GRAND HACIENDA #4 11955 Sheldon Road
Kids + Specials
Kids Menu
Daily Specials
Lunch
Lunch - Sopas
- Grandma Maria Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and tortilla strips. Served with warm tortillas$13.99
- Frijoles Charros
Charro beans in their broth, pico de gallo, and queso panela. Served with warm tortillas$9.99
- Birria Ramen Fusion
Japanese ramen + birria broth + our famous birria (braised beef Mexican Style) + Onion, Cilantro and Lime. Serve with two cheese quesadilla$17.99
Lunch - Ensaladas
- Taco Salad
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice, beans, mixed lettuce, shredded chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream$12.99
- Rico Salad
Grilled chicken in a bed of mixed greens, fresh cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and radish, sprinkled cheese and raspberry vinaigrette$15.99
- Tequila Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens with grilled jumbo shrimp, mango, jicama, cucumbers, queso fresco, and tequila-lime vinaigrette$19.99
Lunch - Tortas
- Al Pastor Torta
Crispy thin shavings of roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro, onions, and queso Oaxaca$10.99
- Faji - Torta
Refried beans, fajita grilled vegetables, and your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with Oaxaca cheese and guacamole$12.99
- Torta Cubana
Eggs, chorizo, ham, steak, queso fresco, tomato, and onions$13.99
Lunch - Our Specialties
- Lunch Tamale Plate
One tamale topped with red or green sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco (fresh farmers mexican cheese), served with rice, beans, and salad$11.99
- Lunch Crispy Tacos
Two chicken or beef crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice and beans$12.99
- Lunch Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$13.99
- Lunch Street Tacos
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cilantro and onion$13.99
- Lunch Flautas
Two large oval tortillas filled with brisket, topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & avocado. Served with rice$12.99
- Lunch Brisket Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded, oven-roasted overnight brisket and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and avocado slice salad$13.99
- Lunch Chimichanga
The lunch version of our famous chimichanga, filled with cheese, chicken, or beef, topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and salad$14.99
- Lunch Enchiladas
Two chicken or beef enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$14.99
Lunch - Hamburgers
- The Americana
8 oz Angus patty with a combination of American and Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries$13.99
- La Mexicana
8 oz Angus patty topped with slices of avocado, grilled onion, and jalapeño fries$13.99
- Hawaiiana Burger
8 oz Angus patty with bacon, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion, covered with Oaxaca cheese, served with fries$13.99
Birria Tacos
Dinner
Entradas
- Chips & Salsa
8 oz of our house-made mexican salsa & basket of chips$3.99
- Esquite
Delicious mexican shaved corn, seasoned with butter, cheese, lime-chili piquin, and mayo... An ancient Aztec tradition$7.99
- Tabasco Plantains
Deep-fried plantains, topped with sour cream and queso fresco$8.99
- Jalapeños Rellenos
Crispy fried jalapeños, filled with cheese, ground beef, or chorizo topped with sour cream, cotija cheese & cilantro$13.99
- Empanadas
Three beef corn empanadas accompanied with green salsa$13.99
- Queso Fundido
A blanket of melted chihuahua cheese with mexican chorizo and strips of roasted poblano pepper served with warm tortillas$14.50
- Fiesta Nachos
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a bed of totopos, black beans, and queso sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$14.50
- Tequila Mussels
1/2 pound of blue mussels, cooked in garlic butter, parsley, tequila, and ranchero sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition$16.99
- Los Cabos Nachoso
Grilled shrimp, calamari, and fish in a bed of totopos, topped with chihuahua cheese and queso sauce, served with pico de gallo$19.99
- Mexican Fiesta Sampler
A tasty sampler of chicken quesadilla, one beef & one chicken taquito, a small portion of bean nachos, one tamale, and esquite. (Mexican grilled corn with queso fresco, lime, piquin, and mayo chili)$21.99
- Mexi - Calamari
Crispy calamary and poblano pepper strips, served with our traditional ranchera sauce & drizzled with chipotle ranch sauce$13.99
- Wrapped Shrimp Sqwers$14.99
- Street Corn
