nachos freshly made with corn tortilla chips, black beans, melted cheddar cheese, mozzarella, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, onion, and jalapenos - the ultimate fiesta in every bite.
- Gill Park Pretzel$12.00
Indulge with our irresistible Bavarian hand-made pretzel, paired with a rich and creamy beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard dip.
- Northalsted Nachos$17.00
Our loaded nachos freshly made with corn tortilla chips, black beans, melted cheddar cheese, mozzarella, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, onion, and jalapenos - the ultimate fiesta in every bite.
- Waveland Wings$14.00
Get your wing fix with our smoked bone-in wings, customizable with your choice of sauce, and served with two mouth-watering dipping sauces to take your taste buds to new heights.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$14.00
Indulge in the ultimate Wisconsin treat with our crispy pale ale battered curds, paired with tangy ranch and our signature Good Times thousand island dressing.
Pizza
- Belle Plaine BBQ$22.00
Our irresistible pizza topped with smoky chicken, crispy bacon, and our signature homemade BBQ sauce - a flavor-packed combination that will leave you wanting more.
- Belmont Pesto$22.00
Experience the freshness of summer with juicy sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and aromatic pesto - a perfect balance of flavors in every bite.
- Build Your Own$16.00
Build your own Pizza!
- Montrose Meatlovers$22.00
A meat lover's dream with zesty pepperoni, juicy sausage, crispy bacon, savory marinara, and a perfect blend of stretchy mozzarella and rich cheddar cheese.
- Peace Garden$22.00
Our house-made marinara, stretchy mozzarella, fresh spinach, zesty garlic, and smoky smoked bell peppers.
- Sheffields Mac Pizza$22.00
The ultimate comfort food experience featuring a creamy mac and cheese sauce, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and tender macaroni noodles - a deliciously cheesy twist on a classic dish.
- Shrooms on Broadway$22.00
Indulge in the earthy flavors of this delicious pizza topped with meaty portabella and shiitake mushrooms, stretchy mozzarella, rich truffle oil, and aromatic pesto - a vegetarian delight that will make your taste buds hallucinate.
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Treat yourself to our delicious BLT sandwich, featuring crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, zesty red onion, our signature thick-cut bacon, and creamy garlic aioli, all stacked between slices of hearty multigrain bread.
- Clarendon Caprese$16.00
Take a bite of summer with our caprese sandwich, featuring juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, aromatic pesto, fresh basil, and tangy balsamic glaze, all nestled between slices of toasted sourdough - a perfect balance of flavors in every bite.
- Cornelia Chicken$16.00
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our crispy or grilled chicken sandwich, served with zesty garlic aioli, tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and melty American cheese - a classic sandwich that hits all the right notes.
- Fremont Fish$15.00
Indulge in our mouthwatering fish sandwich, featuring crispy ale-battered fried cod, our signature Good Times tartar sauce, sharp shaved red onion, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomato - a satisfying sandwich that will transport you to the coast.
- Chicken Sammich$17.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Salads
- Kenmore Street Greens$17.00
A deliciously balanced roasted chicken salad, featuring juicy apples, sweet dried cranberries, crunchy walnuts, tangy Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, plump cherry tomatoes, and a refreshing honey-citrus dressing.
- Southwest Stratford Salad$17.00
A fiesta of flavors with our zesty Southwestern salad, featuring fresh spring mix, crispy thick-cut bacon, creamy avocado, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla chips.
- Tomato Burrata$14.00
Our classic Caesar salad, featuring crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, crunchy pretzel croutons, savory Parmesan cheese, and tangy red onion - a refreshing and satisfying salad that never goes out of style.
- Brewers Beet Salad$18.00
Burgers
- Smash Burger$18.00
- Bradley BBQ Burger$18.00
An 8 oz. brisket, short-rib beef blend, whiskey honey BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, and fried onion rings, served on a brioche bun.
- Brompton Black & Bleu$18.00
A mouth-watering 8 oz Black Angus beef burger, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and fresh onion, and your choice of delicious cheese, all served on a soft and buttery brioche bun - a classic burger that hits all the right notes.
- Buena Park Impossible$18.00
This delicious vegetarian burger features an 8 oz black bean patty, creamy avocado, juicy tomato, fresh lettuce, and garlic aioli on a soft bun.
Smoked Meats
Sides
- Beer Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Coleslaw$6.00
- French Fries$8.00
- Mixed Greens$7.00
- Side of Balsamic Vinagrette$1.00
- Side of BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Side of Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Side of Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Honey Mustard$1.00
- Side of Onion Rings$9.00
- Side of Pico De gallo$1.00
- Side of ranch$1.00
- Side of Salsa$3.00
- Side of Sour cream$1.00
- Side of Thousand Island$1.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Side of Chicken Breast$8.00
Kids Menu
- Clocktower Chicken Tenders$9.00
Deliciously crispy fried chicken tenders served with a side of crispy golden fries.
