Grabowskis Pizzeria Lakewood 13795 W Jewell Ave.
Food
Starters
- Sausage & Peppers$8.00
Mild Italian sausage, grilled and served with roasted green peppers.
- Smo-Fried Wings$12.00+
14 ingredient dry rub, smoked 2-3hrs then fried
- Burrata Affogato$12.00
Fresh Burrata cheese, melted in our house-made marinara, served with house-made garlic toast.
- Mozzarella Bites$9.00
Fior di latte mozzarella balls, breaded and fried. Served with marinara. 6 pieces
Salads
- Grabowski$10.00+
Chopped Romaine, Artichoke, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Mediterranean$10.00+
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Artichoke, Fresh Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lemon-Garlic Sumac Dressing.
- Italian Cobb$10.00+
Dressing: Ranch or Blue Cheese. Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Artichoke, Celery, Red Onion, Bacon, Egg, Salami, Olives, Mozzarella.
- Salad Bar Dine-in Only$8.00+
Pastas
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Fettuccine pasta served with creamy, house-made Alfredo sauce & strips of chicken breast.
- Shrimp Scampi$15.00
An Italian classic! Shrimp cooked in a buttery, garlicy white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti with fresh herbs and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Tenderized chicken, breaded, baked and smothered in house-made marinara and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Served with house-made meatballs & marinara.