Corn on the Cobb, mayonnaise, sour cream, chili powder ( tajin ) and cotija cheese$7.99
Hacienda Dips
- Cheese Dip$10.99
- Bean Dip
A bowl of pinto beans with queso sauce and jalapeños$10.99
- Carne Con Queso
Ground beef topped with pico de gallo$12.99
- Spinach Dip
Baby spinach sauteed with olive oil, topped with cheese dip, grilled corn, and served with totopos$12.99
- Chori- Queso
Mexican chorizo cooked on the grill on top of a bowl of queso$13.99
- Table Side Guacamole
Made at your table side. Traditional fresh hass avocado with chopped jalapeños, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime, and spices$14.99
Ensaladas
- Taco Salad
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream$15.99
- Rico Salad
Grilled chicken in a bed of salad greens, cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, sprinkled cheese & raspberry dressing$16.99
- Tequila Shrimp Salad
Half a dozen jumbo shrimp served on a bed of mixed greens, mango, jicama, cucumbers, and tequila lime vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have$19.99
Sopas
- Frijoles Charros
Charro beans in their broth, pico de gallo, and queso panela. Served with tortillas$9.99
- 7 Mares Soup
Dinner for seafood lovers. The perfect combination of shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, calamari, and crab legs, with tender vegetables in a seafood broth. Served with garlic bread (takes 20 min. To prepare)$29.99
- Grandma Maria Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken broth, chicken, rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and tortilla strips. Served with warm tortillas$13.99
Our Specials
- Birria Ramen Fusion
Birria fiesta in a bowl! Japanese ramen, birria broth, our famous birria (braised beef mexican style), onions, cilantro, and lime. Served with two cheese quesadillas$17.99
- Tamales Caseros
Two homemade tamales, one topped with red sauce and the other one with salsa verde, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with rice and your choice of beans$17.99
- Carnitas
La Piedad Style, Slow-cooked pulled pork, from the "Best carnitas" recipe winner in la Piedad Michoacan Mexico. Served with rice, your choice of beans, onions, and jalapeños en escabeche (picked)$17.99
- Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper filled with ground beef or chicken, topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans$17.99
- Huarache
Traditional dish from Michoacan. A thick oval home-made corn tortilla, deep fried, filled with beans, steak, and tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, chopped onions, tomato, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with rice$18.99
- Flautas
Ivan's favorite dish! 3 corn tortillas filled with chicken or brisket, topped with verde sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado slices. Served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes$18.99
- Pollo Campero
8 oz. Grilled chicken breast, cooked with grilled onions and mushrooms, topped with queso sauce, served with rice and vegetables$19.99
- Pollo Con Rajas
8 oz. Juicy marinated grilled chicken breast, cooked with roasted corn and rajas poblanas. Topped with poblano sauce and vegetables$19.99
- Mole Mancha Manteles
Mama Ana Recipie. Pulled chicken, topped with poblano mole sauce, garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice, your choice of beans, sliced avocado salad, and tortillas (mole is a traditional mexican sauce, from prehispanic times, based on chocolate, peanuts, spices, and$20.99
- Hacienda Platter
Sampler of mexican food: a cheese chile relleno, a chicken enchilada with poblano sauce, a tamal with salsa roja, and a beef empanada, served with rice and your choice of beans$24.99
- Carne Guisada
Skirt steak grilled, chopped, and cooked in a light jalapeno-tomato salsa. Served with rice and your choice of beans and tortillas. (Ask your server for a less spicy sauce if you wish)$25.99
- Carne Asada a La Tampiqueña
Grilled arrachera steak, (flank steak) in a bed of grilled onions and grilled nopal, served with rice, and your choice of beans or potato enchiladas$25.99
- Grand Molcajete
Tender grilled chicken, grilled steak, chorizo, shrimp, and vegetables, tossed in salsa ranchera. Garnished with cambray onion, nopal, and queso panela$38.99
Fajitas
- Fajita Pastor Pork$21.99
- Fajita Chicken$24.99
- Fajita Steak$24.99
- Fajita Combo$24.99
- Fajita Shrimp
10 oz. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$25.99
- Fajita Trio
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$26.99
