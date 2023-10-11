Gourmet Pizza Company
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Square-cut battered mozzarella coated with seasoned Italian breadcrumbs
Pizza Breadsticks
Hand-tossed dough Topped with our house cheese blend, garlic herb butter, and Parmesan cheese served with our house-made marinara sauce
Vegan Pizza Breadsticks
Hand-tossed vegan dough dressed with our house-made vegan spice mix and served with a side of our house-made vegan marinara sauce
Signature Flatbread
Drizzled with garlic-infused olive oil and topped with our house cheese blend, fresh Parmesan, and feta sprinkled with aged Romano. Served with a side of our housemade marinara
Pesto Rosemary Flatbread
Our housemade pesto base, then lightly topped with our house cheese blend, fresh Parmesan, feta, and fresh rosemary, and then finished with aged Romano. Served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce
Tomato Basil Flatbread
We take our signature flatbread and add fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh basil
Sweet Onion Sausage Flatbread
We take our signature flatbread and add caramelized onions and fresh Italian sausage
Salads
Spring Salad
Field greens, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, red delicious apple, and Gorgonzola cheese served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Fresh leaf spinach, black olives, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and feta cheese served with garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons served with egg-free Caesar dressing (gluten-free without croutons)
Thai Ginger Salad
Field greens, shredded red cabbage, green peppers, fresh pineapple, chopped nuts, and plantain strips served with a spicy Thai dressing (dressing not gluten-free)
The Market Salad
Fresh leaf spinach, mixed with tangy banana peppers, garbanzo beans, house-made caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, and shredded red cabbage served with a white balsamic vinaigrette
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Hand-tossed dough, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni
Hand-tossed dough, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
5 Cheese
Our pizza sauce base topped with provolone, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, age Parmesan, and Gorgonzola cheese
Classic Combo
Our pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, white onions, and Italian sausage finished with extra cheese
BBQ Chicken
A sauceless base topped with our house cheese blend, banana peppers, marinated chicken breast, sharp Cheddar cheese, and smoked bacon finished with our sweet smoky BBQ sauce (add pineapple for a sweeter taste)
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, chicken breast, red onion, ranch dressing.
Thai Chicken
Sauceless pizza with our house cheese blend, green peppers, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, and crushed peanuts finished with a Thai peanut sauce (add pineapple for a bit of sweetness)
Chicken Smoked Gouda
Our pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon finished with smoked Gouda cheese
Chicken Pesto Parmesan
Our housemade pesto sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, artichoke hearts, marinated chicken breast, and aged Parmesan cheese finished with diced roma tomatoes
Chicken Spinach White
A ricotta white base topped with fresh leaf spinach, roasted red peppers, marinated chicken breast, fresh garlic, and our house cheese blend
Meaty Meat
Our pizza sauce base is topped with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, honey-baked ham, ground beef, and Italian sausage
Southwestern
Black bean and corn-based pizza topped with our house cheese blend, caramelized onion, grilled chicken breast, and sharp Cheddar cheese finished with diced tomatoes
Steak Gorgonzola
Our pizza sauce base is topped with our house cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, center-cut ribeye, and Gorgonzola cheese
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic oil base pizza topped with our house cheese blend, sautéed shrimp, red onions, and feta cheese finished with diced tomato
Shrimp Saigon
Garlic oil base topped with fresh basil, house cheese blend, broccoli, roasted red peppers, shrimp, pineapple, and shredded red cabbage drizzled with our Saigon sauce and finished with fresh cut chives
Gambini
A ricotta white-based pizza topped with roma tomatoes, red onions, Italian sausage, and our house cheese blend finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Cacciatore
Garlic oil-based pizza topped with our house cheese blend, Spanish green olives, and Italian chicken sausage sprinkled with manchego cheese and finished with a lite guava drizzle
Hawaiian
Red sauce pizza topped with our house cheese blend, banana peppers, smoked bacon, and pineapple
Cubanoh!
