Seasonal
Spicy Tuna Burrito
Volcano brown rice, yellowfin tuna tossed in a poke vinaigrette, Thai guacamole, cucumbers, crispy shallots, scallions, green papaya & carrots, and spicy mayo drizzle wrapped in a quinoa tortilla
The Mahalo Burrito
Jasmine rice, citrus-chili salmon poke, Thai guacamole, mango salsa, cucumbers, red cabbage, and scallions wrapped in a quinoa tortilla
Street Signatures
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Hipstir
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, your choice of protein, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Salads
The Local
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.
The Green Line
Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.
The Green Goddess
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumbers, scallions, Thai guacamole, edamame beans, avocado-lime dressing.
Sides + Sweets
Side Plantain Chips
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips
Brownie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Cookie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Side Sweet Potatoes
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side Green Beans & Onions
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Side of Kale & Bok Choy
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side 7-Spiced Chicken
Side Lemongrass Steak
Side Impossible Meatballs
Side Sweet-Chili Shrimp
Side Tofu
Dumplings 4pc
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Dumplings 8pcs
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Beverages
Alcohol (delivery, dine in, or take out)
Winter Hill IPA
Draft, 7.0% ABV IPA, Somerville, MA
Bantam Wunderkind Cider
Greater Good Pulp Daddy DIPA
Draft, DIPA from Worcester, MA 8/0% ABV
Peak Organic Fresh Cut
Aeronaut IPA
Draft, 6.3% ABV from Somerville, MA
Wormtown Be Hoppy IPA
6.% ABV Can
Sam Adams Octuber Fest
Draft, 5.3% ABV Summer Ale Bottle
The Shed Mountain Ale
7.4% ABV bottle
Castle Island White Ale
Draft, 5.4% ABV from Norwood, MA
Artifact Cider \Magic Hour (Glutten Free)
5.2% gluten free cider, can
Chardonnay Wine EG Wine Co.
California
Red Wine EG Wine Co.
California
Rose Wine EG Wine Co.
California
White Claw Black Cherry
5.0% Hard Seltzer
