Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Panko crusted fried green tomatoes served with boom-boom sauce.$7.99
- Fried Pickles
Hefty basket of hand breaded fried pickles served with chipolte ranch.$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
breaded mozzarella sticks served with marina sauce.$7.99
- Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or ground beef, bell pepper, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.$8.99
Sandwiches
- Granny's Burger
Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"$4.99
- Big Daddy Burger
It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.$8.49
- Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.$4.99
- Big Bird
Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.$7.99
- Barbecue Sandwich
Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.$4.99
- Big Pig
Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.$7.99
- Hot Dog
All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way."$3.29
- Two Hotdogs
A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way."$6.29
- Flounder Sandwich
Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.$5.99
- Big Flounder Sandwich
Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.$8.49
- BLT Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast.$4.99
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled white toast with american cheese.$3.99
- Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato.$4.99
- Patty Melt
Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast.$6.29
- Double Decker Club
Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast.$7.99
- Double Hamburger
A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"$7.99
- Double Big Daddy
It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.$14.59
Sandwich Combo
- Granny's Burger Combo
Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.$8.28
- Big Daddy Burger Combo
It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.78
- Chicken Sandwich Combo
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$8.28
- Big Bird Combo
Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.28
- Barbecue Sandwich Combo
Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$8.28
- Big Pig Combo
Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.28
- Hot Dog Combo
All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.$6.58
- Two Hotdogs Combo
A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.$9.58
- Flounder Sandwich Combo
Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$9.28
- Big Flounder Sandwich Combo
Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.78
- BLT Sandwich Combo
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.$8.28
- Chicken Salad Combo
Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato. Choice of 1 side and tea.$8.28
- Patty Melt Combo
Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.$9.58
- Double Decker Club Combo
Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.28
- Double Hamburger Combo
A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.$11.28
- Double Big Daddy Combo
It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.$17.88
Signature Meals
- Country Fried Steak
11oz breaded chopped steak fried and smothered in white gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.$11.99
- Country Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast smothered in white pepper gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.$11.99
- Old Fashion Pork Chops
Bone-In pork chop chooked your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.$9.99
- Bone-In Chicken
Choice of Quarter Fried Chicken (2 piece white or dark) or Half Fried Chicken (4 piece white & dark). Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.$9.99
- Mom's Favorite
Grilled chicken tenders smothered in grilled pepper and onions. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$10.99
- Chicken Livers
Hand-breaded chicken livers cooked with choice of deep-fried or pan grilled. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$9.49
- Meatloaf Plate
Home-style Meatloaf filled with savory seasonings, onions, peppers, and breadcrumbs, topped with cold Heinz Ketchup. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$10.99
- Country Style Steak
Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$10.99
- Chicken Tender Plate
A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Plate
A plate of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$10.49
- Hickory Smoked Ham
Delectable portion of our hickory smoked ham. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$9.99
- Chopped Barbecue Plate
Homemade chopped barbecue with our Western NC sweet sauce. Choice of 2 sides and bread.$9.99
- 3 Vegetable Plate
A selection of 3 country sides and choice of bread.$6.99
- 4 Vegetable Plate
A selection of 4 country sides and choice of bread.$7.99
- Soup & Grilled Cheese
A bowl of our homemade vegetable beef soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.$7.99
- Country Boy
A large bowl of pinto beans, served with chow-chow, cole slaw, and cornbread.$6.49
- Half Granny's Special
Half order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.$9.49
- Whole Granny's Special
Whole order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.$10.99
- Country Ham Plate$10.59
Farmer & Fisherman
- Sirloin Tips
