Starters

Shrimp Croquette

$7.50Out of stock

2 Shrimp Croquettes fried to a golden brown and served with spicy mayo.

Vegetables Kakiage

$7.50

3 pieces of tempura mixed seasonal vegetables served with sweet chili sauce.

Takoyaki

$8.00

A classic with 6 pieces topped with sauce, Aonori (dried green seaweed) and Katsuobushi. (dried bonito flakes)

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Our special bite sized chicken pieces served with Spicy mayo.

Fried Ebi

$8.50

4 large fried shrimp served with a Sweet Chili sauce.

Fried Kaki

$8.50

4 large Oysters from Hokkaido fried and served with a Sweet Chili sauce.

Fried Aji

$8.50

3 pieces deep fried striped jack mackerel fish served with sweet chili sauce.

Geso Fry

$8.50

Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo.

Entree

Cheesy Gyudon

$16.00

Tender beef and onion with Japanese sweet and savory sauce.

Niku Udon

$16.00Out of stock

Japanes style sweet and savory onion beef topped with udon.

Tonkatsu Curry

$16.00

Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.

Seafood Curry

$20.00
Wagyu Beef Curry

$21.00

Japanese curry with 100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties, rice, topped with Ozen egg and cheese.

Unagi Don

$24.00

Grilled Whole Unagi fillet served over a bowl of rice covered in Unagi sauce. Served with Japanese side salad.

Hot Signature Souffle Pancakes (Takes 30 Mins)

Premium Strawberry

$15.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Silky strawberry mascarpone creme anglaise garnished with fresh strawberries topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.

Premium Hazelnut Chocolate

$15.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Creamy hazelnut chocolate sauce topped with crunchy chocolate flakes & Rocher.

Premium Creme Brulee

$15.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.

Premium Matcha Creme Brulee

$15.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard matcha cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.

Premium Salty Yolk

$17.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Luscious lava salted egg yolk anglaise topped with flossy Pork Sung.

(NEW!!) Premium Biscoff

$17.00Out of stock

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! A deep caramel flavor Anglaise enriched with hint of cinnamon & spices. Enjoy the crunchiness ending from hazelnut & cookies crumbs plus the silky vanilla ice cream.

Premium Durian

$18.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Sweet aromatic enriched Durian Anglaise with an extra scoop of distinctive fresh durian topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.

Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)

$18.00

Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.

Cold TOGO Soufflé Pancakes

Cool Premium

$6.00

Cold version of our signature Premium Pancake. Served with house made custard base cream.

Cool Premium 5 PCS

$24.00

Cold version of our signature Premium Pancake. Served with house made custard base cream.

Sweet Pancakes

Caramelized Banana Pancakes

$16.00

A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.

Mixed Fruits and Chocolate Pancakes

$17.00

Served with an abundant assortment of fruits, topped with a sweet creme anglaise and chocolate sauce.

Savory Pancakes

Egg Benedict Pancakes

$20.00

Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.

Salmon and Avocado Pancakes

$21.00

Wild smoked salmon and avocado served on pancakes with a side salad.

Wagyu Beef Burger Pancake

$24.00

100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties (no hormones & antibiotics). Topped with arugula, creamy feta mascarpone dressing, crispy bacon, avocado & sunny side up egg with potato and side salad.

French Toast

Matcha Creme Brulee French Toast

$17.00

Takes 20 mins! Classic Danish French toast topped with whipped cream and syrup.

Mix Berries French Toast

$17.50

Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh mixed berry, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Banana French Toast

$17.50

Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh banana, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce.

Cup Take Dessert

Strawberry Crepe Pancake

$8.00
Premium Tiramisu

$9.00
Matchamisu

$9.00Out of stock
Matcha Warabi Mochi

$6.50

Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$7.00

Matcha Affogato

$7.00

Dalgona

Dalgona Coffee

$6.00
Dalgona Mocha

$6.00
Dalgona Oreo

$6.00
Dalgona Caramel

$6.00
Dalgona Matcha

$6.00
Dalgona Matcha Strawberry

$6.00

Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$6.50
Espresso Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Chocolate Crunch Smoothie

$6.50
Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

Ube Smoothie

$6.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Tradition espresso size Macciato

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Hojicha Latte

$5.75

Eggnog Latte

$6.00

Praline Latte

$5.50
Ube Latte

$6.00
Dirty Ube Latte

$6.50
Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.50
Honeycomb Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

Genmaicha (Togo)

$5.00

Lychee Green (Togo)

$5.00

Peach Momo Green (Togo)

$5.00

Mango Black (Togo)

$5.00

Earl Grey (Togo)

$5.00

Rose Black (Togo)

$5.00

Golden Oolong (Togo)

$5.00

Roast Hojicha (Togo)

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water Can

$3.00

Calpico Soda Can

$4.50

Melon Soda Can

$4.50

Yogurt Cream Soda Can

$4.50

Ramune Original

$4.50

Ramune Lychee

$4.50

Ramune Orange

$4.50

Ramune Peach

$4.50

Ramune Strawberry

$4.50

Sparkling Matcha Yuzu

$5.75
Sparkling Espresso

Sparkling Espresso

$5.50
Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice (250 ml)

$5.50

Ramune Grape

$4.50Out of stock

Ramune Melon (410mL)

$4.50

Side Order (Sweet)

Chocolate Sauce

$1.50

Caramel Sauce

$1.50

Strawberry Sauce

$1.50

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 PCS)

$2.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 PCS)

$3.50

Chocolate Ice Cream (1 PCS)

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream (2 PCS)

$3.50

Matcha Ice Cream (1 PCS)

$2.00Out of stock

Matcha Ice Cream (2 PCS)

$3.50

Side Order (Fruit)

Strawberry

$3.00

Kiwi

$3.00

Banana

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Mix Berries

$3.50

Side Order (Savory)

Egg

$3.00

one piece.

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

two pieces.

Side Of Salad

$5.50

one piece.

Potato

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

one piece.

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Curry

$6.00

Merchandise

Gram PopSocket

$5.00
Gram Pancake Plush Keychain

Gram Pancake Plush Keychain

$18.00
Gram Pancake Plush

$28.00

Gram Pancake Cushion

$45.00

Gram Bottle

$20.00

Gram Tote Bag

$15.00

Tea Bags

Earl Grey (Box 10 pcs)

$8.00

French Muscat (Box 10 pcs)

$8.00

Sweet Apple (Box 10 pcs)

$8.00

Ceylon (Box 10 pcs)

$8.00

Others

