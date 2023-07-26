Food

Plates

Granny Dee's Pierogi Plate

$11.50

Choice of 3 homemade Texas size pierogi. Served with caramelized onions and sour cream.

Aunt Vickie's Stuffed Cabbage (Golabki) plate

$12.50

2 beef and rice stuffed cabbage in a rich tomato sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Tour of Poland

$16.50

Sample our favorites! 1 pierogi, 1 stuffed cabbage, 1 smoked kielbasa with sauerkraut , and 1 cousin Bozena's potato pancake.

Kielbasa Plate

$12.95

2 links of savory smoked or fresh kielbasa, with sauerkraut and your choice of 1 side.

Breaded Pork cutlet

$12.95

Breaded loin chop served with mushroom gravy and choice of 2 sides.

Dustin's Dozen

$39.00

Your choice of 12 Texas size pierogi, served with caramelized onions and sour cream.

Granny's Craft Sandwiches

Napkin Killer

$10.50

1/3 Ib of seasoned ground chuck, bacon jam, garnished with caramelized onions, pickles, molten cheddar, mustard, mayo, onion.

The Big Kijowski

$12.95

Large smoked Polish kielbasa on a hoagie bun, garnished with caramelized onions, pickles, sauerkraut, Polish brown, yellow horseradish mustard topped with garlic sauce.

The Polish Cheesesteak

$12.50

1/3 pound of shaved smoked Polish kielbasa topped with caramelized onions and garnished with homemade cheddar cheese sauce.

The Ennis Hot Czech

$12.50

Fried breaded pork cutlet, served Nashville style, with pickles, mayo, onions and topped with Polish kimchi.

Soups

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$4.00+

A family favorite!

Dill Pickle Soup

$4.00+

A traditional creamy Polish soup that includes dill pickles, potatoes, carrots, onions and wonderful seasonings.

Kids Meals

Dzieci (Kids) Single Potato Cheese Pierogi

$5.00

Choice of 1 side & drink

Dzieci (Kids) Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of 1 side & drink

Dzieci (Kids) Sliced Sausage Link

$7.00

Choice of 1 side & drink

Ala carte

Single Pierogi

$4.00
Aunt Vicki's Stuffed Cabbage Roll

$4.75

Sausage Link with Sauerkraut

$4.25

Smoked Sausage Link with Sauerkraut

$4.25
Halushki

$7.00

Buttery egg noodle, cabbage, bacon and onions.

3 of Couzin Bozena's Potato Pancakes

$7.50

Fresh Ribbon-Cut Potato Chips

$6.00

Fried in peanut oil.

Loaded "Spudzilla"

$10.00

Potato chips topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, pickled jalapeño, ranch, fried in peanut oil.

Single Potato pancake

$3.00

Sides (8oz)

Mizernia

Creamy cucumber/ dill salad

Applesauce

Mashed Potatoes

Halushki

Buttery egg noodle ,cabbage, bacon and onions.

Extra side

$4.00

Green Beans

Modifier Group

No Sauerkraut

No Spicy Brown mustard

No Yellow Horseradish mustard

No Cheese sauce

No Mushroom gravy

No Onions

No Pickles

No Bacon

No Ranch

No Jalapeno's

No Mayo

No Molten cheese

No Fresh-cut potato chips

No Polish Kimchi

No Bun

No Mash Potatoes

Drinks

20oz drink

$2.75

20oz fountain or tea (sweet or unsweet)

Kids cup with lid

$2.75

Fountain or tea (sweet or unsweet)

Water