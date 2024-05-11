Gourmandise Holiday Offerings
Bakery Offerings
- Rosette Sugar Cookie Hearts$3.90
Sugar cookies with royal icing & buttercream rosettes
- Rosette Sugar Cookie Hearts 3-Pack$11.90
three Pack of Sugar cookies with royal icing & buttercream rosettes
- Queen Emma Slice$5.95
Layers of tropical cakes & mousse (guava cake & guava mousse, passion fruit cake & passion fruit mousse, coconut cake & coconut mousse). Finished with coconut Chantilly cream, passion fruit glaze, fresh berry garnish and white chocolate curl
- Queen Emma Mousse Cake, 6"$33.95
Layers of tropical cakes & mousse (guava cake & guava mousse, passion fruit cake & passion fruit mousse, coconut cake & coconut mousse). Finished with coconut Chantilly cream, passion fruit glaze, fresh berry garnish and white chocolate curl. Serves 4 to 6.
- Individual Heart Vol Au Vent with Lemon Curd, Fresh Raspberries & Edible Orchid$8.90
Heart Puff pastry filled with lemon mascarpone crème and fresh raspberries. Finished with powdered sugar and an edible purple orchid. (Heart Shaped)
- Individual Passionfruit Pink Mousse$8.90
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with light pink white chocolate glaze and fresh berries
- Individual Tres Leches with Strawberry$2.90
Classic tres leches with fresh strawberry atop
- Lemon Raspberry Tart with Raspberries & Raspberry Chantilly, topped with edible orchid$33.95
Heart-shaped tart filled with lemon curd, topped with raspberry chantilly. Serves 10 to 12.
- Strawberries & Cream Pie$12.90
Classic butter crust, sweet cream cheese filling, fresh strawberries with glaze & chantilly cream. Serves 6 to 8.
- Mother’s Day Fruit & Floral Tart$49.95
Mother’s Day version of Gourmandise’ classic fruit tart with edible pansies. Serves 10 to 12.
- Heart-shaped Mille Feuille with Fruit & Flowers$24.90
Pastry cream, fresh berries & edible orchid, Serves 4-6 people
- Salted Caramel Tres Leches Cake$12.90
Classic tres leches with salted caramel swirl & chantilly cream. Serves 4-6
- Heart-shaped Chocolate “Mom” decoration$3.00
Warm & Serve Meal Offerings
- Rigatoni Bolgnese$44.00
Freshly made Bolognese Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Rigatoni, and Focaccia Bread. Paired with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- Crisped Chicken Cutlet$57.00
Crisped Chicken Cutlets, Garlic mashed potatoes, Brown Butter & Sage Cream Sauce, & Focaccia Bread. Paired with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- Butternut Pasta & Grilled Chicken$55.00
Freshly Made Butternut Squash Sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Penne Pasta, & Focaccia Bread. Paired with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- Crisped Pulled Pork Sandwiches$47.00
Crisped Pulled Pork, Blueberry Balsamic BBQ Sauce, Feta Aioli, Apricot Jam, Kale Slaw, & French Demi-Loaves. Served with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- French Country Stew$54.00
Freshly made French Country Stew, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & French Demi-Loaves. Served with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- Crisped Pulled Pork with Mashed Potatoes$44.00
Crisped Pulled Pork, Blueberry Balsamic BBQ Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, & French Demi-Loaves. Served with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.
- Grilled Salmon with Wild Rice$68.00
Grilled Salmon Fillets, Wild Rice, Wilted Spinach and Tomatoes, Buerre Blanc Sauce, & Focaccia Bread. Served with field greens and our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookies.