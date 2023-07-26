Granny Dee's Pierogi - Ennis 213 West Ennis Avenue #300
Food
Plates
Granny Dee's Pierogi Plate
Choice of 3 homemade Texas size pierogi. Served with caramelized onions and sour cream.
Aunt Vickie's Stuffed Cabbage (Golabki) plate
2 beef and rice stuffed cabbage in a rich tomato sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Tour of Poland
Sample our favorites! 1 pierogi, 1 stuffed cabbage, 1 smoked kielbasa with sauerkraut , and 1 cousin Bozena's potato pancake.
Kielbasa Plate
2 links of savory smoked or fresh kielbasa, with sauerkraut and your choice of 1 side.
Breaded Pork cutlet
Breaded loin chop served with mushroom gravy and choice of 2 sides.
Dustin's Dozen
Your choice of 12 Texas size pierogi, served with caramelized onions and sour cream.
Granny's Craft Sandwiches
Napkin Killer
1/3 Ib of seasoned ground chuck, bacon jam, garnished with caramelized onions, pickles, molten cheddar, mustard, mayo, onion.
The Big Kijowski
Large smoked Polish kielbasa on a hoagie bun, garnished with caramelized onions, pickles, sauerkraut, Polish brown, yellow horseradish mustard topped with garlic sauce.
The Polish Cheesesteak
1/3 pound of shaved smoked Polish kielbasa topped with caramelized onions and garnished with homemade cheddar cheese sauce.
The Ennis Hot Czech
Fried breaded pork cutlet, served Nashville style, with pickles, mayo, onions and topped with Polish kimchi.
Soups
Kids Meals
Ala carte
Single Pierogi
Aunt Vicki's Stuffed Cabbage Roll
Sausage Link with Sauerkraut
Smoked Sausage Link with Sauerkraut
Halushki
Buttery egg noodle, cabbage, bacon and onions.
3 of Couzin Bozena's Potato Pancakes
Fresh Ribbon-Cut Potato Chips
Fried in peanut oil.
Loaded "Spudzilla"
Potato chips topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, pickled jalapeño, ranch, fried in peanut oil.