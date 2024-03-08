Grandma's Home
Food
Appetizer 前菜
- Tofu Skin Rolls 湖畔素烧鹅$14.00
with mixed vegetables and black truffle
- Seasonal Vegetables 捞汁蔬菜$10.00
in chili vinaigrette
- Lotus Root with Sticky Rice 桂花糯米藕$12.00
- Century Egg 擂椒皮蛋$12.00
with pickled green chilies
- Soy Glazed Crispy Fish 西湖酥鱼$18.00
- Braised Duck Leg with Five Spice 杭州卤鸭腿$19.00
- You Tiao Shrimp 招牌油条虾$18.00
Chinese donut sticks stuffed with shrimp paste
- Kou Shui Ji 想吃口水鸡$18.00
mouth watering chicken in chili oil
Soup 汤
Chicken 鸡
Pork 猪
Beef & Lamb 牛羊
Seafood 海鲜
Vegetable & Tofu 蔬菜
Rice & Noodle 米面
Dimsum 点心
- Xiao Long Bao(4) 蟹肉小笼包$12.00
soup dumplings with pork and crab
- Shao Mai (4) 杭式烧麦$10.00
with sticky rice and Chinese sausage
- Pan-Seared Pork Buns (3) 生煎包$9.00
- Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (4) 素煎饺$8.00
- Har Gow (3) 水晶虾饺$6.00
shrimp dumplings
- Spring Rolls (2) 杭州春卷$6.00
with Chinese lettuce, cabbage and snow peas
- Pan-Fried Chicken Dumplings (4) 鸡肉煎饺$6.00
Grandma's Home Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 329-6770
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM