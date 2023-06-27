Governor's Restaurant & Bakery Presque Isle
FIRST: Add Utensils and Condiments
Need Condiments?
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Fountain Soda
Bottled Water
20oz Bottled Soda
2% Milk
20oz Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Brewed Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer (1/2 & 1/2)
Kids Fountain Soda
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Milkshake
Iced Coffee
Float
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
20oz Juice
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Bakery & Desserts
Dessert
Slice of Fruit Pie
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
Slice of Cream Pie
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
Giant Slice of Cake
We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting
Cake/Pie ala Mode
Add a scoop of Ice Cream to your dessert
Slice of Cheesecake
A slice of New York style Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.
Small Ice Cream Sundae
One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings
Large Ice Cream Sundae
Two scoops of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies
Real Strawberry Shortcake
Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream
Brownie Delight
Our homemade fudge brownie with ice cream smothered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream
Tollhouse Supreme Sundae
Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Kids Scoop Ice Cream
Banana Split
Three mounds of ice cream with your choice of any three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
Bakery Case
Cookie
3 Cookies
1/2 Doz Cookies
Doz Cookies
Sinful Square
Cream Puff
Cream Horn
Eclair
Whoopie Pie
Peanut Butter Cup
Rice Krispie Square
Brownie
Chocolate Brownie Nightmare
Peanut Butter Ball
Coconut Ball
Giant Loaf of Bread
Our fresh pullman style loaf of white bread available sliced or unsliced.