Gourmand
Wyomissing Cafe
Burgers
BYO Sandwich
Fries
Gourmand Fries
$11.00
Greek Gyro Fries
$11.00
Poutine Fries
$9.00
Midwest Fries
$11.00
Our crispy fries covered with rich “Loose Meat” and slathered with pickles, fancy sauce, and white cheddar
Truffled Goat Cheese Fries
$9.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$11.00
Cheesesteak Fries
$11.00
Cheddar Pork Fries
$11.00
Dill Pickle Fries
$9.00
Mexi-Street Corn Fries
$9.00
Cuban Fries
$11.00
Plain Fries
$5.00
Kid's Menu
Salads
Sandwiches
Iowa Tavern
$11.00
Chicago Style Italian Beef
$12.00
Trio Cheese
$10.00
Picnic Chicken Panini
$12.00
The Burgh
$12.00
Ahi Ceviche Fish Tacos
$13.00
Chicken Salad Rachel
$11.00
Grilled Mushroom Melt
$10.00
Spicy Pulled Pork
$12.00
Smoked Salmon BLT
$12.00
French Connection
$11.00
Croque Monsieur
$11.00
Cubano
$13.00
Tuna Melt
$11.00
Apple, Ham & Cheddar Panini
$11.00
Grilled Caprese
$10.00
Salmon & Goat Cheese Sliders
$11.00
Dagwood Samich
$13.00
Spicy Grilled Chicken
$12.00
Turkey Avocado BLT
$12.00
The Berks
$10.00
Pimento Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Specialty Cheesesteaks
Drinks
Fountain
$2.00
Bottled Soda
$2.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Peace Tea
$3.00
Small (12oz) Italian Soda
$2.75
Large (20oz) Italian Soda
$3.25
Small Coffee (12oz)
$1.75
Medium Coffee (16oz)
$2.00
Large Coffee (20oz)
$2.25
Small (12 oz) Latte
$3.25
Medium (16oz) Latte
$3.75
Large (20oz) Latte
$4.25
Small (12oz) Hot Tea
$1.75
Medium (16oz) Hot Tea
$2.00
Large (20oz) Hot Tea
$2.25
Breakfast Saturday
Omelets & Scrambles
Specialty Breakfast
Toasts & Cakes
Wraps & Sandwiches
Kriebel Culinary Location and Ordering Hours
(610) 743-3233
Closed • Opens Saturday at 9AM