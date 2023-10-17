Hot Coffee

Americano

Americano 8oz
$3.55
Americano 12oz
$3.65
Americano 16oz
$3.95
Americano 20oz
$4.45

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee 8oz
$2.85
Brewed Coffee 12oz
$2.95
Brewed Coffee 16oz
$3.45
Brewed Coffee 20oz
$3.65

Cafe au Lait

Cafe Au Lait 8oz
$3.65
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
$3.75
Cafe Au Lait 16oz
$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 20oz
$4.45

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8oz
$4.35
Cappuccino 12oz
$4.45
Cappuccino 16oz
$4.75
Cappuccino 20oz
$5.25

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato 8oz
$4.85
Caramel Macchiato 12oz
$4.95
Caramel Macchiato 16oz
$5.45
Caramel Macchiato 20oz
$5.95

EggNog Latte

Eggnog Latte 8oz
$4.85
Eggnog Latte 12oz
$4.95
Eggnog Latte 16oz
$5.45
Eggnog Latte 20oz
$5.75

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte 8oz
$4.95
Honey Lavender Latte 12oz
$5.05
Honey Lavender Latte 16oz
$5.75
Honey Lavender Latte 20oz
$6.05

Latte

Latte 8oz
$4.25
Latte 12oz
$4.50
Latte 16oz
$4.95
Latte 20oz
$5.50

Mocha

Mocha 8oz
$4.95
Mocha 12oz
$5.25
Mocha 16oz
$5.50
Mocha 20oz
$5.95

White Mocha

White Mocha 8oz
$5.35
White Mocha 12oz
$5.45
White Mocha 16oz
$5.95
White Mocha 20oz
$6.25

Chemex & Cortado

Chemex
$4.50
Cortado
$3.75

Cold Coffee

Americano

Iced Americano 12oz
$3.65
Iced Americano 16oz
$3.95
Iced Americano 20oz
$4.45

Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato 12oz
$4.95
Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz
$5.45
Iced Caramel Macchiato 20oz
$5.95

Eggnog Latte

Iced Eggnog Latte 12oz
$4.95
Iced Eggnog Latte 16oz
$5.45
Iced Eggnog Latte 20oz
$5.75

Honey Lavender

Iced Honey Lavender Latte 12oz
$5.05
Iced Honey Lavender Latte 16oz
$5.75
Iced Honey Lavender Latte 20oz
$6.05

Latte

Iced Latte 12oz
$4.50
Iced Latte 16oz
$4.95
Iced Latte 20oz
$5.50

Mocha

Iced Mocha 12oz
$5.25
Iced Mocha 16oz
$5.50
Iced Mocha 20oz
$5.95

White Mocha

White Mocha 12oz
$5.45
White Mocha 16oz
$5.95
White Mocha 20oz
$6.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 12oz
$4.45
Cold Brew 16oz
$4.75
Cold Brew 20oz
$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew 12z
$5.45
Nitro Cold Brew 16oz
$5.75
Nitro Cold Brew 20oz
$6.05

Hot Drinks

Caramel Apple Spice

Caramel Apple Spice 8 oz
$4.65
Caramel Apple Spice 12 oz
$4.75
Caramel Apple Spice 16 oz
$5.25
Caramel Apple Spice 20 oz
$5.45

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8oz
$3.85
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$3.95
Hot Chocolate 16oz
$4.45
Hot Chocolate 20oz
$4.65

Steamed Apple Juice

Steamed Apple Juice 8oz
$2.85
Steamed Apple Juice 12oz
$2.95
Steamed Apple Juice 16oz
$3.25
Steamed Apple Juice 20oz
$3.45

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk 8oz
$2.85
Steamed Milk 12oz
$2.95
Steamed Milk 16oz
$3.25
Steamed Milk 20oz
$3.45

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate 8oz
$4.65
White Hot Chocolate 12oz
$4.75
White Hot Chocolate 16oz
$5.25
White Hot Chocolate 20oz
$5.45

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice 12oz
$3.65
Orange Juice 16oz
$3.75
Orange Juice 20oz
$4.00

