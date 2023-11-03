Bismarck Gardens

$7.00

Transport yourself to the heart of Germany with our Hefeweizen, a traditional wheat beer that's sure to please. This straw-colored brew boasts a cloudy appearance, courtesy of the wheat malt, flaked wheat, and flaked oats used in its brewing process. Prepare your palate for a refreshing and easy-drinking experience, featuring prominent notes of bananas and cloves that harmoniously blend to create a truly satisfying beer.