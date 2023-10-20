Grater Grilled Cheese Mission Valley
Popular Items
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese- Build Your Own
Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli
Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.
Basic5 with Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Jalapenos.
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Arugula & our Pesto Aioli
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Delicious Smoked Pork Bell, Fresh house made Cole Slaw, tangy BBQ sauce.
Heart Italian Beef Meatball, Kettle Cooked Tomato Basil Sauce, Toasted Parmesan Crust.
Burgers
Smash Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions and your choice of Aioli.
100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.
100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.
Loaded Mac n Cheese or Fries
Loaded Fries
Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.
Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.
Loaded Mac n Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.
Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch
with Buffalo Fried Chicken
Our Signature creamy Mac n Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.
Cheese Blend, Smoked Pork Belly, Crispy Onion, Parsley. BBQ Sauce on the side
Cheese Blend, Italian Meatball, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Parm and Italian seasoning.
Sides
Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
our 5 Cheese Mac!
Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Gluten Free - Non GMO
Our signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes
Shredded Cabbage & Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing
Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
Little Graters
Kids Menu
A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.
Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.
The Sweets
Dessert
Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs
Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough
Sweet Potato Tots loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.