Hand-cut USDA* choice sirloin tips* pan seared to your preferred temperature. Choice of two sides and bread.$11.99
- Hamburger Steak
Our fresh ground-chuck* served to perfection. Choice of two sides and bread.$11.99
- Flounder Filet Plate
Hand-breaded flounder filets fried to golden perfection and served with tartar sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.$11.59
- Calabash Shrimp Plate
Hand-breaded baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with cocktail sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.$11.59
- Fisherman Combination Plate
A pile of our hand-breaded flounder filets and baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with tartar and cocktail. Choice of two sides and bread.$15.99
Salads
- Tossed Salad
Small salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with toamtoes, onions, carrots, and cucumbers. Choice of salad dressing.$6.29
- Signature Salad
Large salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, egg, cheddar, and croutons. Choice of Salad dressing.$7.99
- Side Salad$3.88
Kids & Senoirs
- Kid's Hotdog
Kid's Hotdog served on a bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.$5.99
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.$5.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid's Bowl of Mac & Cheese. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.$5.99
- Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Burger. Choice of 1 side and tea.$6.99
- Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's portion of our hand-breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.$7.99
- Kid's Grilled Chicken
Kid's portion of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.$7.99
- Kid's Country Style Steak
Kid's portion of our country style cubed steak. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.$8.99
- Kid's Meatloaf
Kid's portion of our home-style meatloaf topped with cold Heinz ketchup. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.$7.99
Beverages
- Sweet Tea
Sweetened Luzianne Tea$2.49
- Unsweet Tea
Unsweetened Luzianne Tea$2.49
- Half & Half Tea
Half Sweet & Half Unsweeted Tea$2.49
- Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Coffee$2.49
- Decaffinated Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Decaffinated Coffee$2.49
- Soft Drink
Soft Drink$2.79
- Hot Tea
Harney & Sons Premium Hot Tea.$2.49
- Cherry Setup
Mountain Dew, Grenadine, Lemon, & Maraschino Cherries.$3.69
- Small Juice (12oz)
12 oz Juice or Milk$2.99
- Bottled Aquafina Water$1.99
- Ice Water Togo$0.49
- Gallon Sweet Tea$6.99
- Gallon Unsweeted Tea$6.99
- Gallon Lemonade$6.99
- V8 Tomato Juice (Can)$2.39
- Bag of Ice$2.89
Family Picnic Pack
Sides
- Small Side$2.89
- Large Side$3.69
- Pint Side$6.29
- Quart Side$9.29
- Soup$4.99
- Hushpuppies (6)$2.59
- Cornbread$0.49
- Roll$0.49
- Garlic Toast$1.49
- Mushroom Gravy$0.99
- Brown Gravy$0.99
- White Gravy$0.99
- Peppers & Onions$0.99
- Onions$0.99
- Peppers$0.99
- American Cheese$0.59
- Cheddar Cheese$0.99
- Swiss Cheese$0.99
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.39
- Extra Sauce$0.39
- Chow Chow$0.79
Breakfast
Traditional Breakfast
- 2 Eggs & No Meat
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$5.99
- 2 Eggs & Bacon
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.99
- 2 Eggs & Sausage Patties
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.99
- 2 Eggs & Sausage Links
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.49
- 2 Eggs & Smoked Sausage
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$9.49
- 2 Eggs & Livermush
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 2 Eggs & Bologna
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 2 Eggs & Turkey Bacon
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 2 Eggs & Grilled Chicken
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 2 Eggs & Smoked Ham
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 2 Eggs & Country Ham
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 2 Eggs & Tenderloin
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 2 Eggs and Hamburger Steak
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$11.99
- 2 Eggs & Cornbeef Hash
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$10.99
- 1 Egg & No Meat
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$5.06
- 1 Egg & Bacon
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$6.99
- 1 Egg & Sausage Patties
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$6.99
- 1 Egg & Sausage Links
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.49
- 1 Egg & Smoked Sausage
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.49
- 1 Egg & Livermush
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.99
- 1 Egg & Bologna
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.99
- 1 Egg & Turkey Bacon
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$7.99
- 1 Egg & Grilled Chicken
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 1 Egg & Smoked Ham
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 1 Egg & Country Ham
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.49
- 1 Egg & Tenderloin
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 1 Egg & Hamburger Steak
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.$10.99
- 1 Egg & Cornbeef Hash
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$10.69
- 3 Eggs & No meat
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$6.99
- 3 Eggs & Bacon
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 3 Eggs & Sausage Patties
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$8.99
- 3 Eggs & Sausage Links
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.49
- 3 Eggs & Smoked Sausage
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 3 Eggs & Livermush
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 3 Eggs & Bologna
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 3 Eggs & Turkey Bacon
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- 3 Eggs & Grilled Chicken
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$11.09
- 3 Eggs & Smoked Ham
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$10.99
- 3 Eggs & Country Ham
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$11.09
- 3 Eggs & Tenderloin
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$10.59
- 3 Eggs & Hamburger Steak
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$12.99
- 3 Eggs & Cornbeef Hash
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.$12.09
Omelettes
- Western Omelette
Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.$9.99
- Cowboy Omelette
Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.$10.99
- Cheese Omelette
Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.$7.49
- BYO Omelette
Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.$7.49
Breakfast Favorites
- Country Sampler
Sampling of country ham, sausage patty, and bacon. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$10.99
- Farmer's Breakfast
Choice of thick hickory smoked ham or whole slice of country ham. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$10.99
- Grandpa's Breakfast
11oz country fried steak smothered with white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$11.99
- Granny's Pork Chop Breakfast
Bone-In pork chop with your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$10.49
- Old Timer
Choice of fried Hunters or grilled thick cut bologna. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$10.49
- Tips N' Eggs
Pan seared sirloin tips* smothered in your choice of mushroom gravy or bell peppers & onions. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.$12.49
- Uncle Kent's Chicken
Hand-breaded boneless chicken fried and smmoethered in white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuits, grits & gravy.$11.99
- Chicken N' Waffles
Fried boneless chicken served on a begian waffle drizzled in honey. 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way.$10.99
- Healthy Choice Oatmeal
Brown sugar and cinnamon oatmeal cooked to order. Topped with choice of strawberries or banana.$7.29
- Light Eaters Breakfast
2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, served with grits, gravy, and toast or biscuit.$6.99
- T-Bone & Eggs$18.99
Hot of the Griddle
- Short Stack (2) Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.$3.99
- Tall Stack (4) Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.$5.99
- French Toast
Three slices of battered whole grain bread caramelized to perfection, It's sure to cure the morning sweet tooth.$5.99
- Belgain Waffle
Large belgian waffle served with maple syrup.$6.99
- Sunrise Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage patties.$8.99
Biscuits
- Biscuit & Jelly$1.49
- Egg Biscuit$2.48
- Bacon Biscuit$2.79
- Turkey Bacon Biscuit$3.29
- Sausage Biscuit$2.79
- Livermush Biscuit$3.29
- Bologna Biscuit$3.29
- Country Ham Biscuit$3.99
- Tenderloin Biscuit$3.99
- Smoked Sausage Biscuit$4.49
- Fried Chicken Biscuit$4.49
- Grilled Chicken Biscuit$4.49
- Co. Fried Steak Biscuit$8.99
- Smoked Ham Biscuit$3.99
Sandwich
- Egg Sandwich$2.99
- Bacon Sandwich$3.99
- Turkey Bacon Sandwich$4.19
- Sausage Sandwich$3.99
- Livermush Sandwich$4.29
- Bologna Sandwich$4.29
- Country Ham Sandwich$4.99
- Tenderloin Sandwich$4.99
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$4.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
- Co. Fried Steak Sandwich$8.99
- Smoked Ham Sandwich$4.99
It's All Gravy
Hashbrowns
Breakfast A' La Carte
- Extra Egg*$1.59
- Biscuit$1.49
- Toast$1.49
- Side of Grits$1.99
- Bowl of Grits$2.99
- Side of Gravy$1.99
- Bowl of Gravy$2.99
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Sliced Tomatoes$1.99
- Fresh Fruit$2.89
- Side of Rice$1.99
- Bowl of Rice$2.99
- American Cheese$0.59
- Shredded Cheddar$0.99
- Swiss Cheese$0.99
- Bacon$2.79
- Crispy Bacon$2.79
- Soft Bacon$2.79
- Sausage Patties$2.79
- Sausage Links$3.19
- Turkey Bacon$3.59
- Fried Livermush$3.29
- Grilled Livermush$3.29
- Fried Bologna$3.29
- Grilled Bologna$3.29
- Country Ham$5.99
- Hickory Smoked Ham$5.99
- Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Tenderloin$5.99
- Side of Salsa$0.59
- Muffin$3.29
- Cornbeef Hash$7.29
Beverages
- Sweet Tea
Sweetened Luzianne Tea$2.49
- Unsweet Tea
Unsweetened Luzianne Tea$2.49
- Half & Half' Tea
Half Sweet & Half Unsweeted Tea$2.49
- Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Coffee$2.49
- Decaffinated Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Decaffinated Coffee$2.49
- Soft Drink
Soft Drink$2.79
- Hot Tea
Harney & Sons Premium Hot Tea.$2.49
- Cherry Setup
Mountain Dew, Grenadine, Lemon, & Maraschino Cherries.$3.69
- Juice (16oz)
12 oz Juice or Milk$2.99
- Bottled Aquafina Water$2.59
- Ice Water Togo$0.49
- V8 Tomato Juice (Can)$2.39
- Bag of Ice$2.89