- Seafood Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp, fish, and calamari sautéed with white wine garlic sauce and our secret spices. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit$28.99
- Pineapple Fajita
Chicken, shrimp, bacon, chorizo, grilled onion, grilled pineapple chunks, topped with cheese, served in a half pineapple shell. You can't miss this one! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food$28.99
- The Grand Hacienda Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and BBQ carnitas, topped with chihuahua cheese and fried jalapeño. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical$34.99
Tacos De La Calle
- Crispy Tacos
Three crispy corn tortillas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice and beans$16.95
- Mexican Street Tacos
3 tacos served with rice and your choice of black beans, refried beans, or charro beans, topped with cilantro and onions$17.99
- Mexican Street Tacos Trio
3 tacos served with rice and your choice of black beans, refried beans, or charro beans, topped with cilantro and onions$17.99
- Brisket Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded brisket (oven-cooked overnight), chihuahua cheese, grilled poblano pepper, and onion. Served with rice and avocado salad$17.99
- Órale !! Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with "Corona" beer battered cod fish, topped with red cabbage, pico de Gallo, and baja dressing. Served with rice$17.99
- Tacos De Alambre
A mexican tradition. Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of steak, chicken, or chorizo with grilled onion, and bell peppers, finished with chihuahua cheese...a delicious melted cheese combination. Served with rice and beans... You will love it!!$17.99
- Tacos al Pastor
You will find this one at every corner in Mexico crispy-thin shaved roasted pork direct from the "Trompo", topped with grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onions. Served with rice and beans$17.99
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with lettuce mango-pineapple, pico, grilled shrimp, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice$17.99
- Fish Tacos
Three soft tortillas filled with maji maji, mango, and pico de gallo, served with rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$17.99
- Birria Tacos
3 shredded braised beef tacos, topped with fresh onion & cilantro. Served with consome birria$17.99
Enchiladas & Burritos
- Jim's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, chicken or beef, topped with poblano and green sauce. Served with beans, guacamole salad, and cream$17.99
- Enmoladas De La Casa
Three chicken or beef enchiladas, topped with our homemade mole sauce, topped with sour cream, and garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans.$17.99
- Enchiladas Rojas
Two corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Topped with tomato mexican sauce, and queso fresco (mexican fresh farmers' cheese). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes$17.99
- Mexico City Enchiladas Suizas
Three flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco (mexican fresh farmers cheese), sprinkled cilantro and avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes$18.99
- Grand Burrito
This is a favorite of all times! Extra large tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, cheese, and beans, topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce and tomatoes$19.99
- Enchiladas Del Mar
Three blue corn tortillas filled with shrimp or fish and melted cheese, topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce. Served with cilantro, rice, and beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo$20.99
- Seafood Burrito Burrito Marinero
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, calamari, tilapia, pico de gallo, rice, cheese, topped with cheese sauce. Served with black beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, espe$21.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Grand Hacienda
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes$15.99
- Quesadilla La Gringa"
Directly from Mexico City, this quesadilla is filled with queso Oaxaca, carne al pastor, grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and guacamole salad$18.99
- Quesadilla Supreme
Flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, mushroom, grilled onion, and pepper. Served with rice and salad$19.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
Chimichangas
Vegetarian
- Enchiladas De Papa
Our famous mexican potatoes enchiladas; 3 corn tortillas filled with potatoes, topped with red tomato or green tomatillo sauce and queso fresco, served with rice and black beans$14.99
