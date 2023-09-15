Popular Items

Graham's Pizza Menu

Pizza

Deep Dish Medium

$11.50

10 Inches | 6 Slices

Deep Dish Large

$17.50

14 inches 10 slices

10" Hand Tossed

$8.50

10 inches 6 slices

12" Hand Tosssed

$11.50

12 inches 8 slices

10" Thin & Crispy

$8.50

10 inches 6 slices

12" Thin & Crispy

$11.50

12 inches 8 slices

16" Thin & Crispy

$15.50

16 inches 14 slices

Personal Crustless

$8.50

Our Gluten Free, Lower Carb Option Your Choice of Toppings, Sauce, and Cheese, Baked in a Pasta Dish

Specialty Pies

Small Graham Special

$12.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Graham Special

$16.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Graham Special

$21.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Graham Special

$25.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Meatza

$13.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Meatza

$17.75

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Meatza

$23.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Meatza

$26.75

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Veggie

$13.50

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Veggie

$17.75

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Veggie

$23.00

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Veggie

$26.75

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Feta Favorite

$13.50

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Feta Favorite

$17.75

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Feta Favorite

$23.00

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Feta Favorite

$26.75

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Starters

Cheesy Garlic Toast

$6.00+

Served with Pizza Sauce

Garlic Toast

$3.75+

Served with Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$6.00

Served with Pizza Sauce

Cheesy Bacon Waffle Fries

$7.00

Served with Ranch

Basket of Waffle Fries

$4.50

Served with Ketchup

Hot Wings

$13.00+

Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch

Minestrone

$5.00

Our Family Recipe Made In-House | Vegetables, Beans, Noodles, in a Light Tomato Broth

House & Dinner Salads

House Salad

$3.50

Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

Chef Salad

$7.50

Provolone, Ham, Tomato, and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

BLT Salad

$8.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Bacon, and Croutons

Italian Salad

$8.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Red Onion

Greek Salad

$8.00

Salami, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives

Spicy Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Baked Spicy Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

Kids

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Choice of Cheese Only, Pepperoni, or Sausage

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Served with Garlic Toast

Kid's Fettucinni

$6.00

Served with Garlic Toast

Chicken Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Served with Chips or Waffle Fries

Pasta

Lasagna

$11.50

Our Homemade Family Recipe | Ricotta Blend, Meat Sauce, Melty Mozzarella Blend

Spaghetti

$8.00

Served with Garlic Toast | Add Meatballs or Meat Sauce +1

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Served with Garlic Toast | Add Chicken +2.5

Baked Mostaccioli

$9.25

Served with Garlic Toast | Penne Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Baked with Mozzarella Blend

Subs & Calzones

Italian Sub

$7.00+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, and Lettuce | Served Hot

Ham & Cheese

$6.00+

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, and Tomato | Served Hot

Hot Sub

$6.00+

Ham, Salami, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella | Served Hot

Pizza Sub

$7.00+

Our Gramboli's Special on a Sub! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Served Hot

Steak & Cheese

$7.00+

Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Vinegar & Oil Dressing, and Oregano | Served Hot

Calzone

$10.00

Hand-tossed Crust filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese, and Two Toppings of Your Choice | Served with Pizza Sauce

Sweets

Cinnamon Sugar Balls

$5.00

Served with Warm Icing

Rotating Local Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Seasonally Decorated Sugar Cookies | Made Local

Extras

Cheese Sauce Side

$0.50

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.50

Garlic Butter Side

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

French Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic V&O Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Tomato Basil Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Mayonaise Side

Icing Side

$0.50

Alfredo Side

$0.50

Banana Pepper Side

$0.50

Jalepeño Side

$0.50

Anchovy Side

$0.50

Extra Pickle

$0.25

Parmesan Side

Crushed Red Pepper Side

Basket of Chips

$0.75

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Sprite

$2.50

2 Liter Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$6.50

Wine Glass

$6.50

T-Shirt

$15.00+