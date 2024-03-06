2x points now for loyalty members
Grant Park Bistro
Appetizers
Salads
- Bistro Salad$11.00
bibb lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette (v)
- Beet Salad$12.00
pistachio, goat cheese, sourdough crouton, orange and beet dressing (veg)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
- Arugula & Grain Salad$17.00
avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, butternut squash chips, goat cheese, house made red wine vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$25.00
grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house made ranch dressing
Large Plates
- Steak Frites$32.00+
served with steak sauce and fresh-cut french fries
- Pastrami Spiced Salmon$27.00
celery root puree, everything bagel spiced broccolini
- Truffle Seared Chicken Breast$25.00
confit potatoes, green beans, truffle sauce
- Grilled Pork Chop$25.00
roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, fresh cut fries
- Butternut Squash Risotto$21.00
roasted butternut squash, sautéed wild mushrooms, sautéed leeks, parmesan cheese (veg)
Handhelds
- American Burger$17.00
American cheese, house made dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
chicken breast, pickled fennel, honey, dijonnaise, house made pickles, potato bun
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
chicken breast, buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun
- Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burger$15.00
avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chiles, red pepper sauce, vegan multigrain bun (v)