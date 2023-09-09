Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE5815
Copied!
Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE5815
Copied!

Grand Prairie Food Menu

Appetizers

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.99

Homemade dough with peperoni, fresh green onions, mozzarella and pepperjack cheese. Served with our Pizza sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.99

Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella and Pepperjack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumble tossed with our Buffalo sauce. Baked in our Homemade Dough. Served with Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.99

House made with Artichoke, Spinach, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, served with Garlic toast and an array of fresh vegetables. Celery, Carrots and Broccoli.

Sicilian Nachos

$12.29

Pasta Chips, Mozzarella and Pepperjack cheeses topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Onions and pepperoncini. Served with our Pizza Sauce.

Baja Nachos

$12.29

Corn Tortilla Chips, topped with Black Bean sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Diced Tomatoes & Red Onion, Anaheim Peppers, Sour Cream and Cilantro. Served with our Salsa.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Four Bavarian Pretzel Sticks served with Beer Cheese Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.29

5 Garlic Cheese Bread toasted with Mozzarella Cheese and served with our Pizza Sauce.

Bruschetta

$9.99

An order of our Garlic Cheese Bread, topped with freshly made Bruschetta. Garnished with Basil and Balsamic Glaze.

Fried Pickles

$9.29

Panko Breaded Pickles tossed in our Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.49

Italian Garlic Fries

$5.95

Fries tossed with an Italian Garlic and Herb dry rub then drizzled with our Creamy Garlic Dip Sauce.

Wings

Boneless Short

$7.79

Boneless Tall

$12.69

Boneless Party

$23.49

Classic Wings Short

$8.29

Classic Wings Tall

$13.89

Classic Wings Party

$24.99

Sandwiches

Cheddar Burger

$10.39

Our ½ Pound Burger topped with melted Cheddar on a toasted bun with lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.39

Our ½ Pound Burger Topped with Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ Sauce.

Caramelized Onion & Beer Burger

$11.69

Our ½ Pound Burger Topped with Caramelized Onions sauteed in Beer. Drizzled with our Beer Cheese Sauce.

Double Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.69

½ Pound Burger topped with 2 slices of Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

The Cali

$11.39

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and drizzled with ranch Dressing.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$11.69

Grilled Chicken breast seasoned with Jamaican Jerk, topped with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Classic Italian Melt

$12.29

Sliced Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni topped with Mozzarella cheese. Garnished with Tomato, Lettuce, Pepperoncini and Mayo. On toasted Rye Bread.

The Kirk

$10.99

Macaroni & Cheese topped with Bacon, sandwiched between Toasted Rye Bread.

Chicago Italian Beef

$13.89

Thinly sliced Italian sliced Roast beef simmered and served on a toasted French roll. Garnished with Giardiniera. Au Jus served on the side.

Salads

Chicken Spinach Avocado

$12.99

Spinach & Romaine tossed with Chicken, Avocado, Sun Dried Tomatoes and garnished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.

Grand Prairie Chopped

$12.99

Our chopped Salad Mix tossed with Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes and Green Onions. Garnished with Diced Avocado. Served with Creamy Herb Dressing.

Chicken Apple Walnut

$12.99

Our Salad Mix tossed with Chicken, Toasted Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Craisins and Apple Slices. Served with Creamy Herb Dressing.

Jerk Chicken Caesar

$12.59

Our Traditional Caesar Salad served with a Blackened Jerk Chicken Breast.

Crispy Chicken

$12.59

Our Boneless Wings diced up and Mixed with Romaine Lettuce, Nacho Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and Green Onions. Choice of Dressing.

House Garden

$4.59

Mixed Greens with Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons. Choice of Dressing.

House Caeser

$4.59

Salad Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing.

Pasta & Entrees

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo Cavatappi Alfredo with chicken, broccoli, blistered tomatoes, pesto & Parmesan.

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.59

Basil and Parmesan crusted chicken breast, smothered in melted mozzarella, on a bed of spaghetti marinara topped with fresh basil.

Chicken Bacon Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi, beer cheese sauce, chicken, peppered bacon topped with toasted basil & Parmesan bread crumbs.

Spaghetti Pie

$13.99

Spaghetti tossed in creamy alfredo with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with even more cheese and baked to perfection served by the slice on a bed of zesty marinara.

Fish & Chips

$14.59

Lightly fried beer battered cod served with tangy tartar sauce, coleslaw & fries.

Pizza

Supreme Individual

$12.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, black olives, sliced Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.

Supreme Medium Pan

$21.99

Surpreme Large

$25.99

Surpreme Deep Dish

$29.99

Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.

Franks Double Pepperoni Individual

$12.49

2x the pepperoni with Parmesan cheese, a splash of hot sauce & parsley garnish.

Franks Double Pepperoni Medium Pan

$21.99

Franks Double Pepperoni Large

$25.99

Franks Double Pepperoni Deep Dish

$29.99

Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.

Meat Lovers Individual

$12.49

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, Andouille sausage, with a fresh basil garnish.