Garlic oil base pizza topped with sliced dill pickles, our house cheese blend, sliced smoked turkey, Italian sausage, and shaved Manchego cheese finished with a drizzle of our rogue Dijon mustard
BLT
Garlic oil based pizza topped with fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, our house cheese blend, smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, and finished with a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze.....our rendition of the classic blt.
Margherita
Our housemade pizza sauce base is first cooked, then topped with fresh slices of mozzarella, and fresh basil finished with a hint of garlic, take it to another level by adding balsamic glaze (extra charge)
Upside-Down Margherita
house-made garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, house-made pasta sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Classic Veggie
Our housemade pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, white onions, and black olives finished with diced tomatoes
Portabella Gorgonzola
House marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, portobella mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, carmalized onions, gorgonzola cheese
Mediterranean
Garlic oil-based pizza topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, fresh leaf spinach, our house cheese blend, banana peppers, black olives, and feta cheese finished with diced tomatoes
Tomato-Pesto White
Our housemade ricotta white base pizza topped with sliced roma tomatoes, our house cheese blend, and feta cheese finished with a drizzle of our pesto sauce
Glazedover
Our housemade pesto sauce base topped with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, our house cheese blend, feta cheese, and diced tomatoes finished with a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze
Vegan Specialty Pizzas
(V) Vegan Cheese Pizza
House Sauce with Vegan mozzarella cheese
(V) Vegan Saigon
Garlic oil base topped with fresh basil, pineapple, roasted red peppers, broccoli, house-seasoned vegan "Chick-un", shredded red cabbage, drizzled with our Saigon sauce and finished with fresh cut chives. Add vegan cheese extra charge
(V) Happy Buffalo
Garlic oil base, sweetcorn, red onions, and buffaloed cauliflower topped with diced chives and finished with a drizzle of our vegan ranch (Sub Gorgonzola for the vegan ranch for a vegetarian version)
(V) Vegan Southwestern
Sauceless pizza topped with black beans, sweet corn, our house-seasoned vegan "Chick-un", Daiya Cheddar, and caramelized onions finished with diced tomatoes
(V) Cheeseless Vegan
Our housemade pizza sauce base topped with sundried tomatoes, fresh leaf spinach, caramelized onions, portabella mushrooms, fresh garlic, and red cabbage...a favorite
(V) Pesto Vegan
Our housemade pesto sauce-based pizza topped with green olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh garlic finished with diced tomato
(V) Odyssey
Our hummus base pizza topped with fresh leaf spinach, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions sprinkled with sunflower seeds and finished with diced tomatoes and a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze
(V) Hulii (Who-lee)
Garlic oil base, crumbled vegan/gluten-free"chorizo", caramelized onions, and banana peppers finished with diced roma tomatoes
(V) Veggie White
Our housemade ricotta white-based pizza topped with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, and our house cheese blend finished with diced tomatoes
(V) BBQ "Chick-un"
A sauceless pizza topped with banana peppers, red onions, fresh pineapple, house-seasoned vegan chick-un", and Daiya vegan Cheddar cheese finished with a drizzle of our BBQ sauce
(V) VeganRoni
House sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni
(V) Just Beyond
Pickles, Cherry tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, caramelized onions, beyond burger, finished with house-made pesto aoli.
(V) It's A Burger
Ketchup base, pickles, vegan cheddar, white onion, beyond burger, finished with mustard and diced tomatoes.
Calzones
Sauces
Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and age Parmesan topped with our house cheese blend and homemade marinara sauce
5 Cheese Ravioli
Our ravioli topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, Gorgonzola, and fresh Parmesan, then finished with our housemade marinara sauce
Sundried Tomato Pesto Ravioli
Our cheese ravioli drizzled with pesto and tossed with sundried tomatoes and finished with our housemade marinara sauce
Italian Sausage Mushroom Ravioli
Our ravioli topped with Italian sausage and mushrooms then finished with our housemade marinara sauce