2x points now for loyalty members
Grandma Bob's Pizza 2135 Michigan Avenue
Starters
- Cashew Caesar Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, house-made cashew Caesar dressing, fried shallots, & vegan Parmesan
- Cheddar Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Bread$16.00
Five cheese blend, garlic, pickled jalapeño, bacon served with house marinara or ranch
- Cheese Bread$14.00
Four cheese blend, garlic, served with your choice of house-made ranch dressing or house-made marinara
- Chorizo Quesadilla$12.00
Chorizo, corn, poblano pepper, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar, served with chipotle & lime cilantro sauces
Deep Dish Pizzas
- Big Mack (Medium DD)$19.00
- Cheese (Medium DD)$13.00
- Hawaiian (Medium DD)$19.00
- Meat Lover (Medium DD)$19.00
- Mushroom (White Pizza) (Medium DD)$18.00
- Pepperoni (Medium DD)$15.00
- Sausage and Pistachio (Medium DD)$19.00
- Spicy Pepperoni (Medium DD)$18.00
- Supreme (Medium DD)$18.00
- Big Mack (XL DD)$38.00
- Cheese (XL DD)$26.00
- Hawaiian (XL DD)$38.00
- Meat Lover (XL DD)$38.00
- Mushroom (White Pizza) (XL DD)$36.00
- Pepperoni (XL DD)$30.00
- Sausage and Pistachio (XL DD)$38.00
- Spicy Pepperoni (XL DD)$36.00
- Supreme (XL DD)$36.00
- Big Mack (GF)$20.00
- Cheese (GF)$14.00
- Hawaiian (GF)$20.00
- Meat Lover (GF)$20.00
- Mushroom (White Pizza) (GF)$19.00
- Pepperoni (GF)$16.00
- Sausage and Pistachio (GF)$20.00
- Spicy Pepperoni (GF)$19.00
- Supreme (GF)$19.00
- Half Big Mack (XL DD)$19.00
- Half Cheese (XL DD)$13.00
- Half Hawaiian (XL DD)$19.00
- Half Meat Lover (XL DD)$19.00
- Half Mushroom (White Pizza) (XL DD)$18.00
- Half Pepperoni (XL DD)$15.00
- Half Sausage and Pistachio (XL DD)$19.00
- Half Spicy Pepperoni (XL DD)$18.00
- Half Supreme (XL DD)$18.00
Bar Style Pizzas
- Cheese (Bar Style)$12.00
Medium. House cheese blend and tomato sauce
- Pepperoni (Bar Style)$14.00
Medium. Pepperoni & oregano
- Calabrian Chili (Bar Style)$15.00
Medium. Chili peppers, roasted garlic, cheese blend, and tomato sauce
- Spinach & Roasted Garlic (Bar Style)$15.00
Medium. Spinach, onion, roasted garlic & chili pepper cream sauce, and sesame seed
- Pickle Pizza (Bar Style)$16.00
Medium. Roasted garlic & chili pepper cream sauce, bacon, Mcclure's sweet & spicy pickles, fresh dill, and house ranch drizzle