Meat Lovers Medium Pan

$21.99

Meat Lovers Large

$25.99

Meat Lovers Deep Dish

$29.99

Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.

Santa Fe Individual

$12.49

Black bean sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, chicken, Anaheim peppers, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro.

Santa Fe Medium Pan

$21.99

Santa Fe Large

$25.99

Santa Fe Deep Dish

$29.99

Traditional Individual

$12.49

Pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, Italian sausage & roasted garlic.

Traditional Medium Pan

$21.99

Traditional Large

$25.99

Traditional Deep Dish

$29.99

Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.

Thai Chicken Individual

$12.49

Sweet Thai Chili sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack cheeses, chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, red peppers, sesame seeds, topped with green onions & teriyaki sauce.

Thai Chicken Medium Pan

$21.99

Thai Chicken Large

$25.99

Thai Chicken Deep Dish

$29.99

Farmers Delight Individual

$12.49

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, pesto sauce, fresh spinach & a balsamic drizzle.

Farmers Delight Medium Pan

$21.99

Farmers Delight Large

$25.99

Farmers Delight Deep Dish

$29.99

Tuscany Individual

$12.49

Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic & fresh spinach tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Tuscany Medium Pan

$21.99

Tuscany Large

$25.99

Tuscany Deep Dish

$29.99

Neapolitan Individual

$12.49

Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, olive oil, roasted garlic & fresh basil on a light coating of pizza sauce.

Neapolitan Medium Pan

$21.99

Neapolitan Large

$25.99

Neapolitan Deep Dish

$29.99

Vegetarian Individual

$12.49

Mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, sliced mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts & red peppers.

Vegetarian Medium Pan

$21.99

Vegetarian Large

$25.99

Vegetarian Deep Dish

$29.99

BYO Individual

$9.99

BYO Medium Pan

$14.99

BYO Large

$18.99

BYO Deep Dish

$22.99

Thick and hearty true deep dish style pizza with loads of cheese & toppings with zesty chunky pizza sauce covering the top.

Gluten Free Supreme

$13.99

Gluten Free Franks Double Pepperoni

$13.99

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$13.99

Gluten Free Santa Fe

$13.99

Gluten Free Tranditional

$13.99

Gluten Free Thai Chicken

$13.99

Gluten Free Farmers Delight

$13.99

Gluten Free Tuscany

$13.99

Gluten Free Neapolitan

$13.99

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$13.99

Gluten Free BYO

$10.99

Calzone

Surpreme Calzone

$12.59

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, black olives, green peppers, sliced mushrooms & mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Calzone

$12.59

Artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, spinach & garlic with mozzarella and ricotta cheese

High Octane Calzone

$12.59

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with jalapeno baked into the crust.

BYO Calzone

$9.99

A Blend of mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Choose your favorite toppings.

Cheese Only Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.59

Desserts

Little Big Cookie

$5.29

Our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is baked fresh Daily.

Big Cookie

$6.79

Our made from scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is baked fresh Daily.

Cheesecake Plain

$7.39

New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.39

New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust. Topped with strawberry sauce.

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.59

New York style Cheesecake on a graham cracker Crust. Topped with chocolate fudge, caramel sauce, and pecans.

Guinness Mud Pie

$7.95

Our Homemade Guinness Pie starts off with an Oreo Crust topped with Chocolate Ice Cream. Layered with a blend of Coffee Ice Cream and Guinness Draught. Garnished with Chocolate syrup and Oreo Crumbs.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Sides

Avocado

$1.59

Bacon

$1.59

BBQ Sauce Bullet

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Ramekin

$1.00

Beef

$1.59

Beer Cheese

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Bullet

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Ramekin

$1.00

Burger Pattie

$3.49

Cheddar- Slice

$0.99

Chicken

$1.59

Chicken Breast

$3.49

Creamy Garlic Dip

$0.99

Creamy Herb dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mayo Bullet

$0.25

Mayo Ramekin

$0.50

Mozzarella

$0.99

Pepperjack

$0.99

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa Ramekin

$1.00

Sauteed Mush

$0.99

Sauteed Onion

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Swiss- Slice

$0.99

Veggie Side

$1.99

Kid Menu

Kid Pizza

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kid Side with Meal

Kid Side Add Charge

$1.29

Growlers

64oz Growlers ToGo

Bud Light

$12.95

Coors Light

$12.95

Miller Light

$12.95

Michelob Ultra

$14.29

Blue Moon

$17.95

Stone IPA

$17.95

Kona Big Wave

$17.95

Modelo Especial

$16.95

Destihl Weissenheimer

$17.95

Stone Buenaveza

$16.95

Angry Orchard

$17.95

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$18.95

PBR

$12.95

Triptych Rotater

$17.95

Sierra Nevada Rotater

$17.95

New Belgium Rotater

$17.95

Sam Adams Rotater

$16.95

Toppling Goliath Rotater

$19.95

Founders Rotater

$17.95

Riggs Rotater

$17.95

Goose Island Rotater

$16.95

1919 Root Beer

$12.95