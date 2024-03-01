GrannyMa's Kitchen
Main Menu Food
Daily Entrée
- Baked Chicken$17.95
Our tender baked chicken is seasoned to perfection. We leave the choice of white or dark meat to you.
- Fried Chicken$15.95
Mouthwatering deep-fried chicken, that's seasoned to perfection. We leave the choice of white or dark meat to you.
- Catfish$16.95
- Pork Chops$16.95
8oz pork chop
- Turkey Subs$9.95
- Burger$10.75
- Cheese Burger$11.50
- Polish Sausage$5.89
Kid's Menu
GrannyMa's Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 746-5811
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM