The Goose Lyndon Yards

DINNER MENU

Appetizers

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$9.00

Creek Sauce

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Homemade queso dip served with warm tortilla chips.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Creek Sauce

Goose Creek Meatballs

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes / Meatballs / Marinara / Parmesan

Goose Feathers

$10.00

Onion Blossom / Creek Sauce.

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Queso / Bacon / BBQ / Pico de Gallo / Green Onions

Mozzarella Wheels

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella Fried / Marinara

Nachos

$14.00

Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken / Tortilla Chips / Queso / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / Green Onions

Wings

Traditional

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese / Tomatoes / Bacon / Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Parmesan / Croutons.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Baby Spinach / Bacon / Mandarin Oranges / Eggs / Mozzarella / Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Mozzarella Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens / Fried Green Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella Fried / Diced Tomatoes / Parmesan / Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens / Ham / Turkey / Cheddar / Mozzarella / Bacon / Tomatoes / Egg

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Signatures

Generous portion of corned beef served with cabbage and new red potatoes.

2 Piece Dark Meat

$10.00
2 Piece White Meat Chicken

$11.00

Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Breast, Thigh, Leg and a Wing served with 2 Sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

White Gravy / Two Sides

Chicken Livers

$13.00

White Gravy / Two Sides

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Two Sides / Dipping Sauce

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

White Gravy / Two Sides

Grilled Liver & Onion

$13.00

Two Sides

Mom's Meatloaf

$14.00

Tangy Red Sauce / Two Sides

Pork Chop

$14.00

Grilled or Fried / Two Sides

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Get it Baked with Mozzarella Cheese $2

Chicken Carbonara

$15.00

Grilled Chicken / Linguini / Cream Sauce / Bacon / Red Onion / Mushrooms / Green Onions

Seafood

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.00

French Fries / One Side

Blackened Sweet Chili Salmon

$21.00

Blackened / Sweet Chili Sauce / Two Sides

Fried Catfish

$14.00

Panko Breaded / Two Sides / Dill Tarter

Salmon Croquettes

$15.00

Dill Cream Sauce / Two Sides

Hot Browns

Hot Brown

$16.00

Smoked Turkey / Texas Toast / Mornay / Tomatoes / Bacon / Parmesan

Seafood Brown

$20.00

Blackened Salmon / Shrimp Mornay / Texas Toast / Bacon / Tomatoes / Parmesan

Burgers

All Burgers are 1/2 LB and served with One Side.

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion/ Bun/ American, Cheddar or Monterey Jack / One Side Add Bacon for only $.50

Frisco Burger

$13.00

Texas Toast / 1000 Island / Monterey Jack / Bacon / Sauteed Onions / One Side

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches served with 1 Side except the Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese / Red Onion / Bun / One Side

Beer Battered Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

BL"FGT" SANDWICH

$11.00

Bacon/ Fried Green Tomatoes / Lettuce / Creek Sauce Texas Toast / One Side

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.00

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Texas Toast / Dill Tarter / One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried, Grilled or Buffalo / Lettuce / Tomato / Bun / One Side

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Rye Bread / Dill Tarter/ One Side

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Ham / Turkey / Monterey Jack / Cheddar / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo / Wheat Bread / One Side

Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Wheat Bread / Lettuce / Tomato / Honey

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef / Sauerkraut / 1000 Island / Rye Bread / One Side

Shaved Prime Rib

$16.00

Monterey Jack / Hoagie Roll / Au Jus / Horseradish Sauce / One Side

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

No Side

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00
Kids Tenders

$6.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Fried Cod

$6.00

FAMILY MEALS

8 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

8 PIECES OF FRIED CHICKEN

8 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$25.00Out of stock

8 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 2 family sides.

12 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$34.00Out of stock

12 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 3 family sides.

16 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER

$44.00Out of stock

16 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 4 family sides.

8 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$16.00

8 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

12 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$22.00Out of stock

12 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

16 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$28.00Out of stock

16 pieces of mixed fried chicken.