- Greeley Grilled Cheese$9.00
Our Grilled Cheese Delight - warm and gooey melted cheddar cheese on soft white bread, served with a side of crispy fries.
- Kids Pizza$9.00
A 10" personal pizza of your choosing!
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Desserts
- Betsy's Brownie Sundae$9.00
Indulge in our decadent chocolate brownie, drizzled with rich chocolate syrup, topped with sweet strawberries and fluffy whipped cream, and served with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
- Brenneman Cheesecake$9.00
Enjoy the timeless elegance of our New York cheesecake, adorned with luscious glazed fresh strawberries, for a harmonious blend of rich, creamy cheesecake and vibrant, juicy sweetness.
- Frutta Di Bosque$11.00
Bar
Beer
- 1/2 Growler$10.00
- Beer Flight$15.00
- Beer party$5.00
- Bismarck Gardens$7.00
Transport yourself to the heart of Germany with our Hefeweizen, a traditional wheat beer that's sure to please. This straw-colored brew boasts a cloudy appearance, courtesy of the wheat malt, flaked wheat, and flaked oats used in its brewing process. Prepare your palate for a refreshing and easy-drinking experience, featuring prominent notes of bananas and cloves that harmoniously blend to create a truly satisfying beer.
- Chicago Gold$7.50
Discover the golden goodness of our Chicago Gold Pale Ale, an American-style brew crafted with Cascade, Centennial, and Citra hops. This crushable beer offers a well-balanced hop presence, not as dominant as our Dynomite IPA, but still delivers an enjoyable experience. Savor the flavors reminiscent of Fruit Loops cereal, making this pale ale a nostalgic and enticing choice for beer enthusiasts.
- DLG$5.00
- Dynomite!$8.00
Calling all hop heads! Prepare for a flavor explosion with our Dynomite! India Pale Ale. This American-style IPA packs a punch with its carefully selected blend of Mosaic, Cascade, and Chinook hops. Immerse yourself in the intense hoppy goodness that defines this beer, showcasing the perfect balance of bitterness and aromatic bliss. Dynomite! IPA is a must-try for those seeking an unforgettable hop-forward experience.
- Goose Island Sophie$9.00Out of stock
Transport yourself to the heart of Germany with our Hefeweizen, a traditional wheat beer that's sure to please. This straw-colored brew boasts a cloudy appearance, courtesy of the wheat malt, flaked wheat, and flaked oats used in its brewing process. Prepare your palate for a refreshing and easy-drinking experience, featuring prominent notes of bananas and cloves that harmoniously blend to create a truly satisfying beer.
- Growler$20.00
- Lakeview Sound Machine$6.00
Indulge in the delightful Lakeview Sound Machine Blonde Ale, an American-style brew that guarantees an easy-drinking experience. Its smooth flavors of bread and honey are complemented by a subtle hint of lemon pepper from the hops. With its light body and refreshing profile, this beer is perfect for those seeking a non-bitter, enjoyable pint.
- LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING$5.00
- No Charge Taster
Discover the golden goodness of our Chicago Gold Pale Ale, an American-style brew crafted with Cascade, Centennial, and Citra hops. This crushable beer offers a well-balanced hop presence, not as dominant as our Dynomite IPA, but still delivers an enjoyable experience. Savor the flavors reminiscent of Fruit Loops cereal, making this pale ale a nostalgic and enticing choice for beer enthusiasts.
- Oktoberfest$8.00
Oktoberfest German M√§rzen 5.6% abv Our Oktoberfest Amber Lager is a tribute to German brewing tradition. This amber gem delivers a clean, rich, and toasty malt experience, with a delightful hint of hazelnut that adds a unique twist. Meticulously lagered for 8 weeks, it's a beer that embodies perfection in every sip. Prost!
- Primitive Love$8.00
Embrace the haze and dive into the tantalizing world of our Primitive Love Hazy IPA. Admire its cloudy appearance as you take in the inviting aromas of tropical fruits like mango, peach, and pineapple. This IPA offers a less bitter profile compared to Dynomite! IPA, allowing the juicy flavors to shine through. Experience a harmonious blend of fruity goodness and smooth drinkability in every sip.
- Seattle Cider$9.00
Transport yourself to the heart of Germany with our Hefeweizen, a traditional wheat beer that's sure to please. This straw-colored brew boasts a cloudy appearance, courtesy of the wheat malt, flaked wheat, and flaked oats used in its brewing process. Prepare your palate for a refreshing and easy-drinking experience, featuring prominent notes of bananas and cloves that harmoniously blend to create a truly satisfying beer.
