Goodwood 106 Owensboro
Starters
Bacon Beer Cheese Fries
french fries, beer cheese, bacon, ranch
Bavarian Pretzel
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil
Buffalo Cauliflower
beer battered cauliflower tossed in Buffalo Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
panko breadcrumbs, goat cheese, charred scallion aioli
Goodwood Totchos
Louisville Lager beer cheese, peppers, onions, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, topped with ranch. Choose brisket, pork or bourbon barrel stout chili.
Jumbo Wings
Six Wings
Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.
Ten Wings
Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.
Twenty Wings
Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.
Forty Wings
Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.
Salads + Soup
Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili
shredded cheddar, diced red onions, sweet cornbread
Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili WITH GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled Kale Caesar
shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar
Chicken Chopped Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
Main Street House Salad
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks
Steak + Frites
new york strip, mixed greens, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, potato sticks, steak sauce vinaigrette
Strawberry Kale Salad
grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Mains
Blackened Catfish
dirty rice, spicy braised collards
Bourbon Brined Pork Chop
10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices, maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
asparagus, dirty rice
Chicken and Waffles
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce
Fish and Chips
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar sauce, slaw garnish, house seasoned french fries
New York Strip
12oz. new york strip, cajun butter, steamed broccoli
Tacos
Burgers + HandHelds
Buffalo Wrap
grilled chicken, Goodwood Mild Sauce, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks and shredded cheddar in a spinach tortilla wrap
Dirtie Birdie Wrap
blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and shredded cheddar in a spinach tortilla wrap
Bougie BLT
pimento cheese, tomato, bacon jam, bacon, lettuce on parmesan crusted Texas Toast
Brisket Reuben
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, Goodwood Mild Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a brioche bun
Classic Burger
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, choice of cheese, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Choose One: Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )
Drunken Chicken
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Drunken Pig
Served on a brioche bun with burger patty, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Goodwood Burger
Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Goodwood Porker
Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions and pickles, with slaw garnish.
Mac 'N Cheese Melt
The ultimate grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese and house seasoned chips on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
Oh My Cod
Beer battered cod, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, pickled red onion, served on a brioche bun
The Grazer (Veggie)
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American, Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
Waylon Burger
Beer braised brisket topped burger, Goodwood BBQ sauce, crispy onions, swiss cheese served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Sides
SMALL KALE CAESAR SALAD
grilled kale, shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar
SMALL MAIN STREET SALAD
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks
SMALL STRAWBERRY KALE SALAD
grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Beer Mac 'N Cheese
Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch
Coleslaw
Cornbread (1)
sweet cornbread served warm
Dirty Rice
celery, onion, green bell pepper, cajun butter
Fruit Cup
Fresh orange slices
Goodwood Taters
French fries, chips or tater tots with your choice of seasoning.
Grilled Asparagus
Garlic oil, salt and pepper
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
bacon, garlic, red onion
Spicy Braised Collards
garlic oil, salt and pepper
Steamed Broccoli
seasoned with butter and salt
Sweet Potato Mash
charred marshmallow, cornbread walnut crunch
Extras
$Add Bacon + Cheddar Cheese
$Add Cajun Seasoning
$Add Chili + Beer Cheese
$Add Chili + Cheddar Cheese
$Add Gluten Free Bun
$Add Truffle Seasoning
A La Carte 3oz. Brisket
A La Carte 5oz. Cod
A La Carte 5oz. Pulled Pork
A La Carte 6oz. Brisket
A La Carte 6oz. Steak Tips
A La Carte 8oz. Salmon
A La Carte Black Bean Patty
A La Carte Burger Patty
A La Carte Chicken Tender
A La Carte Waffle
A1 Vinaigrette Dressing- 2oz
American Cheese- 2
Bacon Jam- 2oz
Bacon Slices- 2
Balsamic Dressing- 2oz
Beer Cheese- 2oz
Bleu Cheese Crumbles- 4oz
Bleu Cheese Dressing- 2oz
Bourbon Caramel Sauce- 2oz
Bourbon Glaze (Salmon Glaze)- 2oz
Bun
Caesar Dressing- 2oz
Cajun Butter- 2oz
Charred Scallion Aioli- 2oz
Cheddar Cheese- 4oz.
Chipotle Syrup- 2oz
Crispy Onions- 4oz
Cucumbers- 4oz
Eggs Side (2)
Extra Celery-6
Extra Croutons- 4oz.
Extreme Stout- 2oz
Fried Jalapenos- 2oz
Goat Cheese- 4oz
Grilled Onions- 4oz
Honey Butter- 2oz
Honey Mustard Dressing- 2oz
Hot Buffalo- 2oz
IPA Beer Mustard- 2oz
Jalapenos- 2oz
Louisville Lager Glaze- 2oz
Maple Syrup- 2oz
Maple Thyme Glaze (Pork Chop)- 2oz
Mayo- 2oz
Medium Chipotle Garlic- 2oz
Mild Buffalo- 2oz
Parmesan Cheese- 2oz
Pickled Celery- 4oz
Pickled Jalapenos- 2oz.
Pickled Red Onion- 4oz
Pickles- 4oz.
Pimento Cheese- 2oz
Pimento Cheese- 4oz.
Potato Sticks- 4oz
Ranch Dressing- 2oz
Ranch Dressing- 4oz
Red Onion- 4oz
Spicy Mango Habanero- 2oz
Spicy Ranch Dressing- 2oz
Strawberries- 4oz
Swiss Cheese- 2
Tarter Sauce- 2oz
Texas Toast (1)- Parmesan Crusted
Texas Toast (1)- Toasted
Walnut Brown BBQ- 2oz
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger with American cheese. Served with one side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with one side.
Kids Fish + Chips
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce. Served with one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with American cheese. Served with one side.
Kids Grilled Tenders
Grilled chicken tenders. Served with one side.
Kids Mac 'N Cheese
Beer cheese macaroni and cheese. Served with one side.