Grampie's Pizzeria
Starters
Almost World-Famous Meatball Appetizer
our "secret family recipe" - 4 handmade meatballs smothered with marinara
Sausage Balls
6 fluffy, handmade balls of goodness prepared with Italian sausage and a cheddar/mozzarella mixture, served with your choice of pizza sauce, ranch or kick it up a notch with Mike’s Hot Honey
Pepperoni Rolls
hand stretch dough, rolled with perfection - 4 rolls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, served with your choice of homemade garlic butter, pizza sauce or ranch
Garlic Butter Breadsticks & Pizza Sauce
4 breadsticks brushed with our homemade garlic butter and served with pizza sauce
Salads
Antipasto Salad
a bed of romaine with gabagool, soppressata, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, olive medley, fresh Roma tomatoes and roasted red peppers, served with a side of balsamic vinegar
Caprese Salad
fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil leaves, served a side of balsamic vinegar
Personal Salad
greens served with up to 8 toppings from our salad bar, served with dressing on the side - additional toppings and dressings $0.75 each
Family Salad
greens served with up to 12 toppings from our salad bar, served with dressing on the side - additional toppings $1.00 each - additional dressings $0.75 each
Grampie's Specials
Grampie's One Slice Special
your choice of traditional pepperoni, Italian sausage, or cheese - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+
Grampie's Two Slice Special
your choice of traditional pepperoni, Italian sausage, or cheese - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+
Grampie's Calzone Special
filled with sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage and mozzarella - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+
Grampie's Salad Special
a mix of romaine and iceberg, topped with tomato, cucumber, black olives, baby carrots, shredded pepperoni and mozzarella, served with dressing on the side
Specialty Pizzas
The DaVinci 14"
create your own masterpiece - we start the canvas with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - you take it from there!
The DaVinci 20"
create your own masterpiece - we start the canvas with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - you take it from there!
La Famiglia 14"
cinque formaggio - a mixture of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheeses
La Famiglia 20"
cinque formaggio - a mixture of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheeses
Tutti i Pepperoni 14"
pizza for the amante dei pepperoni - packed with deli, traditional, nostalgic and shredded pepperoni
Tutti i Pepperoni 20"
pizza for the amante dei pepperoni - packed with deli, traditional, nostalgic and shredded pepperoni
Grampie's Favorite 14"
Grampie’s top choice needs no introduction - traditional pepperoni and our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, topped with a layer of shredded pepperoni
Grampie's Favorite 20"
Grampie’s top choice needs no introduction - traditional pepperoni and our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, topped with a layer of shredded pepperoni
Nana's Favorite 14"
molti verdure - green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions and black olives
Nana's Favorite 20"
molti verdure - green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions and black olives
Grande Capo 14"
pineapple on a pizza? Fogettaboutit! - our Italian take on the Hawaiian Pizza starts with a base of our secret pineapple-fusion sauce, topped with prosciutto, gabagool, pineapple, mozzarella and red onions
Grande Capo 20"
pineapple on a pizza? Fogettaboutit! - our Italian take on the Hawaiian Pizza starts with a base of our secret pineapple-fusion sauce, topped with prosciutto, gabagool, pineapple, mozzarella and red onions
Mama Mia 14"
all the meats! - nostalgic & shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, beef crumble and Canadian bacon
Mama Mia 20"
all the meats! - nostalgic & shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, beef crumble and Canadian bacon
Mambo Italiano 14"
a little bit of everything – stacked with shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, black olives, mushrooms, red onions and green bell peppers
Mambo Italiano 20"
a little bit of everything – stacked with shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, black olives, mushrooms, red onions and green bell peppers
Margherita 14"
a traditional Neapolitan style pizza made with olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and sliced Roma tomatoes
Margherita 20"
a traditional Neapolitan style pizza made with olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and sliced Roma tomatoes
The BCB 14"
calling all burger lovers! – a mustard base smothered with Jack & cheddar cheeses, beef crumble and bacon pieces - youz gotta try it!
The BCB 20"
calling all burger lovers! – a mustard base smothered with Jack & cheddar cheeses, beef crumble and bacon pieces - youz gotta try it!
The Texan 14"
for youz down south - barbeque sauce, pulled pork, Jack cheese, red onions and jalapeños
The Texan 20"
for youz down south - barbeque sauce, pulled pork, Jack cheese, red onions and jalapeños
The 3009 14"
it doesn't matter who the home team is; this pizza will win any battle! - a buffalo wing sauce base with diced breaded chicken, Jack & cheddar cheeses and a ranch drizzle - SCORE!
The 3009 20"
it doesn't matter who the home team is; this pizza will win any battle! - a buffalo wing sauce base with diced breaded chicken, Jack & cheddar cheeses and a ranch drizzle - SCORE!
Pizza Bianca 14"
hold the red sauce! - pizza bianca made with a drizzle of olive oil, garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
Pizza Bianca 20"
hold the red sauce! - pizza bianca made with a drizzle of olive oil, garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
Calzones
Pastas
Spaghetti and Meatballs
pasta served with homemade marinara and your choice of 1, 2 or 4 of our Almost World-Famous Meatballs
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
pasta served with spicy Italian sausage mixed in our homemade marinara
Spaghetti and Garlic Butter
pasta served with our homemade garlic butter - small size only
Sandos
The Meatball
4 of our Almost World-Famous meatballs smothered in homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella - served with your choice of chips
The Italian
gabagool, soppresata, deli pepperoni, prosciutto and provolone, toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and a drizzle of our homemade Italian dressing - served with your choice of chips
The Chicken Marinara
breaded and diced chicken smothered with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella - served with your choice of chips
The Pepperoni
open faced sando with deli pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella, toasted and topped with shredded pepperoni - served with your choice of chips
Cannolis
House Cannolis
stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream and drizzled in chocolate sauce - choose between traditional chocolate chip or throw a party with our confetti sprinkles
Hand-dipped Cannolis
hand-dipped in chocolate, these cannoli shells are stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream and drizzled in caramel sauce - choose between traditional chocolate chip or throw a party with our confetti sprinkles