- Seattle Fruit$9.00
Transport yourself to the heart of Germany with our Hefeweizen, a traditional wheat beer that's sure to please. This straw-colored brew boasts a cloudy appearance, courtesy of the wheat malt, flaked wheat, and flaked oats used in its brewing process. Prepare your palate for a refreshing and easy-drinking experience, featuring prominent notes of bananas and cloves that harmoniously blend to create a truly satisfying beer.
- Surley Grapefruit Supreme$8.00
- THC Seltzer$10.00
- The Bachelor$8.00
Introducing "The Bachelor," a Belgian blonde ale that tantalizes your taste buds with its delightful blend of subtle citrus notes and a hint of spicy yeast complexity. This golden elixir boasts a grainy sweet malt flavor that balances its deceptively strong character, making it the perfect companion for a night of intrigue and indulgence. With each sip, "The Bachelor" invites you to savor its charming complexity and uncover its hidden depths. 7.3% abv
- 4Hands Milk Stout$8.00
- Coffee Pale$8.00
- L.S.D Light$6.00
- Cucumber and Watermelon Seltzer$8.00
- Beer party$5.00
Cocktails
- Beer Mosa$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Chicago Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$10.00
Discover the unique and indulgent flavors of the PBJ cocktail. Featuring Frangelico and Chambord, this cocktail is served on the rocks, allowing the rich nutty and jammy notes to shine through for a truly enjoyable experience.
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Digital Gift Card
- Dr. Pepper Shot$10.00
Discover the unique and indulgent flavors of the PBJ cocktail. Featuring Frangelico and Chambord, this cocktail is served on the rocks, allowing the rich nutty and jammy notes to shine through for a truly enjoyable experience.
- Gin Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Good Times Gummy Bear$14.00
Experience pure nostalgia with the Good Times Gummy Bear cocktail. Raspberry Stoli, sour mix, a splash of orange juice, and 7-Up come together to create a whimsical and vibrant drink. Garnished with a lime, this cocktail is a playful, tempting choice.
- Good Times Roll Shot$6.00
Discover the unique and indulgent flavors of the PBJ cocktail. Featuring Frangelico and Chambord, this cocktail is served on the rocks, allowing the rich nutty and jammy notes to shine through for a truly enjoyable experience.
- Goodtimes Beer-Rita$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Goodtimes Chelada$14.00
A blend of Wisconsin bourbon, muddled orange and cherry, sweetened with local maple syrup, and finished with aromatic bitters. Sip this harmonious concoction over ice, garnished with an orange twist, and let it transport you to the heart of Wisconsin.
- Goodtimes Lemon Drop$14.00
Indulge in the classic Kentucky Mule featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon, lime juice, and zesty ginger beer. Served with a lime garnish, this refreshing and spirited cocktail is a true crowd- pleaser.
- Grapefruit Radeler$14.00
Unwind with the Good Times Berry cocktail, showcasing Koval cranberry gin, tonic, and a splash of lime juice. This refreshing libation offers a perfect balance of fruity sweetness and herbal undertones, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a light and crisp cocktail.
- Green Tea Shot$10.00
Discover the unique and indulgent flavors of the PBJ cocktail. Featuring Frangelico and Chambord, this cocktail is served on the rocks, allowing the rich nutty and jammy notes to shine through for a truly enjoyable experience.
- HEFERAZZEN$14.00
Experience the harmony of flavors in the Paper Plane cocktail. Combining Few bourbon, Aperol, amaretto, and lime juice, this well-balanced libation offers a clever blend of sweet and citrus notes.
- Irish Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Kentucky Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Lemon Shandy$14.00
Sip on the Apple Sangria, a captivating mix of Crown Apple, a splash of white wine, and cranberry 7-Up. This fruity and vibrant cocktail is the perfect choice for those seeking a thirst- quenching and crisp flavor profile.
- Mexican Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Mezcal Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Moscow Mule$14.00
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Melon Splash cocktail. A cooling blend of Midori and a splash of sour, this vibrant quaff is a perfect choice for those who appreciate the luscious flavors of melon.
- Old Fashioned$14.00
A blend of Wisconsin bourbon, muddled orange and cherry, sweetened with local maple syrup, and finished with aromatic bitters. Sip this harmonious concoction over ice, garnished with an orange twist, and let it transport you to the heart of Wisconsin.
- PBJ$14.00
Discover the unique and indulgent flavors of the PBJ cocktail. Featuring Frangelico and Chambord, this cocktail is served on the rocks, allowing the rich nutty and jammy notes to shine through for a truly enjoyable experience.
- Southport Sparkle$14.00
Immerse yourself in the effervescent delight of the Southport Sparkle. This captivating cocktail features St. Germain, blanco tequila, Aperol, lime juice, and grapefruit juice, topped off with a splash of prosecco.
- Spiked Lemonade$14.00
Unwind with the Good Times Berry cocktail, showcasing Koval cranberry gin, tonic, and a splash of lime juice. This refreshing libation offers a perfect balance of fruity sweetness and herbal undertones, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a light and crisp cocktail.