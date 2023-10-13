Drinks/Dessert

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Beverages

Latte

$4.99

Mocha Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Hot Black Tea

$3.25

Assorted Herbal Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Single Espresso Shot

$2.99

Double Espresso Shot

$3.99

House Coffee

$3.25

Free refills

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Free refills

Fresh Beverage

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.99

Guava Punch

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Desserts

Granada Molten Lava Cookie

$9.99

Chocolate chip cookie cake filled with warm chocolate served with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$4.99

Milkshake

$7.99

Sundae

$7.99

Two scoops of your choice, topped with a dessert sauce, with whipped cream, crushed peanuts, and a cherry

Pies

$8.99

Key lime, apple, peach, blueberry, cherry, flavor of the week

Cake

$8.99

Chocolate, coconut, banana foster, peanut butter, rainbow, flavor of the week

Cheesecake

$8.99

New York style or flavor of the week

Breakfast

Lite Mornings

Acai Bowl

$9.99

Acai blend, fresh fruit, granola

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Choice of toast, avocado mash, fresh tomato, and balsamic reduction drizzle

Lox Bagel

$10.99

Everything bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, thin sliced red onions

Falafel Fiesta Wrap

$11.99

Flour tortilla, falafel, fresh pico, tahini sauce, homefries

Croissantwiches

Cheese Trio

$7.50

White American, Cheddar, Swiss

Bacon Melt

$9.50

Beef Bacon, Cheddar cheese

Lox

$11.50

Smoked salmon, capers, thin sliced red onions, cream cheese

Cheesesteak

$11.50

Shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, white American cheese

Granada's Big Breakfast

Granada's Big Breakfast

$16.99

Choice of (2) pancakes or French toast, served with two eggs any style, homefries, choice of beef bacon, turkey sausage links, turkey sausage patties, or turkey ham

Omelets

Cheesesteak Omelet

$13.50

Shaved steak, pepper, mushroom, onions, and white American cheese

Lox Omelet

$13.50

Smoked salmon, thin sliced red onion, capers, cream cheese

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$12.50

Chicken bites, buffalo sauce, sliced jalapeños, blue cheese

Greek Omelet

$11.50

Tomato, black olives, feta cheese

Alpine Omelet

$11.50

Beef Bacon, mushroom, Swiss cheese

From the Garden Omelet

$11.50

Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese

Welcome to the West Omelet

$11.50

Turkey Ham, bell pepper, onion, Cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.50

Turkey Ham, Beef Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Cheddar cheese

Cheese Trio Omelet

$10.50

Cheddar, white American, Swiss

Egg Breakfast

Two Eggs

$7.50

Prepared your way

Two Eggs & Meat

$11.50

Choice of beef bacon, turkey sausage links, turkey sausage patty, turkey ham

The Benedicts

The Classic

$11.99

Avocado Mash

$11.99

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Smoked Salmon

$13.99

Crab Cake

$13.99

Southern Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in our homemade turkey sausage gravy, served with home fries

Chipped Beef and Toast

$9.99

Creamy chipped beef over toast, served with home fries

Country Fries

$11.99

Three scrambled eggs mixed in with homefries, grilled peppers, onions, and topped with cheddar cheese and turkey sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Our tender country fried steak topped with turkey sausage gravy served with homefries

Chopped Steak

$12.99

Grilled chopped steak, with two eggs any style, served with home fries & toast

Tender Steak

$14.99

Black Angus steak, with two eggs any style, served with home fries & toast

Granada's Steak

$21.99

House special steak stuffed with lobster crab cake topped with hollandaise, with two eggs any style, served with homefries and toast

Pancakes

2 Tiramisu Pancakes

$11.50Out of stock

2 Banana Foster Pancakes

$11.50

2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Pancakes

$11.50

2 Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes

$11.50

2 Fresh Fruit Topped Pancakes

$11.50

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.50

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.50

Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.50

Tiramisu Waffle

$11.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Jelly Waffle

$11.50

Banana Foster Waffle

$11.50

Mixed Fruit Topped Waffle

$11.50

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.50

Classic Waffle

$8.50

French Toast

Tiramisu French Toast

$11.50Out of stock

Banana Foster French Toast

$11.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Layered French Toast

$11.50

Mixed Fruit Topped French Toast

$11.50

Classic French Toast

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

Grits & Cheese

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

Homemade Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

Blackened Shrimp

$4.50

Beef Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Links

$4.50

Turkey Patty

$4.50Out of stock

Turkey Ham

$4.50

Smoked Beef Sausage

$4.50

Chipped Beef Gravy

$4.50Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Gravy

$4.50

For the Kiddos

It's Too Early!

