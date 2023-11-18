Grattin Dog 1006 e altamonte dr suite 1002
COMBO
- GRATTIN BURGER COMBO$14.99
7 Oz Homemade Angus beef, one fried egg, two slices of applewood bacon, one slice of American cheese, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, fries, and soda.
- GRATTIN MIX BURGER COMBO$16.99
7 oz homemade Angus beef, 7 oz chicken breast, one fried egg, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, fries, and soda.
- GRATTIN CHICKEN BURGER COMBO$14.99
7 oz chicken breast, one fried egg, two slices of applewood bacon, one slice of American cheese, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, fries, and soda.
- SINGLE BURGER COMBO$11.99
7 oz Homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, fries, and soda.
- CHICKEN BURGER COMBO$11.99
7 oz chicken breast, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, fries, and soda.
- DOUBLE BURGER COMBO$13.99
2 patties of 7 oz homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, potato sticks, fries, and soda.
- MIX BURGER COMBO$13.99
Homemade Angus beef, homemade chicken breast, one slice American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, fries, and soda.
- TRIPLE BURGER COMBO$15.99
3 patties of 7 oz homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, potato sticks, fries, and soda.
- BURGER ON FIRE COMBO$13.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, mayo, ketchup, jalapeno sauce, fries, and soda.
- CHICKEN BURGER ON FIRE COMBO$13.99
7 Oz Chicken breast, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, mayo, ketchup, jalapeno sauce, fries, and soda.
- AMERICAN BURGER COMBO$13.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard, fries, and soda.
- MEXICAN BURGER COMBO$14.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, chorizo, chips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, guac, jalapeno sauce, fries, and soda.
- VEGGIE BURGER COMBO$13.49
Black bean patty, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, fries, and soda.
- GRATTIN HOT DOG COMBO$11.99
Six inch bread, beef hotdog, provolone cheese, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, fries, and soda.
- MONSTER DOG COMBO$13.49
7 inch beef sausage, ham, provolone cheese, potato sticks, garlic sauce, pink sauce, mayo, ketchup, pineapple sauce, bacon, fries, and soda.
- CHORIDOG COMBO$12.99
Colombian sausage" chorizo", provolone cheese, potato sticks, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce, fries, and soda.
- AMERICAN DOG COMBO$10.49
Beef hotdog, relish, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, fries, and soda.
- FIRE DOG COMBO$11.99
Six inch bread, beef hotdog, provolone cheese, potato chips, pink sauce, jalapeno sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo, jalapenos, fries, and soda.
BURGERS
- GRATTIN BURGER$10.99
7 oz Homemade Angus beef, one fried egg, two slices of applewood bacon, one slice of American cheese, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce.
- GRATTIN MIX BURGER$12.99
7 oz homemade Angus beef, 7 oz chicken breast, one fried egg, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup.
- GRATTIN CHICKEN BURGER$10.99
7 oz chicken breast, one fried egg, two slices of applewood bacon, one slice of American cheese, two slices of provolone cheese on top, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce.
- SINGLE BURGER$7.99
7 oz Homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo.
- CHICKEN BURGER$7.99
7 oz chicken breast, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo.
- DOUBLE BURGER$9.99
2 patties of 7 oz homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, potato sticks.
- MIX BURGER$9.99
Homemade Angus beef, homemade chicken breast, one slice American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce.
- TRIPLE BURGER$11.99
3 patties of 7 oz homemade Angus beef, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, potato sticks.
- BURGER ON FIRE$9.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, mayo, ketchup, jalapeno sauce.
- CHICKEN BURGER ON FIRE$9.99
Chicken breast, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, mayo, ketchup, jalapeno sauce.
- AMERICAN BURGER$9.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, 2 slices of applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
- VEGGIE BURGER$9.49
Black bean patty, American white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, potato sticks, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo.
- MEXICAN BURGER$10.99
7 oz homemade meat, American white cheese, chorizo, chips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapenos, guac, jalapeno sauce.
HOT DOGS
- GRATTIN DOG$7.99
Six inch bread, beef hotdog, provolone cheese, potato chips, pink sauce, sweet pineapple sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo
- CHORIDOG$8.99
Colombian sausage "chorizo", provolone cheese, potato sticks, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce.
- MONSTER DOG$9.49
7 inch beef sausage, ham, provolone cheese, potato sticks, garlic sauce, pink sauce, mayo, ketchup, pineapple sauce, bacon.
- AMERICAN DOG$6.49
Beef hotdog, relish, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
- FIRE DOG$7.99
Six-inch beef hotdog, provolone cheese, potato chips, pink sauce, jalapeno sauce, garlic sauce, ketchup, mayo and jalapenos.
- PLAIN HOT DOG$4.49
6 inch beef hotdog and bun.
CHICKEN WINGS
HOT BITES
- BEEF EMPANADA$1.99
1 Empanada made of corn flour and stuffed with shredded beef, potatoes and other ingredients, deep fried.
- CHICKEN EMPANADA$1.99
1 Empanada made of corn flour and stuffed with shredded chicken and other ingredients then deep fried.
- CHEESE EMPANADA$1.89
1 Empanada made out of flour and stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
- HAWAIAN EMPANADA$1.89
Empanada made out of flour and stuffed with ham, mozzarella cheese, fresh pineapple and deep fried
- COLOMBIAN SAUSAGE$4.99
Colombian sausage served with small arepa on the side, no sauces.
- SALCHIPAPA$6.49
8 oz Yellow potatoes\papa criolla and beef hotdog slices. No sauces.
- SALCHIFRIES$6.49
Fries and beef hotdog slices.
- CHORIPAPA$7.49
Yellow potatoes\papa criolla and Colombian sausage.
- TEQUEÑOS 3PCS$4.99
3 Pastry dough filled with white cheese and deep fried
- TEQUEÑO$1.89
1 Pastry dough filled with white cheese and deep fried
- CHICHARRON$7.49
8 oz chicharron/pork belly, with arepa.
KIDS MEAL
DESSERT
- Tres Leches (homemade)$4.49
Moist vanilla cake made with 3 different types of sweet milk and cream.
- Passion Fruit Pannacota (Homemade)$4.49
A passion fruit custard served with vanilla whip and cheery.
- Flan (Homemade)$4.49
Vanilla custard baked with a caramel sugar glaze, vanilla whip, and cherry.
- Cheesecake (Homemade)$4.49
Traditional cheesecake cup topped with a strawberry filling.
- CHURROS$4.49
4 lightly fried and sprinkled with sugar. Syrup on the side.
DRINKS
- COKE$1.87
- DIET COKE$1.87
- MANZANA$1.87
- PONY MALTA$2.50
- MALTA INDIA$2.25
- WATER$1.50
- HIT LULO$2.00
- HIT MANGO$2.00
- HIT TROPICAL$2.00
- HIT ORANGE PINEAPPLE$2.00
- DIET PEPSI$1.87
- KOLA CHAMPAGNE$1.87
- DR PEPPER$1.87
- SPRITE$1.87
- ROOT BEER$1.87
- GINGER ALE$1.87
- COKE ZERO$1.87
- PEPSI$1.87
- COLOMBIANA$1.87