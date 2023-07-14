Grassroots Ice Cream / Street Food GR1 - Granby
Popular Items
Greek Pita Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Feta cheese in a Warm Pita, with Your Choice of Dressing, Add Protein for an additional charge
Hairdresser Salad
Lettuce, Fries, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, Two Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Crispy Chickpeas, Crispy Pita Sticks, Side Hummus, Red Wine Vinaigrette, & Feta Dressing
Grassroots Menu
GRASSROOTS ICE CREAM
One Scoop
1 1/2 Scoops
Two Scoops
Three Scoops
Dairy Free Ice Cream
Dairy free ice cream made with coconut milk and oat milk.
Float
Choose your soda, Choose your ice cream. We will make whatever you dream of. ( No refunds on weird combos)
Bulk Toppings (1/4 lb - 4 oz)
Miscellaneous Ice Cream Shop
Milkshake
Made with whole milk. CANNOT BE MADE WITH SORBET OR DAIRY FREE ICE CREAMS.
Deep Roots Menu
Specials - Deep Roots Street Food
Soups
Sharing Plates
Falafel Sharing Plate
Seven Falafel, Hummus, Tzatziki, Cucumber Slices, , Warm Pita Triangles for Sharing
Hummus Sharing Plate
Hummus, Cucumber Slices, Warm Pita Triangles
New England Poutine
Waffle fries, Topped with House-made Chowder, Bacon, Cheddar, Scallion
Greek Street Cart Fries
Waffle Fries, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Purple Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Sauce, Tzatziki, Crumbled Feta, and Scallions
Handhelds
Near-East Falafel Wrap (V)
Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Feta Dressing, Tzatziki in a Wrap
Turkish Berliner
Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap
Eggplant Wrap
Crispy Eggplant, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell pepper, Feta Dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap
Banh Mi
Pickled Daikon Radish & Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Mayo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinegar Dressing, in a House Baked Baguette, (VG) upon Request Add protein for additional charge
Pho-ritto
Rice Noodles, Pickled Medley, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Add Protein for additional charge
Rosie's Chili Dog
¼ LB Angus Beef Dog, House made Chili, Mustard, and Onions in an Artisan Bun.
Modern Street Dog
¼ LB Angus Beef Hot Dog, Secret Sauce, Sweet Onions, and Sauerkraut, in an Artisan Bun
Plain Hot Dog
1\4 lb Angus Beef Hot Dog on an Artisan Bun
Grilled Cheese
Dream your own Grilled Cheese on New York Sourdough
GC - BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese, Carolina Style BBQ Pulled Pork, and Pickled Red Onion on Grilled Sourdough
Fork Food
Greek Chicken & Bacon Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sourdough Croutons, and a Side of Feta Dressing, (GF) Upon Request
Vietnamese Noodle Salad
Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Scallions, Rice Noodles, Side of Peanut Sauce, and Sweet Chili Vinegar
Mac & Cheese
Pasta in a made to order Creamy Cheese Sauce
M&C - BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Spiral Noodles in a Made to Order Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Drizzled with our Secret BBQ Sauce, (GF) Upon request
Kids Menu - For Children under 10
Grilled Chicken w/ Kids size Fries and Cuke slices
Grilled Chicken Nuggets with a Child's Portion Fries, Cucumber slices, and Choice of Dressing.
Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate
Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate - Hummus, Cucumber slices, Crispy Pita sticks, tzatziki sauce,one chicken skewer, one falafel. $(Swap Chicken for two more falafel to make vegetarian)
Kids Grilled CHEESE and Cuke slices
Kid's small Grilled Cheese or half grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of our house Russet Chips, and Cucumber Slices.
Kids Mac And Cheese
Kid’s portion of Our Made to Order Mac n Cheese
Kids Quesadilla and Cuke slices
Kids Quesadilla Served with small amount of chips, Cucumber slices
Kids Pasta
Kids Portion of Pasta with Butter
Sides
Chicken Eggrolls (House-made)
2 for 4
Hummus (8oz)
Side Chips (House-made)
House fried Chips
Side Crispy Chick Peas
Side Feta Dressing $
Side Five Falafel (5) $
Served w/ side Tzatziki