$7.99

Buttermilk pancake in the shape of our favorite reindeer served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links

I Love This!

$7.99

Rudolf with chocolate chips, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links

I'm Hungry!

$7.99

French toast battered and grilled to perfection, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links

I'm a Big Kid!

$7.99

One egg made your way, served with beef bacon or turkey sausage links, and toast

Lunch

Farm Fresh Salads

Grilled Chicken Corn Avocado

$14.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, sweet corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Granada Steak Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, blue cheese, red onion, cucumber, and tomato, topped with grilled steak and French fries

Greek Salad

$10.95

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and black olives, topped with feta cheese served with Greek dressing

House Salad

$7.95

Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, and croutons

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens with cheddar cheese, blue cheese, beef bacon bits, tomato, boiled egg, red onion, croutons, and sliced avocado

Homemade Soups

French Onion

$4.95

Served in a crock with croutons, topped with Swiss and white American cheese

Seafood Chowder

$5.95

Made with the most fresh seafood available

Soup Du Jour

$3.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled tortilla filled with fresh pico de gallo, loaded with Cheddar and white American cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, and Cheddar cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Seasoned grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, and Cheddar cheese

Wings

8 Pieces Bone In

$10.99

Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection

12 Pieces Bone In

$15.99

Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection

18 Pieces Bone In

$21.99

Fried & tossed in your favorite sauce then grilled to perfection

Boneless

$12.99

Chicken breast chunks battered and fried crispy, tossed in your favorite sauce

Handheld Favorites

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.99

Shaved black Angus steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers topped with white American cheese and house marinara sauce

Gyro

$12.99

Hand-sliced beef gyro filled with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce in soft pita bread

The Monte

$11.99

Thick sliced French toast stuffed with sliced turkey, turkey ham, and Swiss cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Hoagie

$11.99Out of stock

Homemade meatballs, smothered in our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Fried Haddock Brioche

$12.99

Lightly breaded and fried to perfection served with lettuce and tartar sauce

Classic Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef on a toasted rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

Fish Reuben

$13.99

Grilled mahi on toasted rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.99

Broiled or fried. Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Thick sliced brioche bread, Swiss, Cheddar, and white American cheese, beef bacon, and tomato

Granada Mac Daddy

$13.99

Fried chicken tenderloins, mac & cheese, pickles, and topped with BBQ sauce, served on a hoagie

C.F.S

$12.99

Country fried steak topped with Cheddar cheese and turkey sausage gravy served on a brioche bun

Falafel Lover

$11.99

Falafel, tahini sauce, fresh pico de gallo, served on soft pita bread

B.L.T.A Sandwich

$10.99

Toasted bread, piled high with beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, served with avocado ranch dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato with Caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, hot peppers, rice, sour cream, salsa, and Cheddar cheese

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken tenderloins tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, and ranch

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Tender roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and house horsey sauce

Twisted Philly Wrap

$12.99

Shaved black Angus steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers topped with white American cheese and house marinara sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and ranch

Granada Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, black olives, mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and avocado ranch dressing

Burgers

The Patty Burger

$12.99

Classic patty melt with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on a toasted rye

Herbivore Burger

$13.99

Veggie burger topped with Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado ranch

Shroom Burger

$13.99

Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, and house burger sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Blackened patty topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato

El Diablo Burger

$14.99

Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mango habanero sauce, topped with fresh jalapeño slices

Sunrise Burger

$14.99

White American cheese, topped with an over-easy egg, avocado, lettuce, and tomato

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house burger sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

Granada Diablo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Spicy breaded breast, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mango habanero sauce, topped with fresh jalapeno slices

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Tossed in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, bacon, and pickles topped with BBQ sauce

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, grilled pineapple, white American cheese, lettuce, red onion, and topped with teriyaki

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Parmigiana Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Mozzarella cheese and grated Parm, house marinara, and roasted garlic aioli

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo

Side Options

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Seasonal Veggies

$2.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Kid Picks

I'm Hungry!

$8.99

Mini corn dogs served with French fries

I Want This!

$8.99

Small portion of our boneless wings served with French fries

I'm Not Tired!

$8.99

Bowl of our creamy mac & cheese served with French fries

I'm Not Sharing!

$8.99

Personal-sized pizza, mozzarella, and house marinara

I'm the Boss!

$8.99

Cheddar and white American cheese on toasted white bread served with French fries