Apple Juice

Apple Juice 12oz
$2.95
Apple Juice 16oz
$3.25
Apple Juice 20oz
$3.45

Cold Milk

Cold Milk 12oz
$2.95
Cold Milk 16oz
$3.25
Cold Milk 20oz
$3.45

Lemonade

Lemonade 12oz
$3.65
Lemonade 16oz
$3.75
Lemonade 20oz
$4.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda 20oz
$4.35

Espresso

Hot Espresso

Espresso Single
$3.00
Espresso Double
$3.25
Espresso Triple
$3.45
Espresso Quad
$3.75
Espresso Con Panna Single
$3.05
Espresso Con Panna Double
$3.35
Espresso Con Panna Triple
$3.55
Espresso Con Panna Quad
$3.85
Espresso Macchiato Single
$3.05
Espresso Macchiato Double
$3.35
Espresso Macchiato Triple
$3.55
Espresso Macchiato Quad
$3.85

Cold Espresso

Espresso Single
$3.00
Espresso Double
$3.25
Espresso Triple
$3.45
Espresso Quad
$3.75
Espresso Con Panna Single
$3.05
Espresso Con Panna Double
$3.35
Espresso Con Panna Triple
$3.55
Espresso Con Panna Quad
$3.85
Espresso Macchiato Single
$3.05
Espresso Macchiato Double
$3.35
Espresso Macchiato Triple
$3.55
Espresso Macchiato Quad
$3.85

Hot Tea

Big Hibiscus

Big Hibiscus 8oz
$3.35
Big Hibiscus 12oz
$3.45
Big Hibiscus 16oz
$3.65
Big Hibiscus 20oz
$3.75

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte 8oz
$4.55
Chai Tea Latte 12oz
$4.65
Chai Tea Latte 16oz
$5.25
Chai Tea Latte 20oz
$5.65

Fez

Fez 8oz
$3.35
Fez 12oz
$3.45
Fez 16oz
$3.65
Fez 20oz
$3.75

Jasmine Silver Tips

Jasmine Silver Tips 8oz
$3.35
Jasmine Silver Tips 12oz
$3.45
Jasmine Silver Tips 16oz
$3.65
Jasmine Silver Tips 20oz
$3.75

Lord Bergamot

Lord Bergamot 8oz
$3.35
Lord Bergamot 12oz
$3.45
Lord Bergamot 16oz
$3.65
Lord Bergamot 20oz
$3.75

Mao Feng Shui

Mao Feng Shui 8oz
$3.35
Mao Feng Shui 12oz
$3.45
Mao Feng Shui 16oz
$3.65
Mao Feng Shui 20oz
$3.75

Meadow

Meadow 8oz
$3.35
Meadow 12oz
$3.45
Meadow 16oz
$3.65
Meadow 20oz
$3.75

Peppermint Leaves

Peppermint Leaves 8oz
$3.35
Peppermint Leaves 12oz
$3.45
Peppermint Leaves 16oz
$3.65
Peppermint Leaves 20oz
$3.75

Tea Latte

Tea Latte 8oz
$4.55
Tea Latte 12oz
$4.65
Tea Latte 16oz
$5.25
Tea Latte 20oz
$5.65

British Brunch

British Brunch 8oz
$3.35
British Brunch 12oz
$3.45
British Brunch 16oz
$3.65
British Brunch 20oz
$3.75

Masala Chai

Masala Chai 8oz
$3.35
Masala Chai 12oz
$3.45
Masala Chai 16oz
$3.65
Masala Chai 20oz
$3.75

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte 8oz
$4.55
Matcha Tea Latte 12oz
$4.65
Matcha Tea Latte 16oz
$5.25
Matcha Tea Latte 20oz
$5.65

Iced Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte 12oz Iced
$4.65
Chai Tea Latte 16oz Iced
$5.25
Chai Tea Latte 20oz Iced
$5.65

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte 12oz Iced
$4.65
Matcha Tea Latte 16oz Iced
$5.25
Matcha Tea Latte 20oz Iced
$5.65

