Grand Woods Lounge Grand Rapids
FOOD
Appetizers
Grilled Steak Pieces, Sauteed Onion, American Fries, BBQ Sauce
Chicken, Corn, Spinach, Black Beans and Cheese. Served with Ranch.
Cheddar Jack, Black Beans, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeno. Add Chicken or Pork for $4
Flash fried and tossed in our Hot Honey Glaze.
Lightly Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips with Ranch or Woods Sauce for dipping.
Deep Fried Shrimp tossed in Sweet and Spicy Firework Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds
Served warm with Fried Breads and Veggies.
Tater tots, queso cheese, crema, red onion, tomato, black beans, jalapeños. Add Buffalo Fried Chicken or BBQ Pulled Pork for $4.
Fried boneless chicken bites spun in your favorite sauce.
A Heap of Crispy Fries served with Queso Cheese Sauce and Ketchup
Warm, Soft, Pretzel Bites, buttered and salted. Served with Queso Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard.
Tenders, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw
Salads/Soup
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheddar
Crispy Fried Chicken, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Onion, Cheddar Jack
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Romaine, Cheddar Jack, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons
Grilled Chicken, White Beans, Onion, Corn, Green Chilis, Pepperjack Cheese.
Grilled Chicken, White Beans, Onion, Corn, Green Chilis, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese.
Burgers
1/3 Patty Topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar and LTO (if selected)
1/3lb Patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Woods Sauce and LTO (if selected)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye
Beer Battered Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Tarted Sauce
House Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fried Onions
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Check our facebook page for today's special if available. www.facebook.com/woodsloungegr