Goosecup Coffee 216 S King St
COFFEE
Coffee
double shot of espresso topped with 8 oz of steamed milk served in a 10 oz latte mug with the large plate. The milk should be about half a centimeter thick and steamed to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve the
double shot of espresso topped with a centimeter-thick layer of steamed milk served in an 8 oz cup. Milk should be steamed to 145-150 degrees Fahrenheit.
double shot of espresso topped with 3-4 oz of a very thin layer of steamed milk in a 5 oz coffee mug. Milk steamed to 145 degrees.
Double shot of espresso topped with an equal amount (2 oz) of steamed milk served in a Gibraltar. Milk thickness should be half a centimeter. Milk should be steamed cooler to only 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit.
Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of dry milk foam served in a 3 oz espresso cup with a small plate and demitasse spoon.
35 grams of vegan dark chocolate ganache topped with a double shot of espresso and 8 oz of steamed milk served in a 10 oz latte mug with plate.
12 oz of freshly brewed cold brew (steeped for 18 hours) served over ice in a 16 oz latte glass.
8 oz of Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso in a 12 oz diner mug.
Double shot of espresso served in 3 oz espresso cup on small plate and with demitasse spoon. This should be placed on a brown rectangular wooden serving tray along with a Gibraltar full of sparkling water. If the espresso is to go, sparkling water is not given unless requested.
Double shot of espresso topped with a full oz of 4:1 Honey Syrup, a dash of cinnamon, and 8 oz steamed milk of choice.
Double shot of espresso, 5 oz milk of choice, and a full oz of 2:1 Rich Brown Sugar Syrup, shaken with a little ice and dumped into a 16 oz latte glass with ice.
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed half and half, cinnamon, and 0.75 oz of our homeade candied orange syrup.
Espresso Limonata poured over a 16 oz glass filled with ice and topped with a double shot of espresso.
8 oz of milk mixed with 30g of vegan chocolate ganache.
3 oz of Hugo Chai Tea Concentrate mixed with 6 oz of milk and either served over ice with cinnamon in a 16 oz glass or steamed and served in a 10 oz latte mug with cinnamon.
10 oz of steamed milk with a choice of any homeade syrup served in a 10 oz latte mug.
Double shot of espresso topped with 0.75 oz grade A maple syrup, a dash of cardamom, and 8 oz steamed milk of choice.
45 oz of vegan chocolate ganache topped with 8 oz of steamed milk.
10 oz of freshly brewed earl grey tea mixed with 20g of honey and topped with 2 oz of steamed milk.
two scoops of ceremonial matcha whisked in a matcha bowl with a swirl of honey and a splash of hot water. Pour this paste in a latte mug and top with 8 oz of steamed milk and serve in a 10 oz latte mug with plate.
10 oz of brewed coffee topped with 2 oz of steamed milk in a 12 oz diner mug.
Fever tree tonic poured over ice and topped with a double shot of espresso and a twist of lemon served in a highball.
10 oz of freshly brewed coffee topped with a double shot of espresso served in a 12 oz diner mug.
Tea
3-5 grams of high quality sourced tea from Hugo tea steeped fresh and prepared either hot or over ice
3-5 grams of high quality sourced tea from Hugo tea steeped fresh and prepared either hot or over ice
3-5 grams of high quality sourced tea from Hugo tea steeped fresh and prepared either hot or over ice
3-5 grams of high quality sourced tea from Hugo tea steeped fresh and prepared either hot or over ice
3-5 grams of high quality sourced tea from Hugo tea steeped fresh and prepared either hot or over ice
PASTRIES
RETAIL DRINKS
Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice, Geneva, NY
COCKTAILS AND NA BEVERAGES [ MON-FRI ]
House Cocktails & Mocktails
Rosemary Infused Gin, Campari, Blanc Vermouth, Elderflower liqour. Spirit forward, floral, herbal, slight Campari bitterness. Similar cocktails: Negroni
Rye Whiskey, Cognac, Averna, Allspice Dram, Apple syrup, Lemon Twist Spirit forward, slightly bitter, Rye spices, finishes with cinnamon and apples Similar Cocktails: Manhattan, Red Hook
Shiso Mint infused Mezcal, Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes Pablano, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, House-made Spicy Tincture Herbal, earthy, Spicy, Citrus, Smokey Similar Cocktails: Spicy Margarita, Smoke & Mirrors
Gin, Acid-Adjusted Watermelon, Simple Syrup, Mint, Angostura Bitters Fruity, Citrus bite, Herbal, Baking Spices Similar Cocktails: Soutside, Basil Gimlet
Vanilla Bean Infused Montenegro, Passion Fruit, Soda Water Tropical, Subtle vanilla sweetness, Bubbly *Low ABV
Gin, Apricot Liquer, Lavender Syrup, Lime Juice, Cinnamon Tincture, Soda water. Light, refreshing, a little cinnamon spice, with an unerving wit and unrelenting sarcasm. May you find what you were looking for.
Currant Tea, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Orgeat Tropical Fruit, Nuttiness, Blackberries, Raspberry *Alcohol Free