Tea Latte

Tea Latte 12oz Iced
$4.65
Tea Latte 16oz Iced
$5.25
Tea Latte 20oz Iced
$5.65

Exceptional ( Black)

Exceptional (Black) 12oz Iced
$3.45
Exceptional (Black) 16oz Iced
$3.95
Exceptional (Black) 20oz Iced
$4.25

Hibiscus Mango

Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 12oz Iced
$3.45
Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 16oz Iced
$3.95
Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 20oz Iced
$4.25

Pinapple (Green)

Pineapple (Green) 12oz Iced
$3.45
Pineapple (Green) 16oz Iced
$3.95
Pineapple (Green) 20oz Iced
$4.25

Bakery

Bar

Brownie
$3.55

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95
Molasses Cookie
$2.95
Seasonal Sugar Cookie
$2.95

Croissant

Butter Croissant
$3.50
Almond Croissant
$3.95
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$3.95

Danish

Cherry Cheese Danish
$3.95

Ding Dong

Classic Chocolate Ding Dong
$3.95

Doughnut

Top Pot Mini Classic Glazed Doughnut
$1.95
Top Pot Mini Classic Glazed Doughnut X 3
$4.95

Galette

Cherry Almond Galette
$3.25

Hand Pie

Peach Rhubarb Pie
$4.50

Loaf

Gluten Free Lemon Loaf
$3.95

Muffin

Gluten Free Vegan Almond Poppyseed Muffin
$4.95
Gluten Free Vegan Ube Muffin
$4.95

Scone

Hazelnut Cranberry Scone
$3.45

Breakfast

Bagel

Impossible & Just Egg Breakfast Bagel
$9.95
Bagel & Lox Sandwich
$11.95

Biscuit

Bacon & Cheddar Biscuit
$4.95

Wraps

Bacon & Egg Wrap
$8.25
Veggie Wrap
$8.25

Frittata

Vegetable Frittata
$3.95
Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese Frittata
$3.95

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Fruit Cup
$3.95
Mixed Fruit Fruit Cup
$3.95

Oats

Apricot & Pecan Oatmeal
$3.50
Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Oatmeal
$3.50
Dried Cherry & Almond Oatmeal
$3.50
Overnight Oats - With Chia
$4.95
Overnight Oats - Coconut Ginger
$6.25
Overnight Oats - Almond Butter & Jelly
$5.25

Lunch

Bowls

Antioxidant Bowl
$10.95
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl
$10.95
Lemongrass Tofu Noodle Bowl
$10.95
Soba Noodle Bowl
$10.95
Mushroom & Buckwheat Soba
$10.95
Mesquite Salmon Bowl
$14.95

Salad

Aegean Greek Salad
$10.95
Antipasto Chop Salad
$10.95
Caesar With Roasted Chicken Salad
$10.95
Cobb Salad
$10.95
Gourmondo Salad
$10.95
Sesame Lychee Chicken Salad
$10.95
Shaker - Caprese
$6.95
Shaker - Israeli Couscous
$4.95
Shaker - Caesar
$2.95
Shaker - Mixed Greens
$2.95
Shaker - Quinoa & Black Bean
$4.95
Falafel Salad
$10.95
Southwest Steak Salad
$12.95

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich
$9.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.95
Lemon Garlic Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
Olivia Sandwich
$9.95
Philly Sandwich
$9.95
Pork Bahn Mi Sandwich
$9.95
Spiced Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
Sumac Vegetable Sandwich
$9.95
Tofu Bahn Mi Sandwich
$9.95
Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
$9.95
PB&J Sandwich
$7.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.25
Cuban Spiced Braised Pork Sandwich
$9.95
Turkey Club Sandwich
$10.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.95
Cucumber, Dill & Watercress Sandwich
$9.95
Flank Steak Slider
$4.25
Bavarian Ham Sandwich
$9.95
Chicken Curry Sandwich
$9.95

