Grand Junction Subs - Moorhead - NEW
Grilled Subs
- Philly Steak$9.49+
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Pepper, Teriyaki, and Provolone Cheese
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.49+
Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Mayo
- Chicken Junction$9.49+
Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce, and Cajun Seasoning
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken$9.49+
Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce
- Cajun Ranch Chicken$9.49+
Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Ranch, Cajun, and Swiss Cheese
- Barnyard$10.49+
Steak, Chicken, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Cajun, Teriyaki, (Choice of Veggies > may increase price).
- Brickhouse$10.49+
Steak, Bacon, Onions, Jalapeños, Cajun, Pub Sauce, Provolone Cheese
- Junction Delight$9.49+
Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mayo
- Junction Club$9.49+
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Onions, and Mayo
- BLT$9.49+
Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
- Barbecue Chicken$9.49+
Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, BBQ Sauce, and Swiss Cheese
- Hawaiian Chicken$9.49+
Chicken, Ham, Pineapple, Onions, Teriyaki, and Swiss Cheese
- Ham & Cheese$8.99+
Ham, American Cheese, and Mayo
- Grand Italian$9.49+
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, Onions, Mushrooms, Oregano, and Pizza Sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$9.49+
Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Oregano, and Pizza Sauce
- Veggie Supreme$8.99+
Swiss Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun, and Teriyaki