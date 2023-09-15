Graham's Pizza
Graham's Pizza Menu
Pizza
Deep Dish Medium
10 Inches | 6 Slices
Deep Dish Large
14 inches 10 slices
10" Hand Tossed
10 inches 6 slices
12" Hand Tosssed
12 inches 8 slices
16" Hand Tossed
16 inches 14 slices
18" Hand Tossed
18 inches 20 squares
10" Thin & Crispy
10 inches 6 slices
12" Thin & Crispy
12 inches 8 slices
16" Thin & Crispy
16 inches 14 slices
Personal Crustless
Our Gluten Free, Lower Carb Option Your Choice of Toppings, Sauce, and Cheese, Baked in a Pasta Dish
Specialty Pies
Small Graham Special
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below
Medium Graham Special
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below
Large Graham Special
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below
X-Large Graham Special
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below
Small Meatza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below
Medium Meatza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below
Large Meatza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below
X-Large Meatza
Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below
Small Veggie
Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Medium Veggie
Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Large Veggie
Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
X-Large Veggie
Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Small Feta Favorite
Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Medium Feta Favorite
Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Large Feta Favorite
Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
X-Large Feta Favorite
Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below
Starters
Breadsticks
Six Breadsticks served with Cheese Sauce
Cheesy Garlic Toast
Served with Pizza Sauce
Garlic Toast
Served with Pizza Sauce
Pepperoni Pinwheels
Served with Pizza Sauce
Cheesy Bacon Waffle Fries
Served with Ranch
Basket of Waffle Fries
Served with Ketchup
Hot Wings
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
Minestrone
Our Family Recipe Made In-House | Vegetables, Beans, Noodles, in a Light Tomato Broth
House & Dinner Salads
House Salad
Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
Chef Salad
Provolone, Ham, Tomato, and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
BLT Salad
Mozzarella, Tomato, Bacon, and Croutons
Italian Salad
Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Red Onion
Greek Salad
Salami, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives
Spicy Chicken Salad
Baked Spicy Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons
Kids
Pasta
Lasagna
Our Homemade Family Recipe | Ricotta Blend, Meat Sauce, Melty Mozzarella Blend
Spaghetti
Served with Garlic Toast | Add Meatballs or Meat Sauce +1
Fettuccine Alfredo
Served with Garlic Toast | Add Chicken +2.5
Baked Mostaccioli
Served with Garlic Toast | Penne Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Baked with Mozzarella Blend
Subs & Calzones
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, and Lettuce | Served Hot
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, and Tomato | Served Hot
Hot Sub
Ham, Salami, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella | Served Hot
Pizza Sub
Our Gramboli's Special on a Sub! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Served Hot
Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Vinegar & Oil Dressing, and Oregano | Served Hot
Calzone
Hand-tossed Crust filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese, and Two Toppings of Your Choice | Served with Pizza Sauce