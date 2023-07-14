Gram Cafe & Pancakes - Monterey Park
Starters
Shrimp Croquette
2 Shrimp Croquettes fried to a golden brown and served with spicy mayo.
Vegetables Kakiage
3 pieces of tempura mixed seasonal vegetables served with sweet chili sauce.
Takoyaki
A classic with 6 pieces topped with sauce, Aonori (dried green seaweed) and Katsuobushi. (dried bonito flakes)
Chicken Karaage
Our special bite sized chicken pieces served with Spicy mayo.
Fried Ebi
4 large fried shrimp served with a Sweet Chili sauce.
Fried Kaki
4 large Oysters from Hokkaido fried and served with a Sweet Chili sauce.
Fried Aji
3 pieces deep fried striped jack mackerel fish served with sweet chili sauce.
Geso Fry
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo.
Entree
Cheesy Gyudon
Tender beef and onion with Japanese sweet and savory sauce.
Niku Udon
Japanes style sweet and savory onion beef topped with udon.
Tonkatsu Curry
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Seafood Curry
Wagyu Beef Curry
Japanese curry with 100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties, rice, topped with Ozen egg and cheese.
Unagi Don
Grilled Whole Unagi fillet served over a bowl of rice covered in Unagi sauce. Served with Japanese side salad.
Hot Signature Souffle Pancakes (Takes 30 Mins)
Premium Strawberry
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Silky strawberry mascarpone creme anglaise garnished with fresh strawberries topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Hazelnut Chocolate
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Creamy hazelnut chocolate sauce topped with crunchy chocolate flakes & Rocher.
Premium Creme Brulee
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Matcha Creme Brulee
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard matcha cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Salty Yolk
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Luscious lava salted egg yolk anglaise topped with flossy Pork Sung.
(NEW!!) Premium Biscoff
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! A deep caramel flavor Anglaise enriched with hint of cinnamon & spices. Enjoy the crunchiness ending from hazelnut & cookies crumbs plus the silky vanilla ice cream.
Premium Durian
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Sweet aromatic enriched Durian Anglaise with an extra scoop of distinctive fresh durian topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.
Cold TOGO Soufflé Pancakes
Sweet Pancakes
Savory Pancakes
Egg Benedict Pancakes
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
Salmon and Avocado Pancakes
Wild smoked salmon and avocado served on pancakes with a side salad.
Wagyu Beef Burger Pancake
100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties (no hormones & antibiotics). Topped with arugula, creamy feta mascarpone dressing, crispy bacon, avocado & sunny side up egg with potato and side salad.
French Toast
Matcha Creme Brulee French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Classic Danish French toast topped with whipped cream and syrup.
Mix Berries French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh mixed berry, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Banana French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh banana, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce.
Cup Take Dessert
Dalgona
Smoothie
Coffee
Espresso
Milk
Americano
Macchiato
Tradition espresso size Macciato