Lil Toasty's
Pickle Dip
Pops pickles, fresh dill, bourbon smoked paprika, cream cheese, love and of course kettle chips
Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)
mix of flats and drums with a zesty signature buffalo sauce
Cheeseburger
4oz smashed Fischer Farm patty, griddled onions, iceberg lettuce, American Cheese and Toasty's Sauce
Vegan Cheeseburger
Smashed impossible patty, griddled onions, iceberg lettuce, vegan cheddar, pops pickles and vegan Toasty's Sauce
Toasty's Dog
jalapeno relish, agave mustard and white onion
Vegan Toasty's Dog
Beyond sausage, jalapeño relish, agave mustard and white onions
Side of Fries
House fries with the famous Magic Dust
Chips
The perfect way to start!
