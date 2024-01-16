Grande Station 2299 W Main Street
Lunch
Starters (Lunch)
- Appetizer Brussels Sprouts$13.00
- Beef Sliders$16.00
Three Lavaca beef sliders with Cheddar, chipotle aioli, sautéed mushrooms & onions with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted French bread, diced Romas, basil, garlic, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction
- Burrata$13.00
Fresh burrata, blistered cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili crisp, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, toasted French bread
- Caviar Chips (4)$25.00Out of stock
- Colorado Style Poutine$13.00
Fries topped with fried cheese curds and pork green chili
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue lump crab cakes, panko, arugula, tomato-butter sauce
- Disco Fries$17.00
Filet medallions, cheese curds, truffle fries & mushroom gravy.
- Filet and Taters$15.00
- Firecracker Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Spicy cheese sauce, black bean & corn salsa served with chipotle ranch
- French Fries$7.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Tomatoes, blue cheese, balsamic reduction
- Grande Wings$14.00
Choice of hot honey, sweet Thai, buffalo or BBQ. Served with sriracha ranch
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
- Shrimp Scampi$14.00
Garlic butter, white wine, lemon and grilled French bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, parm, gouda, pepper Jack & jalapenos. Served with toasted french bread.
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Ahi tuna, soy, ginger, lime and honey. Avocado, pineapple and green onion with wonton chips. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Handhelds
- Steak Burger by Lavaca (lunch)$16.00
Blue Point bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- The Reuben$16.00
Toasted marble rye, house braised corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing with fries
- Roasted Turkey Croissant$15.00
Fresh Croissant, smoked Gouda, arugula, tomato chipotle aioli with fries.
- Hot Chick Sandwich$15.00
Blue Point brioche bun, house made hot honey, cowboy candy, apple slaw, pickles, spicy mayo with fries
- Steak Diane Hoagie$17.00
Hoagie roll, tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms and onions, brown mushroom gravy, Swiss with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
Chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, you pick the cheese served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Club$16.00
Toasted sourdough, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo with fries
- Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
Thinly sliced slow roasted prime rib, provolone, toasted French bread. Served with aus jus, creamy horseradish and fries on the side
- Bison & Green Chili Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas, mushroom & onions, Cheddar-Jack, sour cream, lettuce with fries
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, lemon caper slaw, pico, guac, lime and black beans & rice
- SANDWICH Crab Cake$17.00
- Green BLT$15.00
- BLT$14.00
- Adult Grilled Cheese$11.00
Soups & Salads
- Cup Pork Green Chili$5.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Bowl Pork Green Chili$8.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl Soup$7.00
- Soup & Salad$13.00
Select one: House, Caesar, beet salad or apple-walnut salad and cup of soup or green chili
- Power Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Veggie slaw power blend, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, blue cheese, red pepper, candied pecans and scallions
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and champagne vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Greens, onions, peppers, tomato, blue cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar-Jack, candied pecans, avocado, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Greens, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar-Jack, tomato, scallions, guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing
- Apple-Walnut Salad$13.00
Spinach, apples, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion, fig glaze and champagne vinaigrette
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
- House Salad Entree$11.00
- House Salad Side$6.00
Dinner
Starters (Dinner)
- Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted French bread, diced Romas, basil, garlic, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue lump crab cakes, panko, arugula, tomato-butter sauce
- Burrata$13.00
Fresh burrata, blistered tomatoes, Calabrian chili crisp, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, toasted French bread
- Mussels$15.00
Garlic, white wine, butter served with garlic bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Warm, creamy and cheesy! Steamed spinach, artichokes, roasted serano, garlic, pepper Jack, Gruyere and Parm. Served with toasted French bread
- Shrimp Scampi$14.00
Garlic, butter, white wine, lemon and grilled French bread
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Ahi tuna, soy, ginger, lime and honey. Avocado, pineapple and green onion with wonton chips. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Wings$14.00
One pound of jumbo wings. Choose hot honey, sweet thai, buffalo or BBQ. Served with sriracha ranch
- Firecracker Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Spicy cheese sauce, black bean & corn salsa served with chipotle ranch
- Caviar Chips (4)$25.00
- Filet and Taters$15.00
Soup & Salad
- Cup Pork Green Chili$6.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Bowl Pork Green Chili$8.00
Served with flour tortillas
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$7.00
- House Salad Side$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- House Salad Entrée$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad Side$6.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Caesar Salad Entrée$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and mint-orange vinaigrette
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Tomatoes, Gorgonzola crumbles, chili bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
- Add to Entree House Salad$4.00
- Add to Entree Caesar Salad$4.00
- Add to Entree Cup of Soup$4.00
Entrées
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Hand-breaded, marinara and mozz served over Alfredo linguine with garlic bread
- Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
Hand-breaded, marinara and mozz served over Alfredo linguine with garlic bread
- 14 Oz NY Strip From Lavaca$44.00
Cast iron seared. Served with lyonnaise potatoes and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 6 Oz Filet From Lavaca$46.00
Cast iron seared, served with truffle mashed potatoes and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vodka Penne$16.00
Penne pasta, garlic, red pepper, housemade vodka sauce and Parmesan
- Bison Pot Roast$20.00
Brown mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Grilled Lamb Lollipops$26.00
Cinnamon chipotle rub, truffle mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and balsamic reduction. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Cider Glazed Pork Tenderloin$20.00
Grilled pork tenderloin, apple & onion chutney, lyonnaise potatoes. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- LaVaca Steak Burger (dinner)$16.00
Harvest moon bun, smoked Gouda, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion with fries. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Frutti Di Mare$24.00
Shrimp, mahi mahi, mussels and linguine in a "Roman angry sauce" served with garlic bread
- Lemon Caper Salmon$24.00
Purple jasmine rice, grilled vegetables and lemon-caper sauce. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Seared Scallops$26.00
Four jumbo sea scallops seared, tarragon brown butter pan sauce, jasmine rice and charred broccoli. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.00
Cast iron seared, tomato butter sauce, lyonnaise potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Pale Ale Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
Blue cheese slaw, tartar sauce served with fries
- Pan-Fried Walleye$24.00
Cast iron seared served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Three flour tortillas, lemon caper slaw, pico, guac, lime and black beans & rice
- Bison & Green Chili Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas, mushroom & onions, Cheddar-Jack, sour cream, lettuce with fries
- Hot Chick Sandwich$15.00
Harvest moon brioche bun, housemade hot honey, cowboy candy, apple slaw, pickles, spicy mayo with fries
- Crab cake sandwich$15.00
- Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
Thinly sliced slow roasted prime rib, provolone, toasted French bread. Served with aus jus, creamy horseradish and fries on the side
Dinner Sides
Add-ons & Sides
$ Dressings & Sauces $
- 1000 Island Side$1.00
- Alfredo Side$2.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- BBQ Sauce Side$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Side$1.00
- Brown Gravy$4.00
- Caesar Side$1.00
- Champagne Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch Side$1.00
- Hollandaise Side$3.00
- Hot Honey Side$2.00
- Korean BBQ Side$1.00
- Marinara Side$2.00
- Mint Vinaigrette Side$1.00
- Ranch Side$1.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
- Vodka Sauce Side$2.00
- Guacamole$2.00
Sides
- Asian Brussels Sprouts$10.00
- Au Gratin Potatoes$9.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
- Charred Broccoli$7.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Garlic Bread (1)$2.00
- Grilled Vegetables$6.00
- Jasmine Rice$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Mushroom & Onions$5.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
- Pasta Linguini$7.00
- Pasta Penne$7.00
- Side Filet Tenders$8.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side Green Chili$5.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp (6)$8.00
- Side Grits$4.00
- Side Mushrooms$1.00
- Side Salmon$8.00
- Toast
- Truffled Mash$9.00
- Xtra Bread for Dip
- Xtra Corn Tortillas (3)$2.00
- Xtra Flour Tortillas (3)$2.00
EXTRA SAUCE
- Side Dijon
- Side Mayo
- Side Yellow Mustard
- Xtra 1000 Island
- Xtra Alfredo
- Xtra Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Xtra BBQ Sauce
- Xtra Bernaise
- Xtra Bleu Cheese
- Xtra Brown Gravy
- Xtra Caesar
- Xtra Champagne Vinaigrette
- Xtra Chipotle Ranch
- Xtra Hollandaise
- Xtra Hot Honey
- Xtra Korean BBQ
- Xtra Marinara
- Xtra Mint Vinaigrette
- Xtra Pesto
- Xtra Ranch
- Xtra Vodka Sauce
- Xtra Bread for Dip
Salads & Soup
Add Salad to Entree
Soup A la Cart
Entree Salads
- Power Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Veggie slaw power blend, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, blue cheese, red pepper, candied pecans and scallions
- Caesar Salad Entrée$13.00
Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, house croutons and Parmesan
- House Salad Entrée$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, housemade croutons and choice of dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, beets, grapefruit, pickled red onion, goat cheese croutons and champagne vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Greens, onions, peppers, tomato, blue cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar-Jack, candied pecans, avocado, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
- Black & Blue Salad$17.00
Greens, beef tenderloin, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions and blue cheese dressing. This item is served raw or may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Greens, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar-Jack, tomato, scallions, guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing
- Apple-Walnut Salad$13.00
Spinach, apples, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion, fig glaze and champagne vinaigrette
- Crab Cake Arugula Salad$17.00
Arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, avocado, pickled onions and champagne vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Tomatoes, Gorgonzola crumbles, chili bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic reduction
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice LARGE$5.00
- Apple Juice SMALL$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Cranberry Juice LARGE$5.00
- Cranberry Juice SMALL$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice LARGE$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice SMALL$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Ice-T$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk LARGE$5.00
- Milk SMALL$3.50
- Orange Juice LARGE$5.00
- Orange Juice SMALL$3.50
- Pineapple Juice LARGE$5.00
- Pineapple Juice SMALL$3.50
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Tonic$4.00