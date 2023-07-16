Grandma's Cheese - Long Branch 612 2nd Avenue
Grandma's Cheese Cafe Menu
Soups
Salads
Arugula Parmesan Salad
Arugula with shaved parmesan cheese, dressed with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Caeser Salad
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and our house made Caeser Salad
House Salad
Chopped Romain Lettuce, persian cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, peppers, radishes, lemon vinegerette dressing
Eggs
Avocado Egg & Cheese
Toasted Sourdough Bread, mashed avocado, Grandma's Original Cheese, Sunny Side up Eggs.
Egg Platter
Egg & Cheese
Toasted croissont, Grandmas Original Cheese, Omelette
Nutritious Plate
Pumpkin Seed Gigi Crackers, omelette, Grandmas Cheese, israeli cucumbers
Just Eggs
Toasts
Build Your Own Toast
You choose :) Pictured - Ezekiel Bread, Avocado, tomatoes, sunny side up eggs, Zataar cheese
Avocado Toast Your Way
Burrata Toast
Toasted Sourdough,smashed avocado, sliced burrata cheese, sliced vine tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes
Avocado Labneh Toast
Toasted sourdough, Smashed avocados, Labneh, Sliced cucumbers, Pickled radishes, Chopped green olives
Delma Toast
Toasted Ezekiel Sesame bread, tomatoes, basil, cucumbers, avocados, radishes, green olives, onions, red pepper flakes
Grandma's Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough bread, smashed avocado, vine tomatoes, red onions, spicy olive Grandma's Cheese
Labneh Tartlets
Toasted Sourdough, Labneh cheese, zataar spice, cucumber, sundried-tomatoes, pesto sauce, red onions, red pepper flakes
Ricotta Lemon and Honey Toast
Toasted Sourdough, Ricotta, honey with shaved lemon zest
Paninis
Build Your Own Panini
Caprese Panini
Ciabatta bread, sliced mozzarella cheese, vine tomatoes, basil
Classic Grilled Cheese
Ciabbata Bread with our Original Grandma's Cheese
Diner Style Tuna Sandwich
Toasted baguette, tuna salad, tomatoes, side of potato chips
Falafel Sandwich
Toasted pita, hummus, israeli salad, pickles, falafel, tehini
Fully Loaded Panini / Neil's Way
Ciabatta, Cream Cheese, Grandma's Original Cheese, Omelette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Zataar spice
Italian Tuna Sandwich
Toasted Baguette, Grandma's Nut Free Pesto sauce, Italian Tuna, sliced tomatoes, chopped green olives
Pesto Panini
Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, Grandma's Cheese, tomatoes
Pizza Panini
Ciabatta bread, Grandma's Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato sauce, basil
Sabich Sandwich
Toasted Pita, fried eggplant, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes, hummus, techina, amba sauce
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
1/2 grilled cheese with choice of soup
Pasta
Desserts
Sides
Pita bread
Pesto Sauce on the Side
Spicy Mayo on the Side
Marinara on the Side
Tehini on the Side
Hummus on the Side
Cream Cheese on the Side
Franks Hot Sauce on the Side
Balsamic Vinegar on the Side
Labneh on the Side
Mayo on the Side
Amba on the Side
Side of String Cheese
Avocado
Croissant
Beverages
Made to Order
New Orleans Style Cold Brew Decaf
New Orleans Style Cold Brew
Made in house, contains chicory
Traditional Iced Coffee
Cappucino
Fresh brewed espreeso with your choice of frothed milk
Frappucino
Blended iced coffee
Latte
Fresh brewed espresso with your choice of milk
Iced Vanilla Latte
Matcha Latte
Vivid matcha green tea powder with your choice of milk
Iced Dirty Matcha Latte
Matcha infused espresso
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Iced Passionfruit
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Peach Iced Tea
Bottled Wild Berry Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Products
Mini Fresh Strung 5 Pack
Five pack of fresh strung Grandma's Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Grandmas famous Mozzarella Cheese
Nut Free Pesto Sauce
12 ounces. Basil, spinach, olive oil, salt, pepper, nutrional yeast