Soups

Tomato Bisque Bowl
$6.55
Tomato Bisque Add Bowl
$5.55
Tomato Bisque Cup
$4.35
Tomato Bisque Add Cup
$3.35
Minestrone Bowl
$6.55
Minestrone Add Bowl
$5.55
Minestrone Cup
$4.35
Minestrone Add Cup
$3.35
Summer Corn Chowder Bowl
$6.55
Summer Corn Chowder Add Bowl
$5.55
Summer Corn Chowder Cup
$4.35
Summer Corn Chowder Add Cup
$3.35

RTE

RTE - Bar

Clif Builder - Chocolate Mint
$2.95
Clif Builder - Chocolate Peanut Butter
$2.95
Clif Builder - Vanilla Almond
$2.95
Go Macro - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
$3.95
Go Macro - Coconut Almond Butter Chocolate Chips
$3.95
Kind - Caramel Almond Sea Salt
$2.95
Kind - Dark Choc Almond Coconut
$2.95
Kind - Fruit and Nut
$2.95
Rx Bar - Banana Chocolate Walnut
$3.75
Rx Bar - Chocolate Chip
$3.75
RxBar - Blueberry
$3.75
That's It - Apple Blueberry
$2.45
That's It: Apple + Cherry
$2.45

RTE - Candy

Altoids Smalls - Peppermint
$2.45
Hammond's - Licorice Black
$5.75
Hammond's - Licorice Strawberry
$5.75
Hi Chew - Green Apple
$1.45
Hi Chew - Mango
$1.45
Hi Chew - Sweet & Sour Watermelon
$1.45
Jila - Gum
$1.95
Paradigm - Albanese - Gummi Bears 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - Gummies Peach Rings 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - Mini Gummi Worms Bears 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - 12 Flavor Sour Gummi Bears 7oz
$3.75

RTE - Chips

GMD Chips - Sea Salt
$1.65
Kettle Chips - BBQ
$1.65
Kettle Chips - Jalapeno
$1.65
Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar
$1.65
Simple Portions - Garden Veggie Straws Sea Salt 5oz
$1.75

RTE - Chocolate

Jcoco - Boharat Spice 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Contamana Cacao 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Himalayan Salt + Toffee 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Mango Plantain 1oz
$3.50
Kit-Kat
$1.45
M&Ms
$1.45
M&Ms Peanut
$1.45
Paradigm - Theo - Peanut Butter Cups 1.3oz
$3.95
Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
$1.45
Snickers
$1.45
Spinnaker - 70% Belize with 2 Bar Bourbon
$13.00
Twix
$1.45

RTE - Cookies

Stonewall Kitchen Waffle Cookie - Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel
$1.95
Stonewall Kitchen Waffle Cookie - Maple Brown Butter
$1.95

RTE - Frozen

ICE Big Dipper Vanilla Cone (With Nuts)
$3.95
ICE Bomb Pop Original (RWB)
$3.95
ICE Cookies 'n Cream Bar
$2.95
ICE Fudge Bar
$2.95
ICE Orange Cream Bar
$2.95
ICE Snickers Bar
$4.50
ICE Sponge Bob (With Gumball Eyes)
$4.50
ICE Vanilla Sandwich
$3.95

RTE - Popcorn

Boom Chicka Pop - White Cheddar
$2.95

RTE - Ramen

Mike's Mighty - Chicken Ramen
$3.75
Mike's Mighty - Vegetable Ramen
$3.75

RTE - Refrigerated

Babybel - Mini Original Cheese
$1.25
Beecher's singles
$1.75
Ellenos - Muesli
$5.95
Ellenos 5oz Marionberry
$3.95
Ellenos Seosonal 7 oz.
$4.95
Oh Snap! - Gone Dilly Fresh Whole Kosher Dill pickle
$2.75
Olli - Calabrese & Asiago
$5.45
Olli - Genoa & Fontina
$5.45
Olli - Prosciutto & Mozzarella
$5.45
Oloves - Basil & Garlic 1.1oz
$2.25
Sabra - Avocado Toast
$4.25
Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs-2 Pack
$2.50

