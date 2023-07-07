The Goose Lyndon Yards
DINNER MENU
Appetizers
Beer Battered Pickle Spears
Creek Sauce
Chips & Queso
Homemade queso dip served with warm tortilla chips.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Creek Sauce
Goose Creek Meatballs
Fried Green Tomatoes / Meatballs / Marinara / Parmesan
Goose Feathers
Onion Blossom / Creek Sauce.
Loaded Tots
Queso / Bacon / BBQ / Pico de Gallo / Green Onions
Mozzarella Wheels
Fresh Mozzarella Fried / Marinara
Nachos
Choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken / Tortilla Chips / Queso / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Sour Cream / Green Onions
Wings
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Cheddar Cheese / Tomatoes / Bacon / Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Parmesan / Croutons.
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach / Bacon / Mandarin Oranges / Eggs / Mozzarella / Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Mozzarella Salad
Mixed Greens / Fried Green Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella Fried / Diced Tomatoes / Parmesan / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens / Ham / Turkey / Cheddar / Mozzarella / Bacon / Tomatoes / Egg
Soup & Salad
Signatures
2 Piece Dark Meat
2 Piece White Meat Chicken
Breast and a Wing Served with 2 Sides.
4 Piece Chicken Dinner
Breast, Thigh, Leg and a Wing served with 2 Sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
White Gravy / Two Sides
Chicken Livers
White Gravy / Two Sides
Chicken Tenders
Two Sides / Dipping Sauce
Country Fried Steak
White Gravy / Two Sides
Grilled Liver & Onion
Two Sides
Mom's Meatloaf
Tangy Red Sauce / Two Sides
Pork Chop
Grilled or Fried / Two Sides
Pasta
Seafood
Hot Browns
Burgers
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Cheddar Cheese / Red Onion / Bun / One Side
Beer Battered Catfish Sandwich
BL"FGT" SANDWICH
Bacon/ Fried Green Tomatoes / Lettuce / Creek Sauce Texas Toast / One Side
Blackened Salmon BLT
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Texas Toast / Dill Tarter / One Side
Chicken Sandwich
Fried, Grilled or Buffalo / Lettuce / Tomato / Bun / One Side
Fried Cod Sandwich
Lettuce / Tomato / Rye Bread / Dill Tarter/ One Side
Club Sandwich
Ham / Turkey / Monterey Jack / Cheddar / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo / Wheat Bread / One Side
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich
Wheat Bread / Lettuce / Tomato / Honey
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef / Sauerkraut / 1000 Island / Rye Bread / One Side
Shaved Prime Rib
Monterey Jack / Hoagie Roll / Au Jus / Horseradish Sauce / One Side
Sides
Kids Menu
FAMILY MEALS
8 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN SPECIAL
8 PIECES OF FRIED CHICKEN
8 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
8 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 2 family sides.
12 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
12 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 3 family sides.
16 PIECE CHICKEN DINNER
16 pieces of mixed fried chicken. Served with 4 family sides.
8 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
8 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
12 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
12 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
16 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY
16 pieces of mixed fried chicken.
MEATLOAF DINNER
4 meatloaf served served with our red sauce and brown gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
FAMILY COMBO
Pick any two items and receive three of each except shrimp, which will include 24 pieces. Served with 3 family sideS.
BAKED SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
6 Italian meatballs served on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with a family house salad.
GRILLED PORK CHOPS
Six grilled pork chops served with 3 family sides.
FRIED PORK CHOPS
Six fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED & FRIED PORK CHOPS
Three grilled and three fried pork chops served with 3 family sides.
FISH & SHRIMP
4 pieces of fried cod and 20 butterflied shrimp. Served with 3 family sides.
HOTBROWN
4 of our signature Hot Browns served with a family house salad.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
6 pieces served with our white gravy. Served with 3 family sides.
SALMON CROQUETTES
4 pieces served with our pea cream sauce. Served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED CHICKEN
4 grilled chicken breasts served with 3 family sides.
CHICKEN DELUXE
4 grilled chicken breasts topped with Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and chives. Served with 3 family sides.
GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
FRIED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Fried chicken served on a bed of linguini topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a family house salad.
CHICKEN CARBONARA
Grilled chicken served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in our cream sauce with mushrooms, bacon and red onion. Served with a family house salad.