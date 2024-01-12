Gratiot Huddle - NEW 31327 Gratiot Avenue
Appetizers
- SPIN DIP$10.00
House Tortilla Chips, Salsa
- QUESO DIP$10.00
House Tortilla Chips
- NACHO$15.00
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheddar, nacho QUESO sauce, jalapeños, green onions, Pico De Gallo
- Onion Ring Beer Battered$10.00
thick beer battered ring
- Fried Pickles$10.00
- QUESADILLA$12.00
Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour cream, Salsa
- BREW PUB PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE DIP$10.00
House Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard
- Mexican Street Shrimp$12.00
- CHICKEN FINGERS$15.00
Fried Chicken, Fries,
- BONELESS WINGS$12.00
Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressings,celery
- BONE-IN WINGS$15.00
Twice battered and fried, these crisp outside, tender inside wings are tossed in your choice of sauce.Served with Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressings, celery.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
truffle oil, parmesan cheese
- CHEESE STICKS$8.00
Pesto Aioli, Marinara
- CHEESE ROLLS$12.00
Home made ,Blend of cheeses ,flaky crust
- CALAMARI$15.00
- Asian Chicken Wonton Tacos$10.00
mix of fresh veggies and chicken, drizzled with sesame dressing
- HOMEMADE PUFFY FRISE$15.00
- Pepper Jack Bites$10.00
spicy cheese crisply coated
- HOMMUS$8.00
Garbanzo beans ,lemon , garlic ,tahini sauce
- BABA GHANOUGE$10.00
Eggplant, lemon juice ,garlic ,tahini sauce
- LABNEH$7.00
Homemade yogurt ,garlic, mint
- VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES$11.00
Tomato ,onion ,rice ,seasonings
- MEAT GRAPE LEAVES$11.00
Beef ,rice ,seasonings
- FALAFEL$8.00
chickpeas, herbs, spices
- FRIED KIBBEE$12.00
All natural beef ,caramelized onions ,cracked wheat crust
- KIBBEE NAYE$17.00
All natural rew lamb,cracked wheat, house seasonings
- SOJOK$15.00
Spicy beef sausage · onions · mushrooms · tomato
- FRIDED Cauliflower$12.00
Mix pickels ,tahini sause
- Basterma$10.00
highly seasoned, air-dried cured beef
- Mhamara$12.00
Salad
- Huddle Salad$12.00
Whole smoked egplant ,tomato,green onion ,pamegranet ,House dressing
- CLASSIC Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese
- CAESAR Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
- TABOULEE Salad$10.00
Parsley , onions ,tomatoes , lemon & olive oil vinaigrette
- FATTOUSH Salad$10.00
tomatoes , cucumbers , radishes ,pita chips ,House fattoush dressing
Burger
- Huddle BURGER$16.00
Pullpork Cheddar Cheese, Bacon ,Crispy Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce
- SWISS Burger$15.00
Swiss cheese ,Mushroms,lettuse , mayo
- Bacon Blue Burger$15.00
Bule cheese, Bacon
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$13.00
American cheese ,lettuse , Tomato, Red Onion,pickels
- CLASSIC$13.00
Amirecan cheese ,lettes ,onion,pickels,tomato
- Burger combo$11.99
Sandwiches
- Huddle Pita$8.00
Flatbread,groundbeef ,tomato, pickels,mayo
- Italian Beef$15.00
pepperoncini, giardiniera (pickled Italian vegetables), and provolone cheese
- Sojok Sandwiche$8.00
Ground beef,Pickle
- Francisco$15.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast slices. Stuffed in an bun with fresh lettuce, corn, pickles, swiss cheese with mayonnaise spread
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.00
Crispy Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
- CHICKEN KABOB Sandwich$9.00
Pickles , turnips , tomatoes , garlic sauce
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA Sandwich$9.00
Pickles , garlic sauce
- BEEF SHAWARMA Sandwich$9.00
Pickles, turnips ,tomatoes , onions , tahini sauce ,Pomegranate Molasses
- KAFTA Sandwich$9.00
Tomatoes ,onions, hommus
- FALAFEL Sandwich$9.00
Tomato ,pickles ,turnips , Lettues,Parsly ,tahini sauce
Pizza
- BLT Pizza$15.00
- Supreme Pizza$18.00
bacon, pepperoni slices, red and green bell pepper, red onion, black olives,Mushroms,Banana Pepper mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil
- Greek Pizza$16.00
Feta,Fresh Spinach
- BYOP Pizza$10.00
Manakish (also pronouned as Manaeesh) is a Lebanese pizza or flatbread made with a soft dough and topped with various toppings
Huddle Manakish
- Zaatar Manakish$5.00
Spice is a blend of savory dried herbs like oregano, marjoram or thyme, and toasted earthy spices like cumin and coriander, with sesame seeds, salt and the most important ingredient of all sumac
- SOJOK Cheese Manakish$5.00
Spicy beef sausage , cheese,tomato
- Meat Manakish$5.00
Ground beef , onions
- LABNEH Manakish$5.00
Homemade yogurt , mint ,tomato
- Cheese Manakish$5.00
Pasta
Taco
- Shrimp Taco$14.00
Fried shrimp, with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo,fresh flour tortillas
- Stake Taco$14.00
Pico de Gallo ,lettuce, fresh flour tortillas
- Beef Taco$14.00
Pico de Gallo ,lettuce, fresh flour tortillas
- Chicken Taco$14.00
Pico de Gallo ,lettuce, fresh flour tortillas
- Huddle Taco Chicken$14.00
Chicken ,Garlic sause ,Lettuce ,Pickles
- Huddle Taco Beef$14.00
Beef ,Garlic sause ,Lettuce ,Pickles
Skillets
Main Dish
- Huddle Shish Kabab$38.00
Ground beef mix with onion red and green bell pepper wrap with thinly sliced of beef
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA Dinner$17.00
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
- CHICKEN KABOB Dinner$17.00
marinated all white meat, 2 skewers
- BONELESS Chicken Dinner$17.00
2 White meat · marinated and grilled
- BEEF SHAWARMA Dinner$19.00
Thin sliced beef marinated
- KAFTA Dinner$19.00
All natural seasoned lamb and beef · mixed with parsley and onion 4 skewers
- BEEF TENDERLOIN KABOB Dinner$20.00
Marinated · chargrilled 2 skewers
- LAMB CHOPS Dinner$35.00
Marinated · grilled 4
- 6 OZ. TOP SIRLOIN$15.00
USDA Select Top Sirloin
- 8 OZ. TOP SIRLOIN$18.00
USDA Select Top Sirloin
- 12 OZ. RIBEYE$24.00
USDA Select Ribeye Steak
- BABY BACK RIBS$22.00
Full rack of ribs slow-cooked,Honey BBQ sauce
- Half BABY BACK RIBS$15.00
half rack of ribs slow-cooked,Honey BBQ sauce
- HAND-BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$15.00
Golden, crispy battered fish fillet
- SALMON$16.00
6 oz. salmon fillet, grilled
- Shrimp Skewers$16.00
two skewers of grilled shrimp
Sides
- Garlic mashed potato$3.99
- Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.99
- Mix Veggies$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Baked Potato$4.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.99
- French Fries$2.99
- 12 Shrimp$6.00
- Add Salmon$6.00
- Add Chicken Breast$4.00
- Add Beef Shawarma$4.00
- Add Chicken Shawarma$4.00
- Add Italian Beef$4.00
- House Salad (Small)$3.99
- Ceasar Salad (Small)$3.99
- 5 shrimp$4.00