RTE - Snacks

Archer - Mango Habanero
$9.95
Archer - Original
$9.95
Archer - Teriyaki
$9.95
Beecher's Crackers
$5.95
Ritrovo-Fresh Flavors Lily Pops - Truffle & Salt
$6.95
Snappers - Milk Chocolate
$6.95

RTE- Nuts

Sahale - Pomegranate Vanilla Cashew
$2.45
Sahale - Snack Size Classic Fruit N’ Nut Trail Mix, 1.5oz
$2.45
Sahale - Honey Almonds
$2.45
Wonderful Pistachios - Chili Roasted
$3.95
Wonderful Pistachios - Honey Roasted
$3.95
Wonderful Pistachios - Roasted & Salted
$3.95

RTE Pizza

Tutta Bella Margherita
$14.95

RTE Sri Bella

Sri Bella - Samosa Wrap
$8.95
Sri Bella - Breakfast Samosa Wrap
$8.95
Sri Bella - Naanza Chicken
$10.95
Sri Bella - Naanza Cheese
$9.95

RTD

RTD - Energy

Hiball - Grapefruit
$4.95
Hiball - Lemon Lime
$4.95
Hiball - Wild Berry
$4.95
Red Bull
$3.45
Red Bull Sugar Free
$3.45

RTD - Juice

Honest Kids - Apple Juice
$1.50
Tropicana - Orange Juice
$2.95

RTD - Kombucha

Iggy's Kombucha - Hawthorne Rose
$5.25
Iggy's Kombucha - Hibiscus Sage
$5.25

RTD - Soda

Coke
$1.45
Coke - Diet
$1.45
Coke - Mexican bottle
$2.45
Coke Zero
$1.50
Dr. Pepper
$1.45
Dry Soda - Cucumber
$2.45
Dry Soda - Vanilla
$2.45
Jones Soda - Orange
$2.95
Jones Soda - Root beer
$2.95
Olipop - Orange Squeeze
$2.95
Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla
$2.95
Olipop - Vintage Cola
$2.95
Rachel's Ginger Brew
$5.95

RTD - Sparkling Water

La Croix - Lime
$1.45
La Croix - Passionfruit
$1.45
La Croix - Tangerine
$1.45
Recess - Black Cherry
$6.95
Recess - Pomegranate Hibiscus
$6.95
San Pellegrino
$1.95
San Pellegrino - Limonata
$1.95
San Pellegrino - Rossa
$1.95
San Pellegrino Aranciata
$1.95
Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water
$2.45

RTD - Tea

Pure Leaf - Black Tea
$3.00
Pure Leaf - Green Tea
$3.00
Ito En Tea - Ocha Can
$2.25

RTD - Water

Dasani
$1.50
Life Water
$2.25

Alcohol

Beer

2 Beers IPA
$6.00
Georgetown Bodhizafa
$6.00
Georgetown Rogers Pilsner
$6.00
Mac & Jack's Amber Ale
$6.00
pFriem IPA
$8.00
Rainier Lager
$5.00

Cider

Incline - Blood Orange
$7.00
Incline - Passion Guava
$7.00
Seattle Pineapple Agave
$7.00
Seattle Berry Rose
$7.00

Seltzer

San Juan Seltzer - Oregon Pear
$6.00
San Juan Seltzer - Peach Rose
$6.00
San Juan Seltzer - Raspberry Cran
$6.00

Wine

Browne - Brute Rose Can
$12.00
Bottle - XO Bubbly | Rose
$50.00
Glass - XO Bubbly | Rose
$12.00
Browne - Cabernet Sauvignon Can
$12.00
Bottle - Angels & Cowboy | Red
$50.00
Glass - Angels & Cowboy | Red
$12.00
Bottle - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir
$50.00
Glass - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir
$12.00
Browne - Chardonnay Can
$12.00
Bottle - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay
$40.00
Glass - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay
$10.00
Bottle - Velante | Pinot Grigio
$40.00
Glass - Velante | Pinot Grigio
$10.00

Bag Seattle

Bag

Bag
$0.10