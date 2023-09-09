Grand Prairie Pizza & Tavern 7610 N. Grand Prairie Dr.
Grand Prairie Food Menu
Appetizers
Pepperoni Rolls
Homemade dough with peperoni, fresh green onions, mozzarella and pepperjack cheese. Served with our Pizza sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella and Pepperjack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumble tossed with our Buffalo sauce. Baked in our Homemade Dough. Served with Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
House made with Artichoke, Spinach, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, served with Garlic toast and an array of fresh vegetables. Celery, Carrots and Broccoli.
Sicilian Nachos
Pasta Chips, Mozzarella and Pepperjack cheeses topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Onions and pepperoncini. Served with our Pizza Sauce.
Baja Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, topped with Black Bean sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Diced Tomatoes & Red Onion, Anaheim Peppers, Sour Cream and Cilantro. Served with our Salsa.
Pretzel Sticks
Four Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with Beer Cheese Sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
5 Garlic Cheese Bread toasted with Mozzarella Cheese and served with our Pizza Sauce.
Bruschetta
An order of our Garlic Cheese Bread, topped with freshly made Bruschetta. Garnished with Basil and Balsamic Glaze.
Fried Pickles
Panko Breaded Pickles tossed in our Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Italian Garlic Fries
Fries tossed with an Italian Garlic and Herb dry rub then drizzled with our Creamy Garlic Dip Sauce.
Wings
Sandwiches
Cheddar Burger
Our ½ Pound Burger topped with melted Cheddar on a toasted bun with lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our ½ Pound Burger Topped with Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ Sauce.
Caramelized Onion & Beer Burger
Our ½ Pound Burger Topped with Caramelized Onions sauteed in Beer. Drizzled with our Beer Cheese Sauce.
Double Swiss Mushroom Burger
½ Pound Burger topped with 2 slices of Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
The Cali
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and drizzled with ranch Dressing.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast seasoned with Jamaican Jerk, topped with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Classic Italian Melt
Sliced Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni topped with Mozzarella cheese. Garnished with Tomato, Lettuce, Pepperoncini and Mayo. On toasted Rye Bread.
The Kirk
Macaroni & Cheese topped with Bacon, sandwiched between Toasted Rye Bread.
Chicago Italian Beef
Thinly sliced Italian sliced Roast beef simmered and served on a toasted French roll. Garnished with Giardiniera. Au Jus served on the side.
Salads
Chicken Spinach Avocado
Spinach & Romaine tossed with Chicken, Avocado, Sun Dried Tomatoes and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
Grand Prairie Chopped
Our chopped Salad Mix tossed with Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes and Green Onions. Garnished with Diced Avocado. Served with Creamy Herb Dressing.
Chicken Apple Walnut
Our Salad Mix tossed with Chicken, Toasted Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Craisins and Apple Slices. Served with Creamy Herb Dressing.
Jerk Chicken Caesar
Our Traditional Caesar Salad served with a Blackened Jerk Chicken Breast.
Crispy Chicken
Our Boneless Wings diced up and Mixed with Romaine Lettuce, Nacho Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and Green Onions. Choice of Dressing.
House Garden
Mixed Greens with Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons. Choice of Dressing.
House Caeser
Salad Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing.
Pasta & Entrees
Chicken Pesto Alfredo
Alfredo Cavatappi Alfredo with chicken, broccoli, blistered tomatoes, pesto & Parmesan.
Meat Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan
Basil and Parmesan crusted chicken breast, smothered in melted mozzarella, on a bed of spaghetti marinara topped with fresh basil.
Chicken Bacon Mac
Cavatappi, beer cheese sauce, chicken, peppered bacon topped with toasted basil & Parmesan bread crumbs.
Spaghetti Pie
Spaghetti tossed in creamy alfredo with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with even more cheese and baked to perfection served by the slice on a bed of zesty marinara.
Fish & Chips
Lightly fried beer battered cod served with tangy tartar sauce, coleslaw & fries.
Pizza
Supreme Individual
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.
Supreme Medium Pan
Surpreme Large
Surpreme Deep Dish
Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.
Franks Double Pepperoni Individual
2x the pepperoni with Parmesan cheese, a splash of hot sauce & parsley garnish.
Franks Double Pepperoni Medium Pan
Franks Double Pepperoni Large
Franks Double Pepperoni Deep Dish
Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.
Meat Lovers Individual
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, Andouille sausage, with a fresh basil garnish.
Meat Lovers Medium Pan
Meat Lovers Large
Meat Lovers Deep Dish
Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.
Santa Fe Individual
Black bean sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, chicken, Anaheim peppers, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro.
Santa Fe Medium Pan
Santa Fe Large
Santa Fe Deep Dish
Traditional Individual
Pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, Italian sausage & roasted garlic.
Traditional Medium Pan
Traditional Large
Traditional Deep Dish
Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.
Thai Chicken Individual
Sweet Thai Chili sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack cheeses, chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, red peppers, sesame seeds, topped with green onions & teriyaki sauce.
Thai Chicken Medium Pan
Thai Chicken Large
Thai Chicken Deep Dish
Farmers Delight Individual
Fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, pesto sauce, fresh spinach & a balsamic drizzle.
Farmers Delight Medium Pan
Farmers Delight Large
Farmers Delight Deep Dish
Tuscany Individual
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic & fresh spinach tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
Tuscany Medium Pan
Tuscany Large
Tuscany Deep Dish
Neapolitan Individual
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, olive oil, roasted garlic & fresh basil on a light coating of pizza sauce.
Neapolitan Medium Pan
Neapolitan Large
Neapolitan Deep Dish
Vegetarian Individual
Mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, sliced mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts & red peppers.
Vegetarian Medium Pan
Vegetarian Large
Vegetarian Deep Dish
BYO Individual
BYO Medium Pan
BYO Large
BYO Deep Dish
Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.
Gluten Free Supreme
Gluten Free Franks Double Pepperoni
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Gluten Free Santa Fe
Gluten Free Tranditional
Gluten Free Thai Chicken
Gluten Free Farmers Delight
Gluten Free Tuscany
Gluten Free Neapolitan
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Gluten Free BYO
Calzone
Surpreme Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, black olives, green peppers, sliced mushrooms & mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Spinach Artichoke Calzone
Artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, spinach & garlic with mozzarella and ricotta cheese
High Octane Calzone
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with jalapeno baked into the crust.
BYO Calzone
A Blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.
Cheese Only Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Desserts
Little Big Cookie
Our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is baked fresh Daily.
Big Cookie
Our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is baked fresh Daily.
Cheesecake Plain
New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust.
Strawberry Cheesecake
New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust. Topped with strawberry sauce.
Turtle Cheesecake
New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust. Topped with chocolate fudge, caramel sauce, and pecans.
Guinness Mud Pie
Our Homemade Guinness Pie starts off with an Oreo Crust topped with Chocolate Ice Cream. Layered with a blend of Coffee Ice Cream and Guinness Draught. Garnished with Chocolate syrup and Oreo Crumbs.