Starters

Let's get the BALL rolling!
Almost World-Famous Meatball Appetizer

$8.99

our "secret family recipe" - 4 handmade meatballs smothered with marinara

Sausage Balls

$7.99Out of stock

6 fluffy, handmade balls of goodness prepared with Italian sausage and a cheddar/mozzarella mixture, served with your choice of pizza sauce, ranch or kick it up a notch with Mike’s Hot Honey

Pepperoni Rolls

$5.99

hand stretch dough, rolled with perfection - 4 rolls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, served with your choice of homemade garlic butter, pizza sauce or ranch

Garlic Butter Breadsticks & Pizza Sauce

$5.99

4 breadsticks brushed with our homemade garlic butter and served with pizza sauce

Salads

Simply Unbelievable.
Antipasto Salad

$11.99

a bed of romaine with gabagool, soppressata, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, olive medley, fresh Roma tomatoes and roasted red peppers, served with a side of balsamic vinegar

Caprese Salad

$6.99

fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil leaves, served a side of balsamic vinegar

Personal Salad

$9.99

greens served with up to 8 toppings from our salad bar, served with dressing on the side - additional toppings and dressings $0.75 each

Family Salad

$17.99

greens served with up to 12 toppings from our salad bar, served with dressing on the side - additional toppings $1.00 each - additional dressings $0.75 each

Grampie's Specials

All of our Unbelievable specials include your choice of drink ... All pizza and calzones are made with our homemade, hand-stretched dough ... Add a Personal Salad to a slice or calzone special for $7.99+ ... Additional toppings $0.50 (slices only)
Grampie's One Slice Special

$4.99

your choice of traditional pepperoni, Italian sausage, or cheese - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+

Grampie's Two Slice Special

$7.99

your choice of traditional pepperoni, Italian sausage, or cheese - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+

Grampie's Calzone Special

$8.49

filled with sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage and mozzarella - made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough - add a Personal Salad for $7.99+

Grampie's Salad Special

$8.99

a mix of romaine and iceberg, topped with tomato, cucumber, black olives, baby carrots, shredded pepperoni and mozzarella, served with dressing on the side

Specialty Pizzas

All pizza made with our homemade, hand-stretched dough ... Your choice of 14" or 20" ... Additional 14" toppings - $2.00 each ... Additional 20" toppings - $2.50 each ... Sub cauliflower crust - $5.00 (14" only)
The DaVinci 14"

$14.99

create your own masterpiece - we start the canvas with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - you take it from there!

The DaVinci 20"

$19.99

create your own masterpiece - we start the canvas with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese - you take it from there!

La Famiglia 14"

$17.99

cinque formaggio - a mixture of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheeses

La Famiglia 20"

$22.99

cinque formaggio - a mixture of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheeses

Tutti i Pepperoni 14"

$20.99

pizza for the amante dei pepperoni - packed with deli, traditional, nostalgic and shredded pepperoni

Tutti i Pepperoni 20"

$25.99

pizza for the amante dei pepperoni - packed with deli, traditional, nostalgic and shredded pepperoni

Grampie's Favorite 14"

$19.99

Grampie’s top choice needs no introduction - traditional pepperoni and our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, topped with a layer of shredded pepperoni

Grampie's Favorite 20"

$24.99

Grampie’s top choice needs no introduction - traditional pepperoni and our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, topped with a layer of shredded pepperoni

Nana's Favorite 14"

$17.99

molti verdure - green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions and black olives

Nana's Favorite 20"

$22.99

molti verdure - green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions and black olives

Grande Capo 14"

$20.99

pineapple on a pizza? Fogettaboutit! - our Italian take on the Hawaiian Pizza starts with a base of our secret pineapple-fusion sauce, topped with prosciutto, gabagool, pineapple, mozzarella and red onions

Grande Capo 20"

$25.99

pineapple on a pizza? Fogettaboutit! - our Italian take on the Hawaiian Pizza starts with a base of our secret pineapple-fusion sauce, topped with prosciutto, gabagool, pineapple, mozzarella and red onions

Mama Mia 14"

$21.99

all the meats! - nostalgic & shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, beef crumble and Canadian bacon

Mama Mia 20"

$26.99

all the meats! - nostalgic & shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, beef crumble and Canadian bacon

Mambo Italiano 14"

$21.99

a little bit of everything – stacked with shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, black olives, mushrooms, red onions and green bell peppers

Mambo Italiano 20"

$26.99

a little bit of everything – stacked with shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, our Almost World-Famous Meatballs, black olives, mushrooms, red onions and green bell peppers

Margherita 14"

$17.99

a traditional Neapolitan style pizza made with olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and sliced Roma tomatoes

Margherita 20"

$22.99

a traditional Neapolitan style pizza made with olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and sliced Roma tomatoes

The BCB 14"

$18.99

calling all burger lovers! – a mustard base smothered with Jack & cheddar cheeses, beef crumble and bacon pieces - youz gotta try it!

The BCB 20"

$23.99

calling all burger lovers! – a mustard base smothered with Jack & cheddar cheeses, beef crumble and bacon pieces - youz gotta try it!

The Texan 14"

$18.99

for youz down south - barbeque sauce, pulled pork, Jack cheese, red onions and jalapeños

The Texan 20"

$23.99

for youz down south - barbeque sauce, pulled pork, Jack cheese, red onions and jalapeños

The 3009 14"

$18.99

it doesn't matter who the home team is; this pizza will win any battle! - a buffalo wing sauce base with diced breaded chicken, Jack & cheddar cheeses and a ranch drizzle - SCORE!

The 3009 20"

$23.99

it doesn't matter who the home team is; this pizza will win any battle! - a buffalo wing sauce base with diced breaded chicken, Jack & cheddar cheeses and a ranch drizzle - SCORE!

Pizza Bianca 14"

$17.99

hold the red sauce! - pizza bianca made with a drizzle of olive oil, garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Pizza Bianca 20"

$22.99

hold the red sauce! - pizza bianca made with a drizzle of olive oil, garlic, shredded and fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Calzones

All calzones made with our homemade, hand-stretched pizza dough ... Additional toppings - $1.00 each ... Add a side of pizza sauce - $0.50
The Michelangelo

$7.49

sculpt your own work of art - includes sauce, mozzarella and 2 toppings of your choice

The Veggie

$7.49

stuffed with sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers and red onions

Pastas

Feeling Saucy?
Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99+

pasta served with homemade marinara and your choice of 1, 2 or 4 of our Almost World-Famous Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$9.99+

pasta served with spicy Italian sausage mixed in our homemade marinara

Spaghetti and Garlic Butter

$4.99

pasta served with our homemade garlic butter - small size only

Sandos

All sandos served with your choice of Miss Vickie' chips
The Meatball

$10.99

4 of our Almost World-Famous meatballs smothered in homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella - served with your choice of chips

The Italian

$10.99

gabagool, soppresata, deli pepperoni, prosciutto and provolone, toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, roasted red peppers and a drizzle of our homemade Italian dressing - served with your choice of chips

The Chicken Marinara

$9.99

breaded and diced chicken smothered with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella - served with your choice of chips

The Pepperoni

$8.99

open faced sando with deli pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella, toasted and topped with shredded pepperoni - served with your choice of chips

Cannolis

House Cannolis

stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream and drizzled in chocolate sauce - choose between traditional chocolate chip or throw a party with our confetti sprinkles

Hand-dipped Cannolis

hand-dipped in chocolate, these cannoli shells are stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream and drizzled in caramel sauce - choose between traditional chocolate chip or throw a party with our confetti sprinkles

Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink or Bottled Water

$2.49
Kid's Drinks

$1.29