MEATLOAF DINNER

$40.00Out of stock

4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

FAMILY COMBO

$40.00Out of stock

Pick any two items and receive three of each except shrimp, which will include 24 pieces. Served with 3 family sideS.

BAKED SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$40.00Out of stock

6 Italian meatballs served on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with a family house salad.

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$40.00Out of stock

Six grilled pork chops served with 3 family sides.

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$40.00Out of stock

Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED & FRIED PORK CHOPS

$40.00Out of stock

Three grilled and three fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.

FISH & SHRIMP

$45.00Out of stock

4 pieces of fried cod and 20 butterflied shrimp. Served with 3 family sides.

HOTBROWN

$40.00Out of stock

4 of our signature Hot Browns served with a family house salad.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$40.00Out of stock

6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$40.00Out of stock

6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.

SALMON CROQUETTES

$40.00Out of stock

4 pieces served with our pea cream sauce. Served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$40.00Out of stock

4 grilled chicken breasts served with 3 family sides.

CHICKEN DELUXE

$45.00Out of stock

4 grilled chicken breasts topped with Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and chives. Served with 3 family sides.

GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN

$40.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.

FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN

$40.00Out of stock

Fried chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$45.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in our cream sauce with mushrooms, bacon and red onion. Served with a family house salad.

BAR

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Sam Adams Lager

$3.50

Stella

$4.50

West 6 IPA

$4.50

Wine

1000 Stories BTL

$35.00

Apothic BTL

$26.00

Coppola BTL

$37.00

House Cab BTL

$20.00

House Merlot BTL

$20.00

House Noir BTL

$20.00

Mirassou BTL

$22.00

Trivento blend BTL

$22.00

Franciscan Cab BTL

$30.00

Three Finger Jack BTL

$30.00

Trivento malbec BTL

$22.00

House Chard BTL

$20.00

Ecco Dom BTL

$25.00

North Riesling BTL

$20.00

Casillero Del Diablo Rose BTL

$22.00

Starborough BTL

$28.00

House Grigio

$20.00

House Blanc

$20.00

King Estate BTL

$48.00

Kendall Jackson BTL

$30.00

Lamarca BTL

$12.00

Wycliff BTL

$15.00

Caramel RD Chard BTL

$35.00

Sonoma Chard BTL

$50.00

Daou Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Umberto Moscato BTL

$28.00

House Cab (9)

$8.50

House Noir (9)

$8.50

House Merlot (9)

$8.50

Mirrassou (9)

$9.50

Trivento Blend (9)

$9.50

Goode Merlot (9)

$11.50

Coppola Merlot (9)

$16.00

1000 Stories (9)

$15.00

Apothic (9)

$11.50

Three Finger Jack (9)

$14.00

Trivento malbec (9)

$9.50

Casillero del Diablo Rose (9)

$9.50

Ecco (9)

$10.00

House Blanc (9)

$8.50

House Chard (9)

$8.50

House Grigio (9)

$8.50

Kendall Jackson (9)

$14.00

King Estate (9)

$18.00

North by NW Riesling (9)

$8.50

Sonoma Cutrer (9)

$20.00

Starborough (9)

$12.00

Daou Blanc (9)

$15.00

Carmel Road (9)

$15.00

umberto mos (9)

$12.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light DFT

$5.00

CB Cougar

$6.00

Elysian Spacedust

$8.00

FC Pilsner

$6.00

Goose Hazy Bear

$7.00

Kona

$6.00

Mich Ultra DFT

$5.00

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Yuengling DFT

$5.00

Rhinegeist Glow

$8.00

Apocalypse Red

$5.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Onda

$8.00

Sunny D

$8.00

DESSERTS

Dessert Menu

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.00

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$18.00

CARRY OUT DRINKS

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt Dew

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Siera Mist

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Sweet

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

3.00 Import Bottles

Stella Artois

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

West 6th

$4.50