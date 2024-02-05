GoodTimes Coal-Fired Pizza and Pub 215 Wood Ave E
Appetizers
- Pizza Dipping Sticks$9.50+
Garlic olive oil & mozzarella cheese sprinkled with rosemary garlic seasoning. Served with Marinara. Add Beer Cheese 2.75
- Garlic Knots$3.25+
Garlic knots covered in butter and garlic.
- Mug O' Mac$6.75
Creamy white Cheddar Mac and Cheese seasoned with garlic and rosemary topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
- Soup$5.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.25
Fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, butter-garlic croutons with fresh cracked black pepper. Served with Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$10.50
Fresh romaine diced turkey and ham, shredded jack cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber and butter-garlic croutons.
- House Salad$8.50
Fresh tender greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, and butter-garlic croutons.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.25
- Side House Salad$5.25
Create Your Own
Artisan Half
- Half Little Moutain Meat Lovers$12.00
You choose your sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, chicken.
- Half Old Dominion$11.75
Garlic olive oil as a base sauce with mozzarella cheese, chicken, cherry tomato, onion, red bell pepper, mushrooms. Topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze.
- Half Crooked Road$11.75
Alfredo as a base sauce with mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, Italian sausage. Topped with a swirl of basil pesto.
- Half Hawaiian BBQ$11.75
Garlic olive oil as a base sauce. Your choice of BBQ Jack fruit or sliced ham, pineapple, onion, cheddar jack cheese with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
- Half Mineral City-Greek$11.25
You choose your sauce. Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
- Half Route 23$10.75
You choose your sauce. Sprinkled with dill weed and a spear of dill pickle on each slice, mozzarella cheese.
- Half Mac & Cheese$11.25
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese seasoned with rosemary & garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$12.00
Creamy ranch dressing, fresh garlic, bacon, chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Artisan Whole
- Whole Little Moutain Meat Lovers$19.25
You choose your sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, chicken.
- Whole Old Dominion$18.25
Garlic olive oil as a base sauce with mozzarella cheese, chicken, cherry tomato, onion, red bell pepper, mushrooms. Topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze.
- Whole Crooked Road$18.25
Alfredo as a base sauce with mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, onions, Italian sausage. Topped with a swirl of basil pesto.
- Whole Hawaiian BBQ$18.25
Garlic olive oil as a base sauce. Your choice of BBQ Jack fruit or sliced ham, pineapple, onion, cheddar jack cheese with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
- Whol Mineral City-Greek$16.25
You choose your sauce. Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
- Whole Route 23$15.75
You choose your sauce. Sprinkled with dill weed and a spear of dill pickle on each slice, mozzarella cheese.
- Whole Mac & Cheese$16.25
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese seasoned with rosemary & garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.25
Creamy ranch dressing, fresh garlic, bacon, chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$11.50
Chopped chicken with ranch, fresh garlic, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and white onion coal-fired on a 6-inch hoagie roll.
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sub$10.00
Sliced smoked ham and cheddar cheese coal-fired on a 6-inch hoagie roll.
- Meatball Sub$10.25
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese coal-fired on a 6-inch hoagie roll.
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$10.25
Roast beef with sweet peppers and onions, provolone cheese coal-fired on a 6-inch hoagie roll.
Doughless Pizza
Loaded Chicken
Kids
- Kids Cheese Pizza$6.25
A quarter of a cheese pizza. Served with chips and a drink. Add pepperoni for .50
- Kids Mug O' Mac$6.25
4 oz of creamy white cheddar mac and cheese topped with fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with chips and a drink.
- Kids Hot Dog$6.25
A hot dog in a bun coal-fired. Served with ketchup and mustard on the side. With chips and a drink