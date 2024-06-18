Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
FOOD
APPS
PIZZA
- Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
- Mushroom Pizza$11.00
- Bacon Pizza$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Pizza$12.00
- Angry Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle$12.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ and Red Sauce Base, Chicken w/BBQ Drizzle$12.00
- Meatlovers Pizza
Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Meatball$14.00
- House Special Pizza
Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers$13.00
- Taste of Italy Pizza
House-made meatball, sausage, topped with Ricotta cheese$14.00
- Balboa Pizza
mortadella, capicola, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, pickles with oil and balsamic glaze$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.00
- Veggie Pizza$13.00
- Linguica Pizza$12.00
- Honey Hot Pizza
Pepperoni, whipped ricotta, topped with our homemade honey hot drizzle and asiago cheese$14.00
- BYOP NY Style$18.00
- NY Style Pepperoni$21.00
SANDWICHES
- Chicken Parm Grinder
hand-breaded chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese; served on a lightly-toasted bakery roll$13.00
- Meat Ball Grinder
meatballs made from scratch, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll$13.00
- Italian Grinder
mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, pickles and oil$13.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickles with chipotle aioli sauce; served on a Brioche bun$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing$13.00
- Cajun Chicken Wrap
cajun marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese; served with a house-made chipotle aioli sauce$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
chicken seasoned with sweet BBQ dry-rub with lettuce, tomato, red onions and cheddar cheese$13.00
- Spicy BBQ Chicken Wrap
chicken seasoned with habanero BBQ dry-rub with red onion, lettuce, tomato, homemade BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese$13.00
DRINKS
N/A BEV
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Sierra Mist$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Ice tea$2.50
- Tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Choc milk$2.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Cream Soda$3.50
- Sprite Can$1.50
- Diet Pepsi Can$1.50
- Pepsi Can$1.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
SPECIALITY COCKTAILS
- Village Margarita
Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave Nectar, Muddled Lime$11.00
- Cranberry mule
Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice$11.00
- Conimicut Sunset
Malibu Rum, Pineapple, OJ, Grenadine$10.00
- Conimicut Girl
Smirnoff Ice, Three Olives Raspberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, Grenadine$11.00
- Martini$12.00
- Pistachio Martini$11.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Seasonal Sangria$12.00
- Red Sangria$11.00
- White Sangria$11.00
- Strawbery Basil Mojito$11.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Adult Lemonade$12.00
- Lemondrop$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Banana Smash$12.00
- Dark N Stormy$9.00
- Hibiscus Mule$12.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Marg Flights$4.00