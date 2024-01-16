Goosetown Tavern 3242 E Colfax Ave
Starters
- Chicken Fingers$15.00
Fried chicken fingers tossed in your choice of BBQ sauce or Nashville hot sauce. Served with Sweet Potato Fries and a slice of Texas Toast.
- Fried Okra$7.50
Served with a side of ranch
- Loaded Waffle Fries$12.00
Topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos. Add Brisket or pork $3
- Nachos$12.00
Nachos with Cheese sauce, , Salsa, Sour cream and jalapenos add Brisket or Pork +$3
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Severed with a side of ranch.
- Waffle Fries$7.50
Served with a side of ranch
Mains
- Brisket Tacos$15.00
3 Brisket on Flour tortillas topped with Chipotle Creamed Corn, BBQ Sauce, & Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with a side of Jalapenos.
- Pork Tacos$14.00
3 Pork Tacos on Flour tortillas topped with Cheddar Cheese, and Smoked Habanero Salsa. Served with a side of Jalapenos.
- White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese$11.00
Made with creamy white cheddar sauce and sprinkled with Cheddar cheese
- Jackfruit Tacos$14.00
3 Jackfruit Tacos topped with Vegan BBQ Sauce & Slaw. Served with a side of Jalapenos.
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
1/3 lb of Brisket on a warm brioche bun. Served with Waffle Fries.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
1/3 lb of Pulled Pork on a warm brioche bun. Served with Waffle Fries.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken topped with ranch, pickles, coleslaw, and Bacon. All on a warm brioche bun served with Waffle Fries.
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce topped with pickles and ranch. All on a warm brioche bun served with Waffle Fries.
- Kickin' Bacon Ranch$16.50
Nashville Chicken Sandwich kicked up with Bacon, Ranch, and Jalapenos. Served with Waffle Fries
- BBQ Tofu Sandwich$15.00
Fried tofu topped with our signature BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles. Served with Waffle Fries. Vegan
- BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich$15.00
Vegan Jackfruit Sandwich served with Waffle Fries.
- Sausage Sandwich$14.00
Samplers
Meat by Weight
- 1/4 Brisket$9.50
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- 1/2 Brisket$18.00
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- Full Brisket$29.00
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- 1/4 Pork$9.00
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- 1/2 Pork$16.00
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- Full Pork$26.00
Served with a side of pickles and onions
- Single Sausage$6.50
Served with a side of pickles and onions