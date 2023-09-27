In-Store

Seasonal

Spicy Tuna Burrito

Spicy Tuna Burrito

$13.50

Volcano brown rice, yellowfin tuna tossed in a poke vinaigrette, Thai guacamole, cucumbers, crispy shallots, scallions, green papaya & carrots, and spicy mayo drizzle wrapped in a quinoa tortilla

The Mahalo Burrito

The Mahalo Burrito

$13.50

Jasmine rice, citrus-chili salmon poke, Thai guacamole, mango salsa, cucumbers, red cabbage, and scallions wrapped in a quinoa tortilla

Street Signatures

Step 1: pick an entree, Step 2: pick a protein, Step 3: Enjoy!
The OG

The OG

$11.35

Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.

Chef Curry

Chef Curry

$11.35

Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.

Hipstir

Hipstir

$11.35

Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.

Market Noodles

Market Noodles

$11.35

Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, your choice of protein, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.00

Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

The Orange Line

The Orange Line

$11.35

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds

Teriyaki Sesame

Teriyaki Sesame

$11.35

Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Provision - Make It Grain!
Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

$11.35

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.50

1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Salads

Step 1: pick an entree, Step 2: pick a protein, Step 3: Enjoy!
The Local

The Local

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.

The Green Line

The Green Line

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.

The Green Goddess

The Green Goddess

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumbers, scallions, Thai guacamole, edamame beans, avocado-lime dressing.

Sides + Sweets

Side Plantain Chips

Side Plantain Chips

$2.25
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

$3.00
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Side Sweet Potatoes

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side Green Beans & Onions

Side Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Side of Kale & Bok Choy

Side of Kale & Bok Choy

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side 7-Spiced Chicken

Side 7-Spiced Chicken

$3.50
Side Lemongrass Steak

Side Lemongrass Steak

$3.50
Side Impossible Meatballs

Side Impossible Meatballs

$3.50
Side Sweet-Chili Shrimp

Side Sweet-Chili Shrimp

$3.50
Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$3.50
Dumplings 4pc

Dumplings 4pc

$6.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Dumplings 8pcs

Dumplings 8pcs

$10.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Beverages

Thai Basil Limeade

Thai Basil Limeade

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Lime

Spindrift Seltzer Lime

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Pineapple

Spindrift Seltzer Pineapple

$3.00

GIVN Water

$2.50
Maine Root Soda - Mandarin Orange

Maine Root Soda - Mandarin Orange

$3.50
Maine Root Soda - Lemon Lime

Maine Root Soda - Lemon Lime

$3.50

Komboucha

$5.00
Mango-orange Spindrift

Mango-orange Spindrift

$3.50
Boyland Sugar Cane

Boyland Sugar Cane

$3.50

Alcohol (delivery, dine in, or take out)

Winter Hill IPA

Winter Hill IPA

$7.00

Draft, 7.0% ABV IPA, Somerville, MA

Bantam Wunderkind Cider

Bantam Wunderkind Cider

$7.00Out of stock
Greater Good Pulp Daddy DIPA

Greater Good Pulp Daddy DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Draft, DIPA from Worcester, MA 8/0% ABV

Peak Organic Fresh Cut

$7.00Out of stock
Aeronaut IPA

Aeronaut IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Draft, 6.3% ABV from Somerville, MA

Wormtown Be Hoppy IPA

Wormtown Be Hoppy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

6.% ABV Can

Sam Adams Octuber Fest

Sam Adams Octuber Fest

$7.00Out of stock

Draft, 5.3% ABV Summer Ale Bottle

The Shed Mountain Ale

The Shed Mountain Ale

$8.00Out of stock

7.4% ABV bottle

Castle Island White Ale

Castle Island White Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Draft, 5.4% ABV from Norwood, MA

Artifact Cider \Magic Hour (Glutten Free)

Artifact Cider \Magic Hour (Glutten Free)

$7.00Out of stock

5.2% gluten free cider, can

Chardonnay Wine EG Wine Co.

Chardonnay Wine EG Wine Co.

$7.00Out of stock

California

Red Wine EG Wine Co.

Red Wine EG Wine Co.

$7.00Out of stock

California

Rose Wine EG Wine Co.

Rose Wine EG Wine Co.

$7.00Out of stock

California

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

5.0% Hard Seltzer

