Build Your Own Panini

$16.00
Pesto Panini

$17.00

Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, Grandma's Cheese, tomatoes

Classic Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Ciabbata Bread with our Original Grandma's Cheese

Grandma's Cheese Cafe Menu

Soups

Lentil Soup

$12.00

Brown Lentils, onions, garlic, mixed peppers, carrots, celery, potatoes, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper

Tomato Soup

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, vine tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, includes a side of toasted sourdough

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$18.00

1/2 grilled cheese with choice of soup

Salads

Arugula Parmesan Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Arugula with shaved parmesan cheese, dressed with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Caeser Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and our house made Caeser Salad

House Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romain Lettuce, persian cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, peppers, radishes, lemon vinegerette dressing

Eggs

Avocado Egg & Cheese

$15.50

Toasted Sourdough Bread, mashed avocado, Grandma's Original Cheese, Sunny Side up Eggs.

Egg Platter

$11.00
Egg & Cheese

$14.00

Toasted croissont, Grandmas Original Cheese, Omelette

Nutritious Plate

$15.00

Pumpkin Seed Gigi Crackers, omelette, Grandmas Cheese, israeli cucumbers

Just Eggs

$3.50

Toasts

Build Your Own Toast

$16.00

You choose :) Pictured - Ezekiel Bread, Avocado, tomatoes, sunny side up eggs, Zataar cheese

Avocado Toast Your Way

$13.00
Burrata Toast

$18.00

Toasted Sourdough,smashed avocado, sliced burrata cheese, sliced vine tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes

Avocado Labneh Toast

$17.00Out of stock

Toasted sourdough, Smashed avocados, Labneh, Sliced cucumbers, Pickled radishes, Chopped green olives

Delma Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Toasted Ezekiel Sesame bread, tomatoes, basil, cucumbers, avocados, radishes, green olives, onions, red pepper flakes

Grandma's Avocado Toast

$15.50

Toasted Sourdough bread, smashed avocado, vine tomatoes, red onions, spicy olive Grandma's Cheese

Labneh Tartlets

$15.00

Toasted Sourdough, Labneh cheese, zataar spice, cucumber, sundried-tomatoes, pesto sauce, red onions, red pepper flakes

Ricotta Lemon and Honey Toast

$15.00

Toasted Sourdough, Ricotta, honey with shaved lemon zest

Paninis

Build Your Own Panini

$16.00
Caprese Panini

$16.00

Ciabatta bread, sliced mozzarella cheese, vine tomatoes, basil

Classic Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Ciabbata Bread with our Original Grandma's Cheese

Diner Style Tuna Sandwich

$17.50

Toasted baguette, tuna salad, tomatoes, side of potato chips

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Toasted pita, hummus, israeli salad, pickles, falafel, tehini

Fully Loaded Panini / Neil's Way

$18.00

Ciabatta, Cream Cheese, Grandma's Original Cheese, Omelette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Zataar spice

Italian Tuna Sandwich

$17.50

Toasted Baguette, Grandma's Nut Free Pesto sauce, Italian Tuna, sliced tomatoes, chopped green olives

Pesto Panini

$17.00

Ciabatta bread, pesto sauce, Grandma's Cheese, tomatoes

Pizza Panini

$16.00

Ciabatta bread, Grandma's Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato sauce, basil

Sabich Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted Pita, fried eggplant, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes, hummus, techina, amba sauce

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$18.00

1/2 grilled cheese with choice of soup

Pasta

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Penne noodles mixed with our house made nut free pesto sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo mixed with fettucine noodles

Penne alla Vodka

$17.00

Desserts

Slice of Cheesecake

$8.50
Chocolate Banana Croissant

$13.00

Chocolate spread melted between a croissont and sliced bananas

Croissant

$4.50

Kids

Kids Pita Sandwich

$9.00

Pita bread stuffed with Grandma's Cheese

Kids Plate

$9.00

Sides

Pita bread

$2.50

Pesto Sauce on the Side

$2.00

Spicy Mayo on the Side

$1.00

Marinara on the Side

$1.00

Tehini on the Side

$1.00

Hummus on the Side

$1.00

Cream Cheese on the Side

$1.00

Franks Hot Sauce on the Side

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegar on the Side

$1.00

Labneh on the Side

$2.00

Mayo on the Side

$1.00

Amba on the Side

$1.00

Side of String Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Croissant

$2.50

Beverages

Made to Order

New Orleans Style Cold Brew Decaf

$4.50
New Orleans Style Cold Brew

$4.50

Made in house, contains chicory

Traditional Iced Coffee

$4.50
Cappucino

$5.00

Fresh brewed espreeso with your choice of frothed milk

Frappucino

$5.50

Blended iced coffee

Latte

$5.50

Fresh brewed espresso with your choice of milk

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50
Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Vivid matcha green tea powder with your choice of milk

Iced Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Matcha infused espresso

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Iced Passionfruit

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$2.75
Chai Latte

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Bottled Peach Iced Tea

$6.50
Bottled Wild Berry Iced Tea

$6.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Bottled

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Products

Mini Fresh Strung 5 Pack

$18.00

Five pack of fresh strung Grandma's Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

$12.00

Grandmas famous Mozzarella Cheese

Nut Free Pesto Sauce

$12.00

12 ounces. Basil, spinach, olive oil, salt, pepper, nutrional yeast

Our signature Grandma's Cheese

$14.00

Full Cheesecake

$48.00

Goodness String (Challav Yisroel)

$16.00
Bottled New Orleans

$16.00

Bottled New Orleans Decaf

$16.00
Loaf of Sourdough

$12.00
Loaf of Ciabatta

$12.00