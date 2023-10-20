Popular Items

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger
$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Pommes Frites Side
$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Sweet Potato Tots Side
$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese- Build Your Own

Basic 5
$8.99

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Philly Grilled Cheese
$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.

Lobster Grilled Cheese
$13.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese
$12.99

Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.

Veggie Grilled Cheese
$9.99

Basic5 with Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Jalapenos.

Avocado Grilled Cheese
$10.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carnivore Grilled Cheese
$12.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese
$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Arugula & our Pesto Aioli

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese
$11.99

Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Birria Grilled Cheese
$15.99
Smoked Belly Grilled Cheese
$12.99

Delicious Smoked Pork Bell, Fresh house made Cole Slaw, tangy BBQ sauce.

Italian Meatball Grilled Cheese
$12.99

Heart Italian Beef Meatball, Kettle Cooked Tomato Basil Sauce, Toasted Parmesan Crust.

Chef's Specials

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese
$12.99

Basic5, Pastrami, Chopped Pickles, Deli Mustard.

Burgers

Grater Cheeseburger
$9.99

Smash Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions and your choice of Aioli.

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger
$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Pollo Burger
$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Impossible Burger
$12.99

100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.

Loaded Mac n Cheese or Fries

Loaded Fries

Our Signature Pommes Frites with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Includes 2 Aiolis of your choice.
Lobster Fries
$12.99

Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Country Fries
$9.99

Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Fries
$10.99

Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carne Asada Fries
$12.99

Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac
$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.

Country Mac
$9.99

Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch

Buffalo Mac
$10.99

with Buffalo Fried Chicken

Mushroom & Truffle Mac
$9.99

Our Signature creamy Mac n Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.

Birria Mac
$13.99
Smoked Belly Mac
$12.99

Cheese Blend, Smoked Pork Belly, Crispy Onion, Parsley. BBQ Sauce on the side

Meatball Mac
$12.99

Cheese Blend, Italian Meatball, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Parm and Italian seasoning.

Sides

Tomato Soup
$2.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque

Large Tomato Soup
$4.99Out of stock
Pommes Frites Side
$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Mac n Cheese Side
$3.99

our 5 Cheese Mac!

House Salad Side
$2.99

Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Kettle Sea Salt Chips
$1.99

Gluten Free - Non GMO

Flavored Kettle Chips
$2.99

Our signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes

Coleslaw Side
$2.99

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing

Sweet Potato Tots Side
Sweet Potato Tots Side
$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots

Consome
$3.99
Grater Pickle
$0.50

Salads

Caesar Salad
$7.99

Classic Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Original recipe from Tijuana.

Grater House Salad
$8.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Little Graters

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.99

A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.

Kids Mac n Cheese
$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger
$7.99

Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Ham & Cheese
$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.

Drinks

Beverages

LARGE fountain Drink
$3.99
Pepsi 12oz Can
$1.99
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can
$1.99
Apple Juice
$1.99
Bottled Water
$2.99
Arizona Palmer
$3.99
Dr Pepper 12ozCan
$1.99
AW Root Beer 12oz Can
$1.99
Caprisuns
$1.50
VITA Coconut Water
$3.99
Bambucha
$3.99Out of stock
Craft Kombucha
$3.99

The Sweets

Dessert

Creamy Peanut Butter, Fresh Banana Cheesecake
Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie
$2.99Out of stock

Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs

Grilled PB&J
$7.99

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Tots
$9.99

Sweet Potato Tots loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.

Salted Caramel Manifesto Cookie
$2.99
Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie
$2.99
Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake
$5.50

Grater Sauces & Spreads

Grater Ketchup
$0.50
Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
$0.50
Pesto Aioli
$0.50
Roasted Garlic Aioli
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Sriracha
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50