Grahame's Gourmet Cafe 601 Cleveland St Ste 140
Drinks
Breakfast
Grahame's Slam
Breakfast Bowl Egg & Cheese
Cuban Toast
Toast w/ Butter & Jelly
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Croissant w/ Butter & Jelly
2 eggs cooked your way
Side of Sausage
Side of bacon
Side of Hash Brown
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Croissant
Breakfast Panini
Egg & Cheese Burrito
Breakfast Burrito Sausage
Breakfast Burrito Bacon
Breakfast Burrito Taco Chicken
Breakfast Burrito Veggie
Breakfast Burrito Vegan
Breakfast Burrito The Pig
Omelet Two Cheese
Served with a side of White, Whole Wheat or Rye toast, Butter & Jelly
Omelet Sausage & Cheddar
Omelet Ham & Cheddar
Omelet Loaded Veggie
Omelet Mediterranean
Omelet Meat Lover's
Omelet Skinny
Plain Bagel w/cheese
Everything Bagel w/cheese
Plain Bagel w/cheese, bacon & tomato
Everything Bagel w/cheese, bacon & tomato
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of hashbrown
Salads
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and Provolone on Grilled White Bread
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on toasted White Bread
Tuna Salad
Homemade Tuna Salad, Sliced Tomato & Lettuce on a toasted Croissant
Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & sliced Tomato on a toasted Croissant
Turkey American
Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard on toasted White Bread
Smoked Ham & Swiss
Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat
BBQ Chicken
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & BBQ Sauce
Greek Chicken
Chicken Breast, Feta, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Onion & Greek Dressing
Veggie
Green & Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Spinach & Cheddar w/ Balsamic Dressing
Chipotle Ranch Chicken
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & homemade Chipotle Ranch
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Lettuce & Onion
Turkey BLT Ranch
Sliced Deli Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Ranch
Garlic Chicken Mozzarella
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Herb Mayo
Turkey American
Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch & Hot Sauce
Chicken Ceasar
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Onions & Caesar Dressing
Italian
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Smoked Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella & Italian Dressing
Ranch Chicken
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Tomato & Ranch
Tuna Melt
Homemade Tuna Salad, melted American Cheese, Tomato & Onion
Cheddar Veggie
Tomato, Green & Red Pepper, Mushroom, Cheddar, Olives, Onion, Mayo & Hummus
Club
Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Mayo
Veggie Cuban
Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard & Pickles
Cuban
Spanish Pork, Genoa Salami, Smoked Ham, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles & Swiss
Chicken & Mushroom
Chicken, Mushroom, Provolone, Red Peppers & Mayo
Vegan
Hummus, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Pepper & Onions
Veggie
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Onions
Garlic Chicken
Chicken Breast, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Cheddar with homemade Garlic Mayo
Spicy Chicken
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Red & Green Peppers & Jalapeno
Smoothie
Add Protein
Mean Green
No added sugar; Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Spinach
Purple Rain
New Recipe! No added sugar; Blueberry, Mango, Strawberry, Banana
Coconut Bliss
Banana, Coconut, Pineapple
Tropical Breeze
Strawberry, Coconut, Pineapple
PB&J
Strawberry, Blueberries, Raspberry & Peanut Butter
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana
Strawberry Fields
Strawberry & Banana
Daily Specials
Baked Ziti
Tacos
Two Soft Tacos loaded with Taco-seasoned Ground Beef or shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese & our homemade Pico de Gallo. Plus side of Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Homemade Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
Taco Crunch Wrap
Taco-seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce & Tomato in a pressed Tortilla Wrap served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Salsa...
Burrito
Taco-seasoned Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Black Beans, Cheese & Yellow Rice on a pressed Tortilla Wrap served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Salsa...
Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini
Ham, bacon, chicken, swiss, mayo and mustard on cuban bread with pasta or chips...
Taco Crunch Wrap (Copy)
Taco-seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Refried Black Beans, Lettuce & Tomato in a pressed Tortilla Wrap served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream & Salsa...