- Veggie Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, corn, and spinach topped with queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice$15.99
- Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, spinach, mushroom, zucchini, squash, and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce and served with black beans and guacamole salad$15.99
- Chile Relleno Vegetarian
One poblano pepper filled with mushrooms and queso fresco; topped with tomato ranchero sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and guacamole salad$17.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Sliced caramelized onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and spinach, topped with queso fresco (mexican fresh farmers cheese), on a hot skillet. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo$18.99
Hamburgers
- The Americana
8 oz Angus patty with a combination of American and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries or plantain chips$13.99
- La Mexicana
8 oz Angus patty topped with slices of avocado, grilled onion, and jalapeño fries$13.99
- Tropical Burger
8 oz Angus patty with bacon, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion, covered with Oaxaca cheese, served with fries$13.99
Side Items
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Shredded Cheeses$1.00
- Jalapeño Pickels$1.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Small Guacamole$4.50
- Rice$5.00
- Beans$5.00
- Veggies$5.50
- Large Guacamole$8.00
- Side cheese Dip$4.00
- Side french fries$4.00
- Chips & Salsa*$4.00
- 8 Oz Grand Hacienda to Go Salsa & Chips$4.00
- 12 Oz Grand Hacienda to Go Salsa & Chips$6.00
- 16 Oz Grand Hacienda to Go Salsa & Chips$8.00
- 32 Oz Grand Hacienda to Go Salsa & Chips$14.00
- Cilantro$0.99
- Onions$1.00
- Tomatoes$1.00
- Avocado Slice$4.00
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Chile Toreado$2.99
- Fajita Side$10.99
- Fajita Veggies$3.99
- Grilled Onions$2.00
- Grilled Peppers$2.00
- One churro$2.50
- Scoop of ice cream$2.99
Sabores Del Mar
- Ceviche De Pescado
Fish marinated for 12 hours in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber, and avocado slices. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical$15.99
- Ceviche De Camaron
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo and avocado slices. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$16.99
- Ceviche Cancún
A delicious combination of shrimp and fish marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo and avocado slices. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have cer$19.99
- Camarones a La Diabla
8 jumbo shrimp sautéed with special red tomato sauce, chile de arbol sauce (ask your server for a substitution of a mild sauce). Served rice and veggies. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo$22.99
- Camarones Al Ajillo
8 jumbo shrimp cooked with white wine, onion, dry chili. Served rice and veggies. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$22.99
- Tropical Salmon Salad
Atlantic salmon in a bed of lettuce and spinach, mango-pineapple, pico de gallo, avocado, walnuts, and cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne$24.99
- Mariscada
You can't miss this delicious combination of mahi-mahi, shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, and clams, cooked with creamy garlic sauce. Served with rice, veggies, and garlic-toasted bread on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood,$28.99
- Molcajete Vallarta
Lava bowl filled with shrimp, fish, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams, and crab legs cooked to perfection, with grilled onions and peppers, just like the Vallarta style of the Pacific Coast of Mexico. Served with rice and veggies. Consuming raw or underco$34.99
Postres
- Homemade Flan
Mexican vanilla custard with a touch of brandy & kahlúa$7.99
- Fried Ice Cream
Served on top a sugar cinnamon crunch, topped with chocolate syrup$8.95
- Authentic Churros
Homemade cinnamon sugar pastry sticks served with ice cream and whipped cream$9.99
- Ice Cream Party Time
Have fun and make your own! Delicious variations of handmade traditional Mexican ice cream, served with waffle cones, sprinkles, OREO cookies, strawberry, and chocolate syrup great to share. Serve in a fun mini ice cream cart$19.99
- Happy Churros Cart
You'll be surprised! Homemade cinnamon-sugar pastry stick, served with vanilla, caramel, strawberry syrup, and a cup of hot chocolate. Serve in a fun mini churro cart$19.99
