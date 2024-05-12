2x points for loyalty members
Granny's Cajun Cooking Plano - Preston Rd.
Granny's Cajun Cooking
Granny's Cajun Catfish Baskets
Granny's Cajun Chicken Strip Baskets
Granny's Pork Chop Baskets
Granny's Cajun Shrimp Baskets
Granny's Cajun Smoked Turkey Legs
- OUT OF STOCKThe Catch
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Seafood Dressing, topped with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Covered with Creamy Cajun AlfredoOUT OF STOCK$32.00
- The Jive Turkey
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Loaded Twice Baked Potato topped with Smoked Brisket and covered with BBQ Sauce$27.00
- The Cajun Classic
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Red Beans and Rice and topped with Cajun Link$24.00
- Smoked & Tender Turkey Leg
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg Covered with BBQ Sauce$15.00
- The Big Cheezy$27.00
Granny's Cajun Wing Baskets
Granny's Combo Specials
Granny's Signature Dishes
- Small Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese in a rich and creamy dish consisting of macaroni pasta mixed with a cheesy sauce$5.00
- Large Mac & Cheese$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmall Red Beans & Rice
Tastefully seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices combined with Ground Beef and Smoked Turkey served over rice with crackersOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKLarge Red Beans & RiceOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- Small Gumbo
Flavorful Roux-based Gumbo with Crabmeat, Chicken, and Sausage served over Rice. Crackers included.$10.00
- Large Gumbo$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeafood DressingOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKBoundin Balls (2 ct)
Combination of Chicken, Pork, and Rice. Seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices. Battered and Deepfried giving it a crispy outer layer and flavorful insideOUT OF STOCK$8.00
Sides/A la Carte
- Fries
Deep-fried potatoes seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend.$5.00
- Cajun Fried Cauliflower
Lightly battered, crispy fried cauliflower$6.00
- Onion Rings
Made from slices of onion, coated with batter, deep-fried until golden-brown$6.00
- Fried Okra
Battered, crispy, deep fried okra$6.00
- Hush Puppies
Golden fritters made from a thick cornmeal-based batter that are fried until crisp outside and tender-chewy inside.$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKSide Salad*OUT OF STOCK$6.00