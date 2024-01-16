Grassroots Ice Cream / Street Food - Simsbury Simsbury
Ice Cream
Pre-Packed Pints
Hand-Packed Pints
Milkshakes
Grab n Go
Misc. Ice Cream
Street Food
Sharables
Soups
Fork Food
- Greek Rice Bowl$11.50
Our Take on a Shwarma Bowl, Lettuce, Rice, Feta Dressing, Tzatziki, Feta Crumbles Tomato, Red Onion, Zatar, Upgrade with any of our Protiens
- Cali Rice Bowl$11.50
Rice Pilaf, Lettuce, Cabbage, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Chili Vin, Salsa Verde
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese$15.00
Velvety Mac & Cheese with Carolina BBQ Pulled Pork
- Viet. Noodle Salad$11.50
Lettuce, Cabbage, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Scallions, Rice Noodles, Side of Sweet Chili Vinegar, And Pho-rrito Sacue
- Hairdresser Salad$15.75
Lettuce, Fries, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, Two Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Crispy Chickpeas, Red Wine Vinaigrette, & Feta Dressing
- Greek Chicken & Bacon Salad$17.50
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sourdough Croutons, Feta Dressing
Handhelds
- Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Overnight Beer Braised Pork Tacos, Topped with an Avocado Salsa Verde, On Three Corn Tortillas
- Oso's Asian Taco$13.00
Chinese Marinated Chicken, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Daikon and Carrots, with Scallions, Tossed with sweet chili sauce on Three Flour Tortillas
- Greek Gyro$13.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Feta cheese, Shaved Beef & Lamb, Tzatziki, in a Warm Pita
- Falafel Wrap$12.00
Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Feta Dressing, Tzatziki
- Berliner$13.75
Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap
- BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$13.50
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions, Carolina BBQ Pulled Pork
- Eggplant Wrap$13.00
Crispy Eggplant, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell pepper, Feta Dressing, and Tzatziki
- Bahn-Mi$11.50
Pickled Daikon Radish & Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Mayo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinegar Dressing, in a House Baked Baguette
- Greek Pita$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Feta cheese in a Warm Pita, with Your Choice of Dressing
- Pho-ritto$11.00
Rice Noodles, Pickled Medley, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Grilled Cheese And Soup Combo$12.00
A Petite Cheddar and American Grilled Cheese, paired perfectly with a Cup of any of our Homemade Soups.
- Grilled Cheese$9.50