Drinks Menu
Beer- Draft Domestic
Beer- Bottles Domestic
Beer- Non-Alcoholic Domestic
Beer- Local Beer
Beer- Draft Import
- 16 oz Corona$6.00
- 32 oz Corona$11.00
- Picher Corona$18.00
- 16 oz Corona Light$6.00
- 32 oz Corona Light$11.00
- Picher Corona Light$18.00
- 16 oz Modelo Negra$6.00
- 32 oz Modelo Negra$11.00
- Picher Modelo Negra$18.00
- 16 oz Modelo Especial$6.00
- 32 oz Modelo Especial$11.00
- Picher Modelo Especial$18.00
- 16 oz Pacifico$6.00
- 32 oz Pacifico$11.00
- Picher Pacifico$18.00
- 16 oz XX Ambar$6.00
- 32 Oz XX Ambar$11.00
- Picher XX Ambar$18.00
- 16oz XX Larger$6.00
- 32 oz XX Larger$11.00
- Picher XX Larger$18.00
- 16 oz Stella$6.00
Beer- Bottle Import
Beer- Michelada
Wine
- Glass Chardonnay - House Wine$8.00
- Bottle Chardonnay - House Wine$28.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio - House Wine$8.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio - House Wine$28.00
- Glass White Zinfandel - House Wine$8.00
- Bottle White Zinfandel - House Wine$28.00
- Glass Cabernet - House Wine$8.00
- Bottle Cabernet - House Wine$28.00
- Glass Merlot - House Wine$8.00
- Bottle Merlot - House Wine$28.00
- Glass Chardonnay - White$12.00
- Bottle Chardonnay - White$40.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio - White$12.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio - White$40.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon - Red$12.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon - Red$40.00
- Glass Pinot Noir - Red$12.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir - Red$40.00
- Glass Malbec - Red$12.00
- Bottle Malbec - Red$40.00
- Glass Merlot - Red$12.00
- Bottle Merlot - Red$40.00
- Glass Red Sangria$12.00
- Pitcher Red Sangria$30.00
- Glass White Sangria$12.00
- Pitcher White Sangria$30.00
- Mimosa
Glass$8.00
- Endless Mimosa$18.95
Margaritas
- Small Casa-Rita
Our house margarita, with Sauza gold tequila and grand gala, frozen or on the rocks$9.00
- Jumbo Casa-Rita
Our house margarita, with Sauza gold tequila and grand gala, frozen or on the rocks$15.00
- Pitcher Casa-Rita
Our house margarita, with Sauza gold tequila and grand gala, frozen or on the rocks$30.00
- Tamarindo
Tequila reposado, tamarindo pulp, Ancho Reyes liquor and agave nectar. Served on the rocks, rimmed with tajin$14.50
- The Drunken La Borracha
Casa Rita frozen or on the rocks with a coronita beer inside$15.00
- Coco Rita
Coconut tequila, coconut rum, fresh lime, and a splash of pineapple juice$14.50
- El Diablo
Jalapeño crushed with agave nectar, jalapeño tequila, fresh lime juice, and tequila shot, served inside jalapeño pepper, on the rocks$15.00
- Cucumber Pepino Margarita
Cucumber crushed with agave nectar, mixed with tequila reposado and fresh lime juice$15.00
- Mangonada
Tequila reposado, ginger liquor, mango puree, fresh lime juice, a hint of "Miguelito chamoy", rimmed with tajin chili-lemon powder, frozen or on the rocks$15.00
- Mezcalita
Mezcal, luxardo liquor, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, and mint cordial, tajin rím served on the rocks$15.00
- Hacienda-Rita
20 oz. Our signature margarita is made with organic tequila, "Naranja" orange liquor, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, fresh lime, fresh orange, and grapefruit juice$22.00
- Skinny Margarita
- Bottomless Margarita$18.95
Handcrafted Cocktails
- Jilo Old Fashion
Our mexican version of the old-fashioned made with Abasolo Mexican whisky, Nixta liquor de elote, and Angostura bitters$14.00
- Mojito Clasico
Don Q rum, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, and sugar cane$14.00
- Frida
Milagro Blanco, Pamplemousse rose, pomegranate cordial, lime rim with hibiscus salt$15.00
- Viuda Negra
Jalapeño tequila, tequila blanco, lime juice, and blackberries pure$15.00
- Jarro Loco
22 oz. Grand centenario reposado, Pamplemousse rose, fresh lime, orange, and grapefruit, a squirt of tajin$16.00
- Perfect Margarita
Our famous casa rita with a hit of grandeza brandy liquor (small bottle upside down in the margarita)$14.00
- Limited time Bloody Mary$6.99
Tequilas
Mezcal
Spirits - Vodka
Spirits - Rum
Spirits - Scotch
Spirits - Bourbon & Whiskey
Drinks
- Non-Alcohol Drinks
Free refills$3.99
- Hecho en México Soda
Glass bottled in Mexico with pure cane sugar/ Coke, Jarritos & Sangria$4.50
- Aguas Frescas
Light and refreshing infusion with a touch of sugar. A popular thirst-quenching pleasure in Mexico on a summer hot day. Sold by street vendors and restaurants$4.50
- Spring Water$6.00
- Sparkling Water$6.00
- Non-Alcohol Daiquiris$6